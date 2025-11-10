MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
WBP Constable Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Download PDF

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 10, 2025, 17:35 IST

The WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 outlines all important subjects and topics for the written exam scheduled on 30th November 2025. Conducted by WBPRB, the exam includes English, Mathematics, Reasoning, and General Awareness. This article covers the detailed syllabus, exam pattern, selection stages, and expert preparation strategies.

WBP Constable Syllabus 2025
WBP Constable Syllabus 2025

WBP Constable Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will soon conduct the WBP Constable Exam 2025 to select qualified candidates for constable positions in the state police department. 

The written examination is scheduled for 30th November 2025 (Sunday). Candidates aiming to secure their place should carefully go through the WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 and the latest exam pattern to prepare effectively and boost their chances of success.

WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates must clearly understand the syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme to perform well in the WBP Constable Exam 2025. Knowing the topic-wise syllabus helps in creating an effective preparation strategy and ensures complete coverage of all important subjects. Check the overview of the WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Organization

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Post Name

Constable

Type of Questions

Objective-Type (Multiple Choice Questions)

Exam Date

30th November 2025 (Sunday)

Total Marks

85

Negative Marking

0.25 marks for each wrong answer

Exam Duration

1 hour (60 minutes)

Exam Language

Bengali & Nepali

WBP Constable Syllabus 2025

The WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 serves as a roadmap for candidates preparing for the written examination. It clearly defines the subjects and topics that aspirants need to master to qualify for the next stages of selection. 

The exam mainly covers English, Elementary Mathematics, General Awareness & General Knowledge, and Reasoning & Logical Analysis. A thorough understanding of each subject will help candidates approach the paper confidently and score high marks.

WBP Constable English Syllabus 2025

The English section tests a candidate’s language proficiency, grammar knowledge, and comprehension skills. Candidates must focus on building a strong vocabulary and understanding sentence structure. The following are the important topics:

  • Vocabulary

  • Grammar and Sentence Structure

  • Synonyms and Antonyms

  • Comprehension Passages

  • Fill in the Blanks

  • Direct and Indirect Speech

  • Active and Passive Voice

  • Idioms and Phrases

WBP Constable General Awareness & General Knowledge 2025

This section evaluates how well candidates are aware of current events, general facts, and India’s socio-political environment. Special attention should be given to the general knowledge of West Bengal. The following are the key topics:

  • History, Geography, and Politics

  • Socio-Economic Development

  • Current Affairs (National & International)

  • General Knowledge of West Bengal

  • Indian Culture and Heritage

  • Economics and Government Schemes

  • Famous Authors and Books

  • General Science

WBP Constable Reasoning & Logical Analysis 2025

The Reasoning section tests candidates’ logical thinking, analytical skills, and problem-solving ability. Practice is essential for mastering this section. The following are the important topics:

  • Arithmetical Reasoning

  • Verbal and Non-Verbal Series

  • Direction Test

  • Time Sequence and Blood Relations

  • Analogies, Similarities, and Differences

  • Space Visualization

  • Problem Solving and Decision Making

  • Paper Folding and Cutting

  • Cubes and Dice

  • Statement and Conclusion

  • Theme Detection

  • Cause and Effect

  • Statement and Argument

  • Logical Deduction

WBP Constable Elementary Mathematics Syllabus 2025

This section checks numerical aptitude and basic mathematical understanding. Candidates should revise school-level concepts and practice numerical problems daily. The following are important topics:

  • Algebra

  • Averages

  • Simple and Compound Interest

  • Mensuration (2D)

  • Partnership

  • Percentages

  • Profit and Loss

  • Speed, Time, and Distance

  • Quadratic Equations

WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge, reasoning skills, and aptitude through a written test of 85 marks. The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions from four key subjects. Understanding the marking scheme and question distribution helps candidates plan their preparation effectively.

Below is the detailed exam pattern for the West Bengal Police Constable Exam 2025:

  • The written test will include a total of 85 objective-type questions.

  • Each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

  • The exam will be conducted in Bengali and Nepali languages.

  • The total duration of the exam will be 1 hour (60 minutes).

Candidates can check the detailed WBP Constable exam pattern in the table below:

Subjects/Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

English

10

10

General Awareness & General Knowledge

25

25

Reasoning & Logical Analysis

25

25

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard)

25

25

Total

85

85

WBP Constable Selection Process 2025

The WBP Constable Selection Process 2025 consists of four major stages, each designed to test the candidate’s knowledge, physical fitness, and overall suitability for the constable position in the West Bengal Police. Candidates must qualify in each stage as per the official guidelines released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) to secure a final selection. The following are the main stages

  • Written Examination

  • Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  • Interview

Also Check:

WBP Constable Salary 2025

Preparation Strategy for WBP Constable Exam 2025

A well-planned study and fitness routine is key to success in the WBP Constable Exam 2025. Below are some expert strategies to help candidates prepare efficiently:

  • Begin preparation by thoroughly reviewing the WBP Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025. Identify important subjects, key topics, and the weightage of each section to plan study schedule.

  • Design a structured daily timetable that covers all subjects equally. Allocate extra time to weaker areas while revising the stronger ones regularly to maintain balance.

  • Solving previous year question papers and mock tests helps improve accuracy, time management, and confidence.

  • Stay updated with national, international, and West Bengal-related news. Reading newspapers and monthly current affairs magazines can strengthen the general awareness section.

  • Revisit basic concepts in Mathematics, English Grammar, and Logical Reasoning. 

  • Set time limits for each section during preparation and practice sessions. This helps in developing the ability to complete the paper efficiently within the exam duration.

  • Maintain physical fitness through regular exercise, running, and a balanced diet as the recruitment process includes PMT and PET. 

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

