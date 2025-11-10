WBP Constable Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Download PDF

WBP Constable Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will soon conduct the WBP Constable Exam 2025 to select qualified candidates for constable positions in the state police department.
The written examination is scheduled for 30th November 2025 (Sunday). Candidates aiming to secure their place should carefully go through the WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 and the latest exam pattern to prepare effectively and boost their chances of success.
WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview
Candidates must clearly understand the syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme to perform well in the WBP Constable Exam 2025. Knowing the topic-wise syllabus helps in creating an effective preparation strategy and ensures complete coverage of all important subjects. Check the overview of the WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|
Post Name
|
Constable
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective-Type (Multiple Choice Questions)
|
Exam Date
|
30th November 2025 (Sunday)
|
Total Marks
|
85
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 marks for each wrong answer
|
Exam Duration
|
1 hour (60 minutes)
|
Exam Language
|
Bengali & Nepali
WBP Constable Syllabus 2025
The WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 serves as a roadmap for candidates preparing for the written examination. It clearly defines the subjects and topics that aspirants need to master to qualify for the next stages of selection.
The exam mainly covers English, Elementary Mathematics, General Awareness & General Knowledge, and Reasoning & Logical Analysis. A thorough understanding of each subject will help candidates approach the paper confidently and score high marks.
WBP Constable English Syllabus 2025
The English section tests a candidate’s language proficiency, grammar knowledge, and comprehension skills. Candidates must focus on building a strong vocabulary and understanding sentence structure. The following are the important topics:
-
Vocabulary
-
Grammar and Sentence Structure
-
Synonyms and Antonyms
-
Comprehension Passages
-
Fill in the Blanks
-
Direct and Indirect Speech
-
Active and Passive Voice
-
Idioms and Phrases
WBP Constable General Awareness & General Knowledge 2025
This section evaluates how well candidates are aware of current events, general facts, and India’s socio-political environment. Special attention should be given to the general knowledge of West Bengal. The following are the key topics:
-
History, Geography, and Politics
-
Socio-Economic Development
-
Current Affairs (National & International)
-
General Knowledge of West Bengal
-
Indian Culture and Heritage
-
Economics and Government Schemes
-
Famous Authors and Books
-
General Science
WBP Constable Reasoning & Logical Analysis 2025
The Reasoning section tests candidates’ logical thinking, analytical skills, and problem-solving ability. Practice is essential for mastering this section. The following are the important topics:
-
Arithmetical Reasoning
-
Verbal and Non-Verbal Series
-
Direction Test
-
Time Sequence and Blood Relations
-
Analogies, Similarities, and Differences
-
Space Visualization
-
Problem Solving and Decision Making
-
Paper Folding and Cutting
-
Cubes and Dice
-
Statement and Conclusion
-
Theme Detection
-
Cause and Effect
-
Statement and Argument
-
Logical Deduction
WBP Constable Elementary Mathematics Syllabus 2025
This section checks numerical aptitude and basic mathematical understanding. Candidates should revise school-level concepts and practice numerical problems daily. The following are important topics:
-
Algebra
-
Averages
-
Simple and Compound Interest
-
Mensuration (2D)
-
Partnership
-
Percentages
-
Profit and Loss
-
Speed, Time, and Distance
-
Quadratic Equations
WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025
The WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge, reasoning skills, and aptitude through a written test of 85 marks. The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions from four key subjects. Understanding the marking scheme and question distribution helps candidates plan their preparation effectively.
Below is the detailed exam pattern for the West Bengal Police Constable Exam 2025:
-
The written test will include a total of 85 objective-type questions.
-
Each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
-
The exam will be conducted in Bengali and Nepali languages.
-
The total duration of the exam will be 1 hour (60 minutes).
Candidates can check the detailed WBP Constable exam pattern in the table below:
|
Subjects/Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
English
|
10
|
10
|
General Awareness & General Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
Reasoning & Logical Analysis
|
25
|
25
|
Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard)
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
85
|
85
WBP Constable Selection Process 2025
The WBP Constable Selection Process 2025 consists of four major stages, each designed to test the candidate’s knowledge, physical fitness, and overall suitability for the constable position in the West Bengal Police. Candidates must qualify in each stage as per the official guidelines released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) to secure a final selection. The following are the main stages
-
Written Examination
-
Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
-
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
-
Interview
Also Check:
Preparation Strategy for WBP Constable Exam 2025
A well-planned study and fitness routine is key to success in the WBP Constable Exam 2025. Below are some expert strategies to help candidates prepare efficiently:
-
Begin preparation by thoroughly reviewing the WBP Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025. Identify important subjects, key topics, and the weightage of each section to plan study schedule.
-
Design a structured daily timetable that covers all subjects equally. Allocate extra time to weaker areas while revising the stronger ones regularly to maintain balance.
-
Solving previous year question papers and mock tests helps improve accuracy, time management, and confidence.
-
Stay updated with national, international, and West Bengal-related news. Reading newspapers and monthly current affairs magazines can strengthen the general awareness section.
-
Revisit basic concepts in Mathematics, English Grammar, and Logical Reasoning.
-
Set time limits for each section during preparation and practice sessions. This helps in developing the ability to complete the paper efficiently within the exam duration.
-
Maintain physical fitness through regular exercise, running, and a balanced diet as the recruitment process includes PMT and PET.
WBP Constable Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will soon conduct the WBP Constable Exam 2025 to select qualified candidates for constable positions in the state police department.
The written examination is scheduled for 30th November 2025 (Sunday). Candidates aiming to secure their place should carefully go through the WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 and the latest exam pattern to prepare effectively and boost their chances of success.
WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview
Candidates must clearly understand the syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme to perform well in the WBP Constable Exam 2025. Knowing the topic-wise syllabus helps in creating an effective preparation strategy and ensures complete coverage of all important subjects. Check the overview of the WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|
Post Name
|
Constable
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective-Type (Multiple Choice Questions)
|
Exam Date
|
30th November 2025 (Sunday)
|
Total Marks
|
85
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 marks for each wrong answer
|
Exam Duration
|
1 hour (60 minutes)
|
Exam Language
|
Bengali & Nepali
WBP Constable Syllabus 2025
The WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 serves as a roadmap for candidates preparing for the written examination. It clearly defines the subjects and topics that aspirants need to master to qualify for the next stages of selection.
The exam mainly covers English, Elementary Mathematics, General Awareness & General Knowledge, and Reasoning & Logical Analysis. A thorough understanding of each subject will help candidates approach the paper confidently and score high marks.
WBP Constable English Syllabus 2025
The English section tests a candidate’s language proficiency, grammar knowledge, and comprehension skills. Candidates must focus on building a strong vocabulary and understanding sentence structure. The following are the important topics:
-
Vocabulary
-
Grammar and Sentence Structure
-
Synonyms and Antonyms
-
Comprehension Passages
-
Fill in the Blanks
-
Direct and Indirect Speech
-
Active and Passive Voice
-
Idioms and Phrases
WBP Constable General Awareness & General Knowledge 2025
This section evaluates how well candidates are aware of current events, general facts, and India’s socio-political environment. Special attention should be given to the general knowledge of West Bengal. The following are the key topics:
-
History, Geography, and Politics
-
Socio-Economic Development
-
Current Affairs (National & International)
-
General Knowledge of West Bengal
-
Indian Culture and Heritage
-
Economics and Government Schemes
-
Famous Authors and Books
-
General Science
WBP Constable Reasoning & Logical Analysis 2025
The Reasoning section tests candidates’ logical thinking, analytical skills, and problem-solving ability. Practice is essential for mastering this section. The following are the important topics:
-
Arithmetical Reasoning
-
Verbal and Non-Verbal Series
-
Direction Test
-
Time Sequence and Blood Relations
-
Analogies, Similarities, and Differences
-
Space Visualization
-
Problem Solving and Decision Making
-
Paper Folding and Cutting
-
Cubes and Dice
-
Statement and Conclusion
-
Theme Detection
-
Cause and Effect
-
Statement and Argument
-
Logical Deduction
WBP Constable Elementary Mathematics Syllabus 2025
This section checks numerical aptitude and basic mathematical understanding. Candidates should revise school-level concepts and practice numerical problems daily. The following are important topics:
-
Algebra
-
Averages
-
Simple and Compound Interest
-
Mensuration (2D)
-
Partnership
-
Percentages
-
Profit and Loss
-
Speed, Time, and Distance
-
Quadratic Equations
WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025
The WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge, reasoning skills, and aptitude through a written test of 85 marks. The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions from four key subjects. Understanding the marking scheme and question distribution helps candidates plan their preparation effectively.
Below is the detailed exam pattern for the West Bengal Police Constable Exam 2025:
-
The written test will include a total of 85 objective-type questions.
-
Each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
-
The exam will be conducted in Bengali and Nepali languages.
-
The total duration of the exam will be 1 hour (60 minutes).
Candidates can check the detailed WBP Constable exam pattern in the table below:
|
Subjects/Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
English
|
10
|
10
|
General Awareness & General Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
Reasoning & Logical Analysis
|
25
|
25
|
Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard)
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
85
|
85
WBP Constable Selection Process 2025
The WBP Constable Selection Process 2025 consists of four major stages, each designed to test the candidate’s knowledge, physical fitness, and overall suitability for the constable position in the West Bengal Police. Candidates must qualify in each stage as per the official guidelines released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) to secure a final selection. The following are the main stages
-
Written Examination
-
Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
-
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
-
Interview
Preparation Strategy for WBP Constable Exam 2025
A well-planned study and fitness routine is key to success in the WBP Constable Exam 2025. Below are some expert strategies to help candidates prepare efficiently:
-
Begin preparation by thoroughly reviewing the WBP Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025. Identify important subjects, key topics, and the weightage of each section to plan study schedule.
-
Design a structured daily timetable that covers all subjects equally. Allocate extra time to weaker areas while revising the stronger ones regularly to maintain balance.
-
Solving previous year question papers and mock tests helps improve accuracy, time management, and confidence.
-
Stay updated with national, international, and West Bengal-related news. Reading newspapers and monthly current affairs magazines can strengthen the general awareness section.
-
Revisit basic concepts in Mathematics, English Grammar, and Logical Reasoning.
-
Set time limits for each section during preparation and practice sessions. This helps in developing the ability to complete the paper efficiently within the exam duration.
-
Maintain physical fitness through regular exercise, running, and a balanced diet as the recruitment process includes PMT and PET.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation