WBP Constable Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Download PDF

WBP Constable Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will soon conduct the WBP Constable Exam 2025 to select qualified candidates for constable positions in the state police department. The written examination is scheduled for 30th November 2025 (Sunday). Candidates aiming to secure their place should carefully go through the WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 and the latest exam pattern to prepare effectively and boost their chances of success. WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates must clearly understand the syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme to perform well in the WBP Constable Exam 2025. Knowing the topic-wise syllabus helps in creating an effective preparation strategy and ensures complete coverage of all important subjects. Check the overview of the WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 in the table below:

Particulars Details Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Name Constable Type of Questions Objective-Type (Multiple Choice Questions) Exam Date 30th November 2025 (Sunday) Total Marks 85 Negative Marking 0.25 marks for each wrong answer Exam Duration 1 hour (60 minutes) Exam Language Bengali & Nepali WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 The WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 serves as a roadmap for candidates preparing for the written examination. It clearly defines the subjects and topics that aspirants need to master to qualify for the next stages of selection. The exam mainly covers English, Elementary Mathematics, General Awareness & General Knowledge, and Reasoning & Logical Analysis. A thorough understanding of each subject will help candidates approach the paper confidently and score high marks.

WBP Constable English Syllabus 2025 The English section tests a candidate’s language proficiency, grammar knowledge, and comprehension skills. Candidates must focus on building a strong vocabulary and understanding sentence structure. The following are the important topics: Vocabulary

Grammar and Sentence Structure

Synonyms and Antonyms

Comprehension Passages

Fill in the Blanks

Direct and Indirect Speech

Active and Passive Voice

Idioms and Phrases WBP Constable General Awareness & General Knowledge 2025 This section evaluates how well candidates are aware of current events, general facts, and India’s socio-political environment. Special attention should be given to the general knowledge of West Bengal. The following are the key topics: History, Geography, and Politics

Socio-Economic Development

Current Affairs (National & International)

General Knowledge of West Bengal

Indian Culture and Heritage

Economics and Government Schemes

Famous Authors and Books

General Science

WBP Constable Reasoning & Logical Analysis 2025 The Reasoning section tests candidates’ logical thinking, analytical skills, and problem-solving ability. Practice is essential for mastering this section. The following are the important topics: Arithmetical Reasoning

Verbal and Non-Verbal Series

Direction Test

Time Sequence and Blood Relations

Analogies, Similarities, and Differences

Space Visualization

Problem Solving and Decision Making

Paper Folding and Cutting

Cubes and Dice

Statement and Conclusion

Theme Detection

Cause and Effect

Statement and Argument

Logical Deduction WBP Constable Elementary Mathematics Syllabus 2025 This section checks numerical aptitude and basic mathematical understanding. Candidates should revise school-level concepts and practice numerical problems daily. The following are important topics:

Algebra

Averages

Simple and Compound Interest

Mensuration (2D)

Partnership

Percentages

Profit and Loss

Speed, Time, and Distance

Quadratic Equations WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025 The WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge, reasoning skills, and aptitude through a written test of 85 marks. The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions from four key subjects. Understanding the marking scheme and question distribution helps candidates plan their preparation effectively. Below is the detailed exam pattern for the West Bengal Police Constable Exam 2025: The written test will include a total of 85 objective-type questions.

Each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The exam will be conducted in Bengali and Nepali languages.

The total duration of the exam will be 1 hour (60 minutes).

Candidates can check the detailed WBP Constable exam pattern in the table below: Subjects/Sections No. of Questions Marks English 10 10 General Awareness & General Knowledge 25 25 Reasoning & Logical Analysis 25 25 Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard) 25 25 Total 85 85 WBP Constable Selection Process 2025 The WBP Constable Selection Process 2025 consists of four major stages, each designed to test the candidate’s knowledge, physical fitness, and overall suitability for the constable position in the West Bengal Police. Candidates must qualify in each stage as per the official guidelines released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) to secure a final selection. The following are the main stages Written Examination

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Interview

Also Check: WBP Constable Salary 2025 Preparation Strategy for WBP Constable Exam 2025 A well-planned study and fitness routine is key to success in the WBP Constable Exam 2025. Below are some expert strategies to help candidates prepare efficiently: Begin preparation by thoroughly reviewing the WBP Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025. Identify important subjects, key topics, and the weightage of each section to plan study schedule.

Design a structured daily timetable that covers all subjects equally. Allocate extra time to weaker areas while revising the stronger ones regularly to maintain balance.

Solving previous year question papers and mock tests helps improve accuracy, time management, and confidence.

Stay updated with national, international, and West Bengal-related news. Reading newspapers and monthly current affairs magazines can strengthen the general awareness section.

Revisit basic concepts in Mathematics, English Grammar, and Logical Reasoning.

Set time limits for each section during preparation and practice sessions. This helps in developing the ability to complete the paper efficiently within the exam duration.

Maintain physical fitness through regular exercise, running, and a balanced diet as the recruitment process includes PMT and PET.

WBP Constable Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will soon conduct the WBP Constable Exam 2025 to select qualified candidates for constable positions in the state police department. The written examination is scheduled for 30th November 2025 (Sunday). Candidates aiming to secure their place should carefully go through the WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 and the latest exam pattern to prepare effectively and boost their chances of success. WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates must clearly understand the syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme to perform well in the WBP Constable Exam 2025. Knowing the topic-wise syllabus helps in creating an effective preparation strategy and ensures complete coverage of all important subjects. Check the overview of the WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 in the table below:

Particulars Details Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Name Constable Type of Questions Objective-Type (Multiple Choice Questions) Exam Date 30th November 2025 (Sunday) Total Marks 85 Negative Marking 0.25 marks for each wrong answer Exam Duration 1 hour (60 minutes) Exam Language Bengali & Nepali WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 The WBP Constable Syllabus 2025 serves as a roadmap for candidates preparing for the written examination. It clearly defines the subjects and topics that aspirants need to master to qualify for the next stages of selection. The exam mainly covers English, Elementary Mathematics, General Awareness & General Knowledge, and Reasoning & Logical Analysis. A thorough understanding of each subject will help candidates approach the paper confidently and score high marks.

WBP Constable English Syllabus 2025 The English section tests a candidate’s language proficiency, grammar knowledge, and comprehension skills. Candidates must focus on building a strong vocabulary and understanding sentence structure. The following are the important topics: Vocabulary

Grammar and Sentence Structure

Synonyms and Antonyms

Comprehension Passages

Fill in the Blanks

Direct and Indirect Speech

Active and Passive Voice

Idioms and Phrases WBP Constable General Awareness & General Knowledge 2025 This section evaluates how well candidates are aware of current events, general facts, and India’s socio-political environment. Special attention should be given to the general knowledge of West Bengal. The following are the key topics: History, Geography, and Politics

Socio-Economic Development

Current Affairs (National & International)

General Knowledge of West Bengal

Indian Culture and Heritage

Economics and Government Schemes

Famous Authors and Books

General Science

WBP Constable Reasoning & Logical Analysis 2025 The Reasoning section tests candidates’ logical thinking, analytical skills, and problem-solving ability. Practice is essential for mastering this section. The following are the important topics: Arithmetical Reasoning

Verbal and Non-Verbal Series

Direction Test

Time Sequence and Blood Relations

Analogies, Similarities, and Differences

Space Visualization

Problem Solving and Decision Making

Paper Folding and Cutting

Cubes and Dice

Statement and Conclusion

Theme Detection

Cause and Effect

Statement and Argument

Logical Deduction WBP Constable Elementary Mathematics Syllabus 2025 This section checks numerical aptitude and basic mathematical understanding. Candidates should revise school-level concepts and practice numerical problems daily. The following are important topics:

Algebra

Averages

Simple and Compound Interest

Mensuration (2D)

Partnership

Percentages

Profit and Loss

Speed, Time, and Distance

Quadratic Equations WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025 The WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge, reasoning skills, and aptitude through a written test of 85 marks. The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions from four key subjects. Understanding the marking scheme and question distribution helps candidates plan their preparation effectively. Below is the detailed exam pattern for the West Bengal Police Constable Exam 2025: The written test will include a total of 85 objective-type questions.

Each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The exam will be conducted in Bengali and Nepali languages.

The total duration of the exam will be 1 hour (60 minutes).

Candidates can check the detailed WBP Constable exam pattern in the table below: Subjects/Sections No. of Questions Marks English 10 10 General Awareness & General Knowledge 25 25 Reasoning & Logical Analysis 25 25 Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard) 25 25 Total 85 85 WBP Constable Selection Process 2025 The WBP Constable Selection Process 2025 consists of four major stages, each designed to test the candidate’s knowledge, physical fitness, and overall suitability for the constable position in the West Bengal Police. Candidates must qualify in each stage as per the official guidelines released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) to secure a final selection. The following are the main stages Written Examination

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Interview