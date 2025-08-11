West Bengal Police Constable Salary 2025: Check Pay Scale, Perks, Job Profile, and Career Growth

West Bengal Police Constable Salary 2025: The West Bengal Police Constable job in 2025 is a secure career option and offers a good income and high social respect. Constables are responsible for maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and supporting daily policing operations. They enjoy a well-structured salary, steady annual increments, and additional allowances such as housing, travel, and medical benefits under the 7th Pay Commission. These perks, along with job stability, make the role highly appealing for candidates looking to join the West Bengal Police force. West Bengal Police Constable Salary 2025 The WB Police Constable salary is structured as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Constables earn between ₹22,700 and ₹58,500 per month, along with a grade pay of ₹2,600. The annual salary package ranges from ₹3.6 lakh to ₹4.2 lakh. Newly appointed constables must complete a probation period to become eligible for all perks and allowances.

They receive various benefits such as housing, travel, medical allowances, and risk pay, which increase with promotions and work performance after confirmation. However, any involvement in fraudulent activities during probation can lead to termination, with a formal notice issued one month in advance. West Bengal Police Constable Salary 2025 Overview The West Bengal Police Constable Salary 2025 is determined as per the 7th Pay Commission, ensuring competitive pay along with regular increments. Candidates can check an overview of salary in the table: Recruiting Organisation West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Name Police Constable Selection Process Written Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination Basic Pay ₹23,400 In-Hand Salary ₹28,740 (approx.) Official Website https://wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Constable Salary Structure 2025 The West Bengal Police Constable salary is determined under the 7th Pay Commission. This offers a stable income along with multiple allowances. Below is the detailed salary structure: Component Amount / Details Name of the Post Police Constable Pay Scale ₹22,700 – ₹58,500 Grade Pay ₹2,600 Annual Salary ₹3.6 lakh – ₹4.2 lakh Pay Level Level 6 WB Police Constable In-Hand Salary 2025 The in-hand salary of a West Bengal Police Constable is approximately ₹28,740 per month, as per the latest pay structure. This amount includes the Basic Pay along with various allowances such as Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Medical Allowance, and Ration Allowance. The final take-home pay offers a stable and reliable income to match the challenging nature of the job after mandatory deductions like Professional Tax and Group Insurance.

West Bengal Police Constable Perks and Benefits The West Bengal Police Constable post offers a stable government job with a good salary and attractive perks. Along with the basic pay, constables receive several allowances and benefits provided by the state government. These include: Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

Conveyance Expenses

Newspaper & Mobile Expenses

Entertainment Expenses:

Festival Bonuses

Digitization Allowance

Job Security & Pension Scheme West Bengal Police Constable Job Profile and Responsibilities 2025 West Bengal Police Constables play a crucial role in maintaining peace, safety, and security in the state. Their primary duty is to protect citizens and ensure law and order is upheld at all times. The following are the key responsibilities: