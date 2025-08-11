West Bengal Police Constable Salary 2025: Check Pay Scale, Perks, Job Profile, and Career Growth

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
The West Bengal Police Constable Salary 2025 is structured as per the 7th Pay Commission, ensuring fair pay, steady increments, and multiple perks. Constables earn a basic salary of ₹23,400 with an approximate in-hand salary of ₹28,740, along with Dearness Allowance, HRA, Travel Allowance, Medical Benefits, and more. Read more about WB Police constable salary in this article.

West Bengal Police Constable Salary 2025: The West Bengal Police Constable job in 2025 is a secure career option and offers a good income and high social respect. Constables are responsible for maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and supporting daily policing operations. 

They enjoy a well-structured salary, steady annual increments, and additional allowances such as housing, travel, and medical benefits under the 7th Pay Commission. These perks, along with job stability, make the role highly appealing for candidates looking to join the West Bengal Police force.

The WB Police Constable salary is structured as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Constables earn between ₹22,700 and ₹58,500 per month, along with a grade pay of ₹2,600. The annual salary package ranges from ₹3.6 lakh to ₹4.2 lakh. Newly appointed constables must complete a probation period to become eligible for all perks and allowances. 

They receive various benefits such as housing, travel, medical allowances, and risk pay, which increase with promotions and work performance after confirmation. However, any involvement in fraudulent activities during probation can lead to termination, with a formal notice issued one month in advance.

West Bengal Police Constable Salary 2025 Overview

The West Bengal Police Constable Salary 2025 is determined as per the 7th Pay Commission, ensuring competitive pay along with regular increments. Candidates can check an overview of salary in the table:

Recruiting Organisation

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Post Name

Police Constable

Selection Process

Written Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination

Basic Pay

₹23,400

In-Hand Salary

₹28,740 (approx.)

Official Website

https://wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Constable Salary Structure 2025

The West Bengal Police Constable salary is determined under the 7th Pay Commission. This offers a stable income along with multiple allowances. Below is the detailed salary structure:

Component

Amount / Details

Name of the Post

Police Constable

Pay Scale

₹22,700 – ₹58,500

Grade Pay

₹2,600

Annual Salary

₹3.6 lakh – ₹4.2 lakh

Pay Level

Level 6

WB Police Constable In-Hand Salary 2025

The in-hand salary of a West Bengal Police Constable is approximately ₹28,740 per month, as per the latest pay structure. This amount includes the Basic Pay along with various allowances such as Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Medical Allowance, and Ration Allowance. 

The final take-home pay offers a stable and reliable income to match the challenging nature of the job after mandatory deductions like Professional Tax and Group Insurance.

West Bengal Police Constable Perks and Benefits

The West Bengal Police Constable post offers a stable government job with a good salary and attractive perks. Along with the basic pay, constables receive several allowances and benefits provided by the state government. These include:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)

  • Travel Allowance (TA)

  • City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

  • Conveyance Expenses

  • Newspaper & Mobile Expenses

  • Entertainment Expenses:

  • Festival Bonuses

  • Digitization Allowance

  • Job Security & Pension Scheme

West Bengal Police Constable Job Profile and Responsibilities 2025

West Bengal Police Constables play a crucial role in maintaining peace, safety, and security in the state. Their primary duty is to protect citizens and ensure law and order is upheld at all times. The following are the key responsibilities:

  • Maintaining Law and Order

  • Assisting Superiors

  • Handling Disputes

  • Evidence Collection

  • Accurate Reporting 

  • Recording Statements

West Bengal Police Constable Promotion and Career Growth 2025

The WB Police Constable position offers steady career growth and attractive salary hikes with each promotion. The constables can move up the ranks based on the following:

  • Years of Service 

  • Departmental Exams/Audits

