Word of the Day: Vitiated

By Sneha Singh
Dec 28, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is vitiated. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of vitiated here.

Vitiated
Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

The word of the day is Vitiated.

Type

Adjective 

Meaning of Vitiated

Vitiated refers to something that has been spoiled, weakened, or made less effective. It is often used to describe situations, agreements, or processes that have been impaired due to faults, corruption, or errors.

Vitiated - Origin

The word vitiated comes from the Latin term “vitiare,” meaning “to spoil” or “to corrupt.” It entered the English language in the 16th century and is commonly used in legal, formal, and academic contexts.

Vitiated - Usage

The entire agreement was vitiated by a lack of transparency.
His argument was vitiated by incorrect assumptions.

Vitiated - Synonyms

Spoiled, corrupted, impaired, tainted, weakened

Vitiated - Antonyms

Purified, improved, strengthened, enhanced, validated

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Vitiated.

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

