Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Carol
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Vitiated
The word of the day is Vitiated. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Vitiated
Vitiated refers to something that has been spoiled, weakened, or made less effective. It is often used to describe situations, agreements, or processes that have been impaired due to faults, corruption, or errors.
Vitiated - Origin
The word vitiated comes from the Latin term “vitiare,” meaning “to spoil” or “to corrupt.” It entered the English language in the 16th century and is commonly used in legal, formal, and academic contexts.
Vitiated - Usage
The entire agreement was vitiated by a lack of transparency.
His argument was vitiated by incorrect assumptions.
Vitiated - Synonyms
Spoiled, corrupted, impaired, tainted, weakened
Vitiated - Antonyms
Purified, improved, strengthened, enhanced, validated
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Vitiated. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Word of the Day: Pseudonym
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation