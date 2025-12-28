Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Vitiated

The word of the day is Vitiated. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Vitiated

Vitiated refers to something that has been spoiled, weakened, or made less effective. It is often used to describe situations, agreements, or processes that have been impaired due to faults, corruption, or errors.

Vitiated - Origin

The word vitiated comes from the Latin term “vitiare,” meaning “to spoil” or “to corrupt.” It entered the English language in the 16th century and is commonly used in legal, formal, and academic contexts.