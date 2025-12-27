This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 28 December

Every day has a history. But have you ever wondered what *happened on December 28*? Every year on this day, people, nations, cultures, and movements have made history. From great beginnings to tragic endings, this day holds many stories. On December 28, many big things happened across the world. In 1885, the Indian National Congress was founded*, a key moment in India's fight for independence. That same day in history saw the first public film screening by the Lumière brothers in 1895, a moment often seen as the birth of cinema. Many notable people were born on this date, too, like Dhirubhai Ambani and Ratan Tata, influential Indian business leaders, and some days brought sadness, like the devastating Messina earthquake of 1908. In this article, we'll look at the most important events that happened on December 28 and why they matter today.