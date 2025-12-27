This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 28 December

Every day has a history. But have you ever wondered what *happened on December 28*? Every year on this day, people, nations, cultures, and movements have made history. From great beginnings to tragic endings, this day holds many stories. On December 28, many big things happened across the world. In 1885, the Indian National Congress was founded*, a key moment in India's fight for independence. That same day in history saw the first public film screening by the Lumière brothers in 1895, a moment often seen as the birth of cinema. Many notable people were born on this date, too, like Dhirubhai Ambani and Ratan Tata, influential Indian business leaders, and some days brought sadness, like the devastating Messina earthquake of 1908. In this article, we'll look at the most important events that happened on December 28 and why they matter today.
What Happened On This Day—December 28?
Here's what happened in history on December 28:
1895 – First Commercial Movie Screened
- On December 28, 1895, the first commercial movie was publicly screened.
- The screening took place in Paris by the Lumière brothers.
- This event is considered the birth of modern cinema.
1793 – Thomas Paine Arrested in France
- Writer Thomas Paine was arrested in France for treason.
- He had already been tried and convicted in absentia on December 26.
- Paine was a key figure in the American Revolution.
- His writings inspired leaders like George Washington.
1832 – John C. Calhoun Resigns Vice Presidency
- John C. Calhoun resigned as U.S. Vice President.
- He cited political differences with President Andrew Jackson.
- He became the first vice president in U.S. history to resign.
- Calhoun supported states' rights and agrarian interests.
1856 – Woodrow Wilson was Born
- Woodrow Wilson was born in Staunton, Virginia.
- He later became the 28th President of the United States.
- Wilson led the U.S. during World War I.
- He was also a scholar and former Princeton professor.
1908 – Worst European Earthquake Recorded
- A massive earthquake struck the Straits of Messina in Italy.
- The cities of Messina and Reggio di Calabria were destroyed.
- A tsunami followed the quake.
- Around 100,000 people lost their lives.
1917 – H.L. Mencken Publishes Bathtub Hoax
- Writer H. L. Mencken published a fake history of bathtubs.
- He claimed bathing was once illegal in Boston.
- The story was meant as a spoof.
- Newspapers and historians repeated it as fact for years.
1938 – Silent-Film Star Florence Lawrence Dies
- Silent-film actress Florence Lawrence died by suicide in Beverly Hills.
- She appeared in nearly 250 films.
- Lawrence was also an inventor.
- She designed early turn signals and brake signals.
1944 – Hungary Declares War on Germany
- Hungary's provisional government declared war on Germany.
- This ended Hungary's cooperation with Nazi forces.
- Regent Miklós Horthy had earlier aligned with Hitler.
- The decision marked a major wartime shift.
1958 – "Greatest Game Ever Played"
- The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 23–17.
- The NFL Championship was decided in overtime.
- It was the first overtime game in NFL history.
- The match boosted football's popularity nationwide.
1964 – Battle of Binh Gia Begins
- Viet Cong forces launched an attack in Binh Gia, Vietnam.
- The battle lasted until January 1, 1965.
- Heavy casualties were reported.
- It marked a key moment in the Vietnam War.
1973 – "The Gulag Archipelago" Published
- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn published The Gulag Archipelago.
- The book exposed Soviet labour camps.
- It described political repression and terror.
- The work shocked readers worldwide.
1973 – Endangered Species Act Signed
- President Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act into law.
- The law protects threatened plants and animals.
- It became one of America's strongest environmental laws.
- Conservation efforts expanded nationwide.
1975 – "Hail Mary" Pass Changes Football
- The Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17–14.
- Quarterback Roger Staubach threw a last-second touchdown pass.
- He called it a "Hail Mary".
- The term became part of sports language.
1981 – First American Test-Tube Baby Born
- The first U.S. baby born via IVF was delivered in Virginia.
- Her birth was considered a medical miracle.
- In vitro fertilisation later became common worldwide.
- This marked a significant advance in medicine.
1991 – Stampede Kills Nine in New York City
- A stampede occurred outside a celebrity charity basketball game.
- Nine young people were killed.
- The event featured hip-hop stars Heavy D and Puff Daddy.
- The tragedy shocked the nation.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 28?
December 28 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 28
Stan Lee (1922–2018)
- Comic book writer and publisher.
- Co-created Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men, and Avengers.
- Helped shape modern superhero culture.
Maggie Smith (1934–2024)
- Award-winning English actress.
- Known for Downton Abbey and Harry Potter.
- Celebrated for her stage and screen roles.
Denzel Washington (Born 1954)
- American actor and director.
- Starred in Training Day, Glory, Fences, and Malcolm X.
- Known for powerful performances.
Notable Deaths on December 28
1694 – Queen Mary II of England
- Queen Mary II died on December 28, 1694.
- She ruled jointly with her husband, William III.
- Her death marked the end of her five-year reign.
1937 – Maurice Ravel
- Maurice Ravel died on this day in 1937.
- He was a famous French composer known for Boléro.
- Ravel was also a celebrated pianist and conductor.
1963 – A.J. Liebling
- American journalist A. J. Liebling died on December 28, 1963.
- He was well-known for writing about freedom of the press.
1981 – Allan Dwan
- Film director and screenwriter Allan Dwan died.
- He worked in Hollywood for many decades.
1983 – Dennis Wilson
- Dennis Wilson, founding member and drummer of The Beach Boys, died.
- He was 39 years old.
1999 – Clayton Moore
- Clayton Moore died on December 28, 1999.
- He was best known for playing The Lone Ranger on TV.
2004 – Jerry Orbach
- Actor Jerry Orbach died at age 69.
- He appeared in many films and TV shows, including Law & Order.
2016 – Debbie Reynolds
- Actress and singer Debbie Reynolds died on December 28, 2016.
- She died one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.
2021 – John Madden
- John Madden, a famous football coach and NFL commentator, died.
- He was a beloved figure in American football.
