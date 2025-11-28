MRB Admit Card 2025: The Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB) of Tamil Nadu issued the admit cards for the post of Health Inspector Grade-II on its official website (mrb.tn.gov.in). The candidates who have applied for Health Inspector Grade-II posts in Tamil Nadu Public Health subordinate Service for the said posts, can download TN MRB Health Inspector Admit Card at the official website-https://www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

The written exam for 1429 Health Inspector Grade-II posts is scheduled to be held on December 07, 2025 in single shift. You can download the TN MRB Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below- TN MRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB) of Tamil Naduhas activated the admit card download link for the admit cards for the post of Health Inspector Grade-II. Candidates will need to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.

TN MRB Admit Card 2025 Direct Link MRB Admit Card 2025 Login To download the MRB Admit Card 2025, candidates applied successfully for Health Inspector Grade-II will have to visit to the official website of Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) at mrb.tn.gov.in.You are advised to choose the name of the posts applied for and then move to "Candidate Login" or similar link to enter your registration number and password. You will have to use your login details to the link displaying at the official website. TN MRB Hall Ticket 2025 Overview Earlier the Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB) of Tamil Nadu had launched the recruitmnet drive for 1429 Health Inspector Grade-II posts. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details Organization Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB) of Tamil Nadu Post Name Health Inspector Grade-II Advt. No. 16/MRB/2025 Total Vacancies 1429 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Exam Date 2025 December 07, 2025 Admit card status Released Official Website https://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/ TN MRB Health Inspector Exam 2025 The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Health Inspector is scheduled on December 07, 2025 in batches at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu.The online exam will be conducted in single sessions. Timing: Tamil Eligibility Test : 09.00 AM to 10.00 AM

Subject Paper : 10.15 AM to 12.15 PM How to Download TN MRB Admit Card 2025? You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit the website of TN MRB and click on 'Notification' Section

Step 2: Go to 'Click here to download the Admit Card for the Post of Health Inspector Grade - II'

Step 3:Provide your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step 4: Download TN MRB Hall Ticket and save the same for future reference.

Documents To Carry With TN MRB 2025 Admit Card Candidates are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the admit card downloaded from the official website. Candidates will have to also bring with them, their Aadhaar card / Passport / Driving Licence / Permanent Account Number (PAN) card / Voter ID card or any other valid Photo ID card in original. Details Mentioned on MRB Admit Card 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Health Inspector Grade-II are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should ensure that all the details mentioned on the same page are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-