UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern and Subject-Wise Topics, Download PDF

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025: The UPSC has released a short notice for the recruitment of 230 EO/AO Officers. Te notice was released on 22 July 2025. The syllabus for EPFO exam varies according to the post, i.e. Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officers and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). However, the written exam is expected to carry 120 questions for 300 marks. Download the latest UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page.

Jul 24, 2025, 17:30 IST
UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025: The Union Public Service Commission releases the UPSC EPFO syllabus for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officers and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in the official notification PDF. Aspirants should thoroughly check the EPFO syllabus before commencing their preparation. It enables them to align their strategy with the actual requirements of the exam. The syllabus varies as per the post, typically covering a wide range of topics for every section. A total of 120 questions for 300 marks is expected to be asked in the written exam. It is essential for the candidates to master each and every topic in order to boost their chances of scoring well in the exam. Check the latest UPSC EPFO syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 Highlights

Reviewing the UPSC EPFO exam syllabus can help you streamline your exam strategy and get sufficient time to learn, practice, and revise all the key topics. Here are the key highlights for the recruitment drive tabulated below.

Exam Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission

Post Name

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officers and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner

Selection Process

Written Test & Interview

Exam Mode

Offline

Total Questions

120

Maximum Marks

300

Negative Marking

Yes

UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must check the UPSC EPFO exam pattern to identify paper mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. This helps you determine the exact test requirements and plan your strategy accordingly. Check the expected UPSC EPFO exam pattern for Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner shared below.

  • The written exam will be conducted offline.

  • The exam duration shall be two hours.

  • The written exam comprises objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.

  • A total of 120 questions for 300 marks will be asked in the exam.

  • The medium of the question paper will be both Hindi and English. 

  • There shall be negative marking of one-third of the marks for every wrong answer.

Exam Mode

Offline

Question Type

Objective

Medium

Hindi and English

Number of Questions

120

Maximum Marks

300

Exam Duration

2 hours

Marking Scheme

+2.5 mark for every correct answer

-1/3rd mark for every incorrect response

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 PDF

Candidates must access and download the UPSC EPFO syllabus to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. It helps them to dedicate ample time to covering chapters that can appear in the exam. Get the direct link to download the syllabus on this page.

UPSC EPFO Syllabus

Download PDF

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 for Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers

The UPSC EPFO EO syllabus is divided into various topics such as General English, Indian Freedom Struggle, Current Events and Developmental Issues, Indian Polity & Economy, General Accounting Principles, Industrial Relations & Labour Laws, General Science & knowledge of Computer applications, General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude, etc. Mastering each and every topic can solidify your concepts and elevate your overall preparation. Check the expected UPSC EPFO syllabus for the Enforcement Officer shared below.

Topic

Sub-topics

General English

Phrase replacement

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Synonyms/Antonyms

Error Detection

Fill in the Blanks 

Sentence completion/ para completion,

Spellings

Para Jumbles

Phrases and Idioms

Indian Freedom Struggle

British extension: Carnatic Wars, Early composition of the British Raj, Mysore and its confrontation with British expansion, Invasion of Bengal, Anglo-Maratha Wars.


Confrontation to British rule: Early uprisings, Establishment of the Indian National Congress and its Moderate stage, Congress League Pact of 1916, 1857 Revolt, Indian Freedom struggle, The development of Extremism and the split in Congress, Swadeshi Movement, Economic Nationalism, Divide and Rule policy


Gandhian techniques of mass mobilization: Civil Disobedience, National Movement Revolutionaries, Non-Cooperation Movement, Quit India Movement, Khilafat movement, the Indian National Army, and Subhash Chandra Bose

Current Events and Developmental Issues

National and International current affairs

Latest Government schemes

Developments in education, science, technology, defence, etc.

Indian Polity & Economy

Indian Polity

Indian Constitution

Panchayati Raj

Parliament and State Legislatures

Welfare schemes

Important aspects of governance

Rights Issues and public policies.


Indian Economy

Economic growth and development

Inclusion 

Fiscal policy

General Accounting Principles

Important Principles of Accounting'

Subsidiary Ledgers

Completion of the accounting cycles

Adjustments & Financial Statement

Special Journals

Analyzing & Recording Transactions

General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications 

Physics

S.I. units

Light

Wave

Motion

Electricity

Sound

Energy


Chemistry

Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

Physical Change and Chemical Change

Chemical Name of Important substances

Chemistry in Everyday Life

Properties of Gases

Surface Chemistry


Biology

Facts about human body parts

Diseases and their causes 

Life Science

Nutrition in Animals and Plants


Computer Applications

Operating Systems

Input/Output Devices

DBMS

MS Office

Data Structure

Computer Organizations 

Computer Network

Internet

Industrial Relations & Labour Laws

Labour Laws

Overview

Sectors applicable

Important Labour Laws

Types

The areas implemented

Industrial Relations

Industrial relations code (IRC) Bill

Model of labour reforms

General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude

Mental Ability

Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Directions

Series

Puzzle Test

Statement and Conclusion

Syllogism

Data sufficiency

Seating Arrangement

Statement and Inferences


Quantitative Aptitude

Number System

Mixtures and Alligation

Ratio and Proportion

Algebra

HCF and LCM

Average

Problems on Ages

Calendar 

Quadratic Equations

Profit and Loss

Time & Work

Partnership

Percentage

Simple Interest

Compound Interest

Permutations & Combinations

Speed Time & Distance

Probability

Clock

Social Security In India

History of Social Security

Directive Principles of State Policy

Concurrent List

Constitutional Provisions

Social security schemes for Unorganised Sectors

Difference between Organized & Unorganized Sectors

New Social Security Schemes

Social Security Laws in India

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 for Assistant Public Provident Commissioner

Candidates must check the entire UPSC EPFO Syllabus for the Assistant Public Provident Commissioner post before commencing their preparation. It can help them gain conceptual clarity across all the topics and be fully prepared for the upcoming exam. The syllabus is expected to cover the following topics:

  • General English

  • Indian Culture, Heritage & Freedom Movements & Current Events

  • Population, Development and Globalization

  • Governance and Constitution of India

  • Present Trends in Indian Economy

  • Accounting and Auditing, Industrial Relations, Labour Laws, Insurance

  • Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications, General Science

  • Elementary Mathematics, Statistics and General Mental Ability.

  • Social Security in India.

How to Cover the UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025?

The UPSC EPFO exam preparation requires consistency, a smart strategy, and the best resources. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the written test shared below:

  • Review the exam syllabus to learn relevant topics and their subtopics

  • Prepare a syllabus-aligned timetable based on your learning style and subject knowledge.

  • Practice past papers and mocks to improve speed and accuracy.

  • Maintain short notes for the revision of the chapters.

Best Books for UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025

There are several books and resources out there for the preparation of the UPSC EPFO exam. The right set of books strengthens your fundamentals and improves your speed and accuracy through their practice questions. The list of expert-recommended UPSC EPFO books is as follow:

  • Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi

  • India's Struggle for Independence: 1857-1947 by Bipan Chandra

  • Arihant Current Affairs

  • Indian Polity by M Laxmikanth 

  • NCERT's Accounting

  • Quantitative Aptitude by AbhijitGuha 

  • Social Security In India by R.P. Yadav

  • Encyclopedia of General Science for General Competitions by Siddharth Mukherji


FAQs

  • Is there any negative marking in the UPSC EPFO Exam?
    +
    Yes. There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every wrong answer in the UPSC EPFO exam.
  • What is the UPSC EPFO Syllabus?
    +
    The UPSC EPFO Syllabus varies as per the post. Check the post-wise syllabus for all the subjects in the article above.

