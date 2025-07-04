UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern and Subject-Wise Topics, Download PDF

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025: The Union Public Service Commission releases the UPSC EPFO syllabus for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officers and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in the official notification PDF. Aspirants should thoroughly check the EPFO syllabus before commencing their preparation. It enables them to align their strategy with the actual requirements of the exam. The syllabus varies as per the post, typically covering a wide range of topics for every section. A total of 120 questions for 300 marks is expected to be asked in the written exam. It is essential for the candidates to master each and every topic in order to boost their chances of scoring well in the exam. Check the latest UPSC EPFO syllabus and exam pattern on this page. UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 Highlights

Reviewing the UPSC EPFO exam syllabus can help you streamline your exam strategy and get sufficient time to learn, practice, and revise all the key topics. Here are the key highlights for the recruitment drive tabulated below. Exam Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission Post Name Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officers and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Selection Process Written Test & Interview Exam Mode Offline Total Questions 120 Maximum Marks 300 Negative Marking Yes UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the UPSC EPFO exam pattern to identify paper mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. This helps you determine the exact test requirements and plan your strategy accordingly. Check the expected UPSC EPFO exam pattern for Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner shared below.

There shall be negative marking of one-third of the marks for every wrong answer. Exam Mode Offline Question Type Objective Medium Hindi and English Number of Questions 120 Maximum Marks 300 Exam Duration 2 hours Marking Scheme +2.5 mark for every correct answer -1/3rd mark for every incorrect response UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates must access and download the UPSC EPFO syllabus to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. It helps them to dedicate ample time to covering chapters that can appear in the exam. Get the direct link to download the syllabus on this page.

UPSC EPFO Syllabus Download PDF UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 for Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers The UPSC EPFO EO syllabus is divided into various topics such as General English, Indian Freedom Struggle, Current Events and Developmental Issues, Indian Polity & Economy, General Accounting Principles, Industrial Relations & Labour Laws, General Science & knowledge of Computer applications, General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude, etc. Mastering each and every topic can solidify your concepts and elevate your overall preparation. Check the expected UPSC EPFO syllabus for the Enforcement Officer shared below. Topic Sub-topics General English Phrase replacement Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Synonyms/Antonyms Error Detection Fill in the Blanks Sentence completion/ para completion, Spellings Para Jumbles Phrases and Idioms Indian Freedom Struggle British extension: Carnatic Wars, Early composition of the British Raj, Mysore and its confrontation with British expansion, Invasion of Bengal, Anglo-Maratha Wars.

Confrontation to British rule: Early uprisings, Establishment of the Indian National Congress and its Moderate stage, Congress League Pact of 1916, 1857 Revolt, Indian Freedom struggle, The development of Extremism and the split in Congress, Swadeshi Movement, Economic Nationalism, Divide and Rule policy

Gandhian techniques of mass mobilization: Civil Disobedience, National Movement Revolutionaries, Non-Cooperation Movement, Quit India Movement, Khilafat movement, the Indian National Army, and Subhash Chandra Bose Current Events and Developmental Issues National and International current affairs Latest Government schemes Developments in education, science, technology, defence, etc. Indian Polity & Economy Indian Polity Indian Constitution Panchayati Raj Parliament and State Legislatures Welfare schemes Important aspects of governance Rights Issues and public policies.

Indian Economy Economic growth and development Inclusion Fiscal policy General Accounting Principles Important Principles of Accounting' Subsidiary Ledgers Completion of the accounting cycles Adjustments & Financial Statement Special Journals Analyzing & Recording Transactions General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications Physics S.I. units Light Wave Motion Electricity Sound Energy

Chemistry Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses Physical Change and Chemical Change Chemical Name of Important substances Chemistry in Everyday Life Properties of Gases Surface Chemistry

Biology Facts about human body parts Diseases and their causes Life Science Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Computer Applications Operating Systems Input/Output Devices DBMS MS Office Data Structure Computer Organizations Computer Network Internet Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Labour Laws Overview Sectors applicable Important Labour Laws Types The areas implemented Industrial Relations Industrial relations code (IRC) Bill Model of labour reforms General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude Mental Ability Seating Arrangement Blood Relations Directions Series Puzzle Test Statement and Conclusion Syllogism Data sufficiency Seating Arrangement Statement and Inferences

Quantitative Aptitude Number System Mixtures and Alligation Ratio and Proportion Algebra HCF and LCM Average Problems on Ages Calendar Quadratic Equations Profit and Loss Time & Work Partnership Percentage Simple Interest Compound Interest Permutations & Combinations Speed Time & Distance Probability Clock Social Security In India History of Social Security Directive Principles of State Policy Concurrent List Constitutional Provisions Social security schemes for Unorganised Sectors Difference between Organized & Unorganized Sectors New Social Security Schemes Social Security Laws in India

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 for Assistant Public Provident Commissioner Candidates must check the entire UPSC EPFO Syllabus for the Assistant Public Provident Commissioner post before commencing their preparation. It can help them gain conceptual clarity across all the topics and be fully prepared for the upcoming exam. The syllabus is expected to cover the following topics: General English

Indian Culture, Heritage & Freedom Movements & Current Events

Population, Development and Globalization

Governance and Constitution of India

Present Trends in Indian Economy

Accounting and Auditing, Industrial Relations, Labour Laws, Insurance

Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications, General Science

Elementary Mathematics, Statistics and General Mental Ability.

Social Security in India. How to Cover the UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025?

The UPSC EPFO exam preparation requires consistency, a smart strategy, and the best resources. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the written test shared below: Review the exam syllabus to learn relevant topics and their subtopics

Prepare a syllabus-aligned timetable based on your learning style and subject knowledge.

Practice past papers and mocks to improve speed and accuracy.

Maintain short notes for the revision of the chapters. Best Books for UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 There are several books and resources out there for the preparation of the UPSC EPFO exam. The right set of books strengthens your fundamentals and improves your speed and accuracy through their practice questions. The list of expert-recommended UPSC EPFO books is as follow: Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi

India's Struggle for Independence: 1857-1947 by Bipan Chandra

Arihant Current Affairs

Indian Polity by M Laxmikanth

NCERT's Accounting

Quantitative Aptitude by AbhijitGuha

Social Security In India by R.P. Yadav

Encyclopedia of General Science for General Competitions by Siddharth Mukherji