UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern and Subject-Wise Topics, Download PDF

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025: The Union Public Service Commission releases the UPSC EPFO syllabus for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officers and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in the official notification PDF. Aspirants should thoroughly check the EPFO syllabus before commencing their preparation. It enables them to align their strategy with the actual requirements of the exam. The syllabus varies as per the post, typically covering a wide range of topics for every section. A total of 120 questions for 300 marks is expected to be asked in the written exam. It is essential for the candidates to master each and every topic in order to boost their chances of scoring well in the exam. Check the latest UPSC EPFO syllabus and exam pattern on this page.
UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 Highlights
Reviewing the UPSC EPFO exam syllabus can help you streamline your exam strategy and get sufficient time to learn, practice, and revise all the key topics. Here are the key highlights for the recruitment drive tabulated below.
Exam Conducting Body
Union Public Service Commission
Post Name
Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officers and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner
Selection Process
Written Test & Interview
Exam Mode
Offline
Total Questions
120
Maximum Marks
300
Negative Marking
Yes
UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must check the UPSC EPFO exam pattern to identify paper mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. This helps you determine the exact test requirements and plan your strategy accordingly. Check the expected UPSC EPFO exam pattern for Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner shared below.
The written exam will be conducted offline.
The exam duration shall be two hours.
-
The written exam comprises objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.
A total of 120 questions for 300 marks will be asked in the exam.
The medium of the question paper will be both Hindi and English.
There shall be negative marking of one-third of the marks for every wrong answer.
Exam Mode
Offline
Question Type
Objective
Medium
Hindi and English
Number of Questions
120
Maximum Marks
300
Exam Duration
2 hours
Marking Scheme
+2.5 mark for every correct answer
-1/3rd mark for every incorrect response
UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates must access and download the UPSC EPFO syllabus to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. It helps them to dedicate ample time to covering chapters that can appear in the exam. Get the direct link to download the syllabus on this page.
UPSC EPFO Syllabus
UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 for Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers
The UPSC EPFO EO syllabus is divided into various topics such as General English, Indian Freedom Struggle, Current Events and Developmental Issues, Indian Polity & Economy, General Accounting Principles, Industrial Relations & Labour Laws, General Science & knowledge of Computer applications, General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude, etc. Mastering each and every topic can solidify your concepts and elevate your overall preparation. Check the expected UPSC EPFO syllabus for the Enforcement Officer shared below.
Topic
Sub-topics
General English
Phrase replacement
Reading Comprehension
Cloze Test
Synonyms/Antonyms
Error Detection
Fill in the Blanks
Sentence completion/ para completion,
Spellings
Para Jumbles
Phrases and Idioms
Indian Freedom Struggle
|
British extension: Carnatic Wars, Early composition of the British Raj, Mysore and its confrontation with British expansion, Invasion of Bengal, Anglo-Maratha Wars.
Confrontation to British rule: Early uprisings, Establishment of the Indian National Congress and its Moderate stage, Congress League Pact of 1916, 1857 Revolt, Indian Freedom struggle, The development of Extremism and the split in Congress, Swadeshi Movement, Economic Nationalism, Divide and Rule policy
Gandhian techniques of mass mobilization: Civil Disobedience, National Movement Revolutionaries, Non-Cooperation Movement, Quit India Movement, Khilafat movement, the Indian National Army, and Subhash Chandra Bose
Current Events and Developmental Issues
|
National and International current affairs
Latest Government schemes
Developments in education, science, technology, defence, etc.
Indian Polity & Economy
|
Indian Polity
Indian Constitution
Panchayati Raj
Parliament and State Legislatures
Welfare schemes
Important aspects of governance
Rights Issues and public policies.
Indian Economy
Economic growth and development
Inclusion
Fiscal policy
General Accounting Principles
|
Important Principles of Accounting'
Subsidiary Ledgers
Completion of the accounting cycles
Adjustments & Financial Statement
Special Journals
Analyzing & Recording Transactions
General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications
|
Physics
S.I. units
Light
Wave
Motion
Electricity
Sound
Energy
Chemistry
Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses
Physical Change and Chemical Change
Chemical Name of Important substances
Chemistry in Everyday Life
Properties of Gases
Surface Chemistry
Biology
Facts about human body parts
Diseases and their causes
Life Science
Nutrition in Animals and Plants
Computer Applications
Operating Systems
Input/Output Devices
DBMS
MS Office
Data Structure
Computer Organizations
Computer Network
Internet
Industrial Relations & Labour Laws
|
Labour Laws
Overview
Sectors applicable
Important Labour Laws
Types
The areas implemented
Industrial Relations
Industrial relations code (IRC) Bill
Model of labour reforms
General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude
|
Mental Ability
Seating Arrangement
Blood Relations
Directions
Series
Puzzle Test
Statement and Conclusion
Syllogism
Data sufficiency
Seating Arrangement
Statement and Inferences
Quantitative Aptitude
Number System
Mixtures and Alligation
Ratio and Proportion
Algebra
HCF and LCM
Average
Problems on Ages
Calendar
Quadratic Equations
Profit and Loss
Time & Work
Partnership
Percentage
Simple Interest
Compound Interest
Permutations & Combinations
Speed Time & Distance
Probability
Clock
Social Security In India
|
History of Social Security
Directive Principles of State Policy
Concurrent List
Constitutional Provisions
Social security schemes for Unorganised Sectors
Difference between Organized & Unorganized Sectors
New Social Security Schemes
Social Security Laws in India
UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025 for Assistant Public Provident Commissioner
Candidates must check the entire UPSC EPFO Syllabus for the Assistant Public Provident Commissioner post before commencing their preparation. It can help them gain conceptual clarity across all the topics and be fully prepared for the upcoming exam. The syllabus is expected to cover the following topics:
General English
Indian Culture, Heritage & Freedom Movements & Current Events
Population, Development and Globalization
Governance and Constitution of India
Present Trends in Indian Economy
Accounting and Auditing, Industrial Relations, Labour Laws, Insurance
Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications, General Science
Elementary Mathematics, Statistics and General Mental Ability.
Social Security in India.
How to Cover the UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025?
The UPSC EPFO exam preparation requires consistency, a smart strategy, and the best resources. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the written test shared below:
Review the exam syllabus to learn relevant topics and their subtopics
Prepare a syllabus-aligned timetable based on your learning style and subject knowledge.
Practice past papers and mocks to improve speed and accuracy.
Maintain short notes for the revision of the chapters.
Best Books for UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2025
There are several books and resources out there for the preparation of the UPSC EPFO exam. The right set of books strengthens your fundamentals and improves your speed and accuracy through their practice questions. The list of expert-recommended UPSC EPFO books is as follow:
Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi
India's Struggle for Independence: 1857-1947 by Bipan Chandra
Arihant Current Affairs
Indian Polity by M Laxmikanth
NCERT's Accounting
Quantitative Aptitude by AbhijitGuha
Social Security In India by R.P. Yadav
Encyclopedia of General Science for General Competitions by Siddharth Mukherji
