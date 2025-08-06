UPSC EO AO Salary 2025: Job Profile, In-Hand Pay, Salary Structure and Allowances

UPSC EO AO Salary: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aims to fill 230 vacancies for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts. It is an excellent opportunity for candidates looking for a stable job with a decent salary and job security. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written test and interview. The EPFO salary will be based on the 7th CPC guidelines. UPSC EO AO salary falls under Pay Level 8, and UPSC APFC salary is paid as per Pay Level 10. The selected candidates will also be entitled to various perks and allowances admissible to their post. Applicants should also check the job profile to determine their suitability for the post. Further details about UPSC EO/AO Salary and Job Profile are discussed on this page.

Apply Online for UPSC EPFO Exam UPSC EO AO Salary Structure The pay scale for the UPSC EO AO post falls under pay level 8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. This implies that the starting basic pay of the EO /AO post will be Rs 47600 per month. Along with basic pay, the selected candidates will also receive allowances like DA, HRA, etc, in their monthly remuneration. This highlights that the employees are paid fairly for their contribution to the work. Here is the breakdown of the UPSC EO/AO salary structure shared below for candidates' reference. UPSC EPFO EO/AO Salary Structure Particular Details Pay Scale Rs. 47,600-Rs. 151100 Dearness Allowance (DA) Rs. 18000 (approx) House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs. 12000 (approx) Transport Allowance (TA) Rs. 5000 (approx) FMA Rs. 2000 (approx) Total Gross Salary Rs. 85,000-Rs 86000 (approx)

UPSC APFC Salary Structure The salary for the UPSC APFC post is determined under Pay Level 10 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. This means the initial basic pay for the position will be Rs 56,100 per month. The salary structure for this post comprises various elements like pay scale, basic pay, allowances, gross salary, and more. Check the breakdown of the UPSC APFC salary structure tabulated below: UPSC EPFO APFC Salary Structure Particular Details Pay Scale Rs. 56100 to Rs. 177500 Dearness Allowance (DA) Rs. 29000 (approx) House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs. 16000 (approx) Transport Allowance (TA) Rs. 11000 (approx) Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) Rs. 2000 (approx) Total Deduction Rs. 8700 (approx) Total Salary Rs. 110000 (approx) Net Salary Rs. 100000 (approx)

UPSC EO /AO Salary in Hand The UPSC EO AO salary in hand combines basic pay and allowances. The calculated amount will be subtracted from the deductions like income tax, PF, etc, to arrive at the monthly salary. The pay scale of the UPSC EO/AO salary falls between Rs. 47,600 and Rs. 1,51,100 under Pay level 8. Similarly, the pay scale UPSC APFC salary will be Rs.56,100 to Rs.1,77,500 under Pay Level 10. The gross UPSC EPFO salary for the EO/AO and APFC posts will be around Rs. 85,000 per month and Rs. 1,00,000 per month, respectively. UPSC EO AO Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, the selected candidates will also enjoy various perks, allowances, and benefits as per the government guidelines. These allowances will not only enhance the monthly pay but also improve overall employee satisfaction and financial well-being. The list of perks and allowances that might be included in UPSC EO AO salary is as follows:

Insurance UPSC EO/AO Job Profile Familiarity with the UPSC EO AO Job Profile can help candidates determine whether the responsibilities match their career goals, qualifications, and interests. Here is the list of general roles and responsibilities of EPFO posts shared below for reference purposes. To monitor enforcement and recovery-related tasks.

To perform duties associated with the accounts, legal, administration, cash, pension and computer.

To handle inquiries, general administration, and settlement of claims.

To maintain the cash book/reconciliation of bank statements and handle MIS returns.