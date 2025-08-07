UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
One-Liner Current Affairs 07 August 2025: National Handloom Day 2025

One-Liner Current Affairs 07 August 2025: Jagran Josh brings you today’s important one-liner current affairs, specially curated for competitive exam aspirants and well-informed readers. This edition covers key updates such as the India-Russia industrial cooperation agreement, National Handloom Day 2025, and other significant developments.

ByBagesh Yadav
Aug 7, 2025, 20:01 IST
Current Affairs One Liners 07 August 2025
Current Affairs One Liners 07 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents today's One-Liner Current Affairs. This section includes questions related to the India-Russia deal, National Handloom Day 2025, and more.

  • With which country has India recently signed a protocol for industrial cooperation? – Russia

  • How many members are there in the Indian contingent for the 2025 World Games in China? – 17 members

  • Which Indian athlete won gold by throwing 62.59 meters in the javelin at the Poland meet? – Annu Rani

  • When is National Handloom Day observed every year? – 7th August

  • Israel signed a record $35 billion natural gas export agreement with which country? – Egypt

  • As per the official notification for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, what is the last date for filing nominations? – 21st August 2025

