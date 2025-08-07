One-Liner Current Affairs 07 August 2025: National Handloom Day 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 07 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One-Liner Current Affairs. This section includes questions related to the India-Russia deal, National Handloom Day 2025, and more.
-
With which country has India recently signed a protocol for industrial cooperation? – Russia
-
How many members are there in the Indian contingent for the 2025 World Games in China? – 17 members
-
Which Indian athlete won gold by throwing 62.59 meters in the javelin at the Poland meet? – Annu Rani
-
When is National Handloom Day observed every year? – 7th August
-
Israel signed a record $35 billion natural gas export agreement with which country? – Egypt
-
As per the official notification for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, what is the last date for filing nominations? – 21st August 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation