NFL Week 13 Schedule 2025: Check Full Match List & Thanksgiving Games!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 26, 2025, 01:40 EDT

Watch Thanksgiving football with Packers vs Lions and full NFL Week 13 schedule. Get TV channels, dates, times & streaming info for every game this week.

NFL Week 13 Schedule
NFL Week 13 Schedule

NFL Week 13 kicks off with one of the most exciting holiday slates of the season, as fans gear up for the NFL Thanksgiving schedule 2025. It is packed with marquee matchups and primetime drama. From the Packers–Lions rivalry to the Cowboys–Chiefs showdown, this week answers every fan’s search for who is playing on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Also, explore the NFL Week 13 byes, and make the most out of the action-loaded weeks of the season.

NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2025: Week 13 

The action begins with a classic NFC North rivalry as the Packers head to Detroit to face the Lions, both teams coming off Week 12 victories and looking to gain ground in the division race. Also get to know how you can stream the NFL matches. 

NFL Week 13 Schedule

Thursday, November 27, 2025: Who Is Playing on Thanksgiving?

In the late afternoon, the Cowboys host the Chiefs in a high-stakes showdown that carries major playoff implications for both sides. The holiday schedule wraps up under the lights in Baltimore, where the Ravens take on the Bengals in a prime-time divisional clash, with Cincinnati anticipating Joe Burrow’s return.

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Tickets

Location / Weather

Odds (ESPN BET)

Green Bay @ Detroit

1:00 PM

FOX

From $232

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

DET -2.5, O/U 48.5

Kansas City @ Dallas

4:00 PM

CBS, Paramount+

From $215

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

KC -3, O/U 52.5

Cincinnati @ Baltimore

8:20 PM

NBC, Peacock

From $87

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

BAL -7, O/U 52.5

Source: NFL 

Friday, November 28, 2025 (Black Friday)

The 2025 Black Friday matchup marks the third edition of the NFL’s special holiday game. It will showcase two storied NFC teams, the Eagles and the Bears. This year’s contest kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, giving the Eagles home-field advantage for the nationally watched afternoon showdown.

Home Team

Away Team

Time (ET)

Where It’s Played

Philadelphia Eagles

Chicago Bears

3:00 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Source: NFL 

Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday of NFL Week 13 features a packed slate across CBS and FOX. Fans can stream these games live on their regional networks, with early kickoffs at 1:00 PM ET, followed by big late-window showdowns at 4:05 PM and 4:25 PM ET. The table covers details of matchups, TV channels, and locations—to help you decide how to watch NFL Week 13 with ease.

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Tickets

Location / Weather

Odds (ESPN BET)

San Francisco @ Cleveland

1:00 PM

CBS

From $32

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

SF -6, O/U 40.5

Jacksonville @ Tennessee

1:00 PM

CBS

From $10

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

JAX -6.5, O/U 41.5

Houston @ Indianapolis

1:00 PM

CBS

From $86

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

IND -4.5, O/U 44.5

New Orleans @ Miami

1:00 PM

FOX

From $32

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

MIA -6, O/U 41.5

Atlanta @ New York

1:00 PM

FOX

From $40

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

ATL -2.5, O/U 39.5

Arizona @ Tampa Bay

1:00 PM

FOX

From $40

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TB -3, O/U 45.5

Los Angeles @ Carolina

1:00 PM

FOX

From $50

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

LAR -10.5, O/U 45.5

Minnesota @ Seattle

4:05 PM

FOX

From $164

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

SEA -10.5, O/U 41.5

Buffalo @ Pittsburgh

4:25 PM

CBS

From $162

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

BUF -4, O/U 47.5

Las Vegas @ Los Angeles

4:25 PM

CBS

From $101

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

LAC -9.5, O/U 41.5

Denver @ Washington

8:20 PM

NBC, Peacock

From $40

Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

DEN -6.5, O/U 43.5

Source: NFL 

Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?

The Sunday Night Football matchup for NFL Week 13 is Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders, kicking off at 8:20 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. With Denver entering the week as a top AFC contender and Washington trying to rebound at home, this prime-time clash adds major weight to the playoff race. Fans can tune in on NBC or stream the game on Peacock for complete national coverage.

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

This unusual Tuesday slot corresponds to the U.S. Monday Night Football broadcast for Week 13, which will air on ESPN.

Matchup

Time

TV

Tickets

Location / Weather

Odds (ESPN BET)

New York @ New England

6:45 AM

ESPN

From $123

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

NE -7.5, O/U 46.5

Source: NFL 

NFL Week 13 Byes

For Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season, there are no byes. This means all 32 teams play in Week 13 (no byes). However, for NFL week 14 there are four bye teams:

• Dallas Cowboys
• Green Bay Packers
• Chicago Bears
• Kansas City Chiefs

(These reflect the official 2025 NFL bye-week assignments.)

Also Read, List of Highest paid NFL Players 2025 Here!

 

