NFL Week 13 kicks off with one of the most exciting holiday slates of the season, as fans gear up for the NFL Thanksgiving schedule 2025. It is packed with marquee matchups and primetime drama. From the Packers–Lions rivalry to the Cowboys–Chiefs showdown, this week answers every fan’s search for who is playing on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Also, explore the NFL Week 13 byes, and make the most out of the action-loaded weeks of the season.
NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2025: Week 13
The action begins with a classic NFC North rivalry as the Packers head to Detroit to face the Lions, both teams coming off Week 12 victories and looking to gain ground in the division race. Also get to know how you can stream the NFL matches.
Thursday, November 27, 2025: Who Is Playing on Thanksgiving?
In the late afternoon, the Cowboys host the Chiefs in a high-stakes showdown that carries major playoff implications for both sides. The holiday schedule wraps up under the lights in Baltimore, where the Ravens take on the Bengals in a prime-time divisional clash, with Cincinnati anticipating Joe Burrow’s return.
|
Matchup
|
Time (ET)
|
TV
|
Tickets
|
Location / Weather
|
Odds (ESPN BET)
|
Green Bay @ Detroit
|
1:00 PM
|
FOX
|
From $232
|
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|
DET -2.5, O/U 48.5
|
Kansas City @ Dallas
|
4:00 PM
|
CBS, Paramount+
|
From $215
|
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
|
KC -3, O/U 52.5
|
Cincinnati @ Baltimore
|
8:20 PM
|
NBC, Peacock
|
From $87
|
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
|
BAL -7, O/U 52.5
Source: NFL
Friday, November 28, 2025 (Black Friday)
The 2025 Black Friday matchup marks the third edition of the NFL’s special holiday game. It will showcase two storied NFC teams, the Eagles and the Bears. This year’s contest kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, giving the Eagles home-field advantage for the nationally watched afternoon showdown.
|
Home Team
|
Away Team
|
Time (ET)
|
Where It’s Played
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Chicago Bears
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Source: NFL
Sunday, November 30, 2025
Sunday of NFL Week 13 features a packed slate across CBS and FOX. Fans can stream these games live on their regional networks, with early kickoffs at 1:00 PM ET, followed by big late-window showdowns at 4:05 PM and 4:25 PM ET. The table covers details of matchups, TV channels, and locations—to help you decide how to watch NFL Week 13 with ease.
|
Matchup
|
Time (ET)
|
TV
|
Tickets
|
Location / Weather
|
Odds (ESPN BET)
|
San Francisco @ Cleveland
|
1:00 PM
|
CBS
|
From $32
|
Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH
|
SF -6, O/U 40.5
|
Jacksonville @ Tennessee
|
1:00 PM
|
CBS
|
From $10
|
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
|
JAX -6.5, O/U 41.5
|
Houston @ Indianapolis
|
1:00 PM
|
CBS
|
From $86
|
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
|
IND -4.5, O/U 44.5
|
New Orleans @ Miami
|
1:00 PM
|
FOX
|
From $32
|
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|
MIA -6, O/U 41.5
|
Atlanta @ New York
|
1:00 PM
|
FOX
|
From $40
|
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|
ATL -2.5, O/U 39.5
|
Arizona @ Tampa Bay
|
1:00 PM
|
FOX
|
From $40
|
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
|
TB -3, O/U 45.5
|
Los Angeles @ Carolina
|
1:00 PM
|
FOX
|
From $50
|
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
|
LAR -10.5, O/U 45.5
|
Minnesota @ Seattle
|
4:05 PM
|
FOX
|
From $164
|
Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
|
SEA -10.5, O/U 41.5
|
Buffalo @ Pittsburgh
|
4:25 PM
|
CBS
|
From $162
|
Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
|
BUF -4, O/U 47.5
|
Las Vegas @ Los Angeles
|
4:25 PM
|
CBS
|
From $101
|
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
|
LAC -9.5, O/U 41.5
|
Denver @ Washington
|
8:20 PM
|
NBC, Peacock
|
From $40
|
Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
|
DEN -6.5, O/U 43.5
Source: NFL
Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?
The Sunday Night Football matchup for NFL Week 13 is Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders, kicking off at 8:20 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. With Denver entering the week as a top AFC contender and Washington trying to rebound at home, this prime-time clash adds major weight to the playoff race. Fans can tune in on NBC or stream the game on Peacock for complete national coverage.
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
This unusual Tuesday slot corresponds to the U.S. Monday Night Football broadcast for Week 13, which will air on ESPN.
|
Matchup
|
Time
|
TV
|
Tickets
|
Location / Weather
|
Odds (ESPN BET)
|
New York @ New England
|
6:45 AM
|
ESPN
|
From $123
|
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
NE -7.5, O/U 46.5
Source: NFL
NFL Week 13 Byes
For Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season, there are no byes. This means all 32 teams play in Week 13 (no byes). However, for NFL week 14 there are four bye teams:
• Dallas Cowboys
• Green Bay Packers
• Chicago Bears
• Kansas City Chiefs
(These reflect the official 2025 NFL bye-week assignments.)
