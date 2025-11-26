BSEB Class 10 Registration 2027 Deadline Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

Bihar DELED Result 2025
Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 26, 2025, 08:40 IST

BSEB has extended the window for candidates to submit the registration and permission applications. As per the schedule, the last date for submission is December 8. Check the complete notification here.

BSEB Class 10 Registration 2027 Deadline Extended
Key Points

  • Last date for candidates to register for the BSEB 10th exam 2027 is December 8
  • Download the declaration form and upload the signed copy of the same by the last date
  • BSEB Class 10 registration 2027 available at biharboardonline.org

BSEB Class 10 Registration 2027: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date for BSEB Class 10 registration 2027. According to the schedule, the last date for candidates to complete the registration and permission application was November 24, 2025, which has now been extended to December 8, 2025. Students who will be appearing for the Bihar Board Annual Exams 2027 can complete the registration and application submission within the last date.

According to the official notification shared, the application window has been extended with a late fee, considering the appeals from students and schools facing challenges when completing the process.

As per the notification issued, the window for online registration. Permission application with a late fee has been extended, and those students whose registration and applications have been filled by November 23 or will be fulfilled during the period from November 24 to December 8, a declaration form is to be downloaded by students, parents or the school principal for accuracy and verification of details. The declaration form is to be signed by the student, parents and school principal and uploaded to the portal.

 

