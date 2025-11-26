BSEB Class 10 Registration 2027 Deadline Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

BSEB Class 10 Registration 2027: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date for BSEB Class 10 registration 2027. According to the schedule, the last date for candidates to complete the registration and permission application was November 24, 2025, which has now been extended to December 8, 2025. Students who will be appearing for the Bihar Board Annual Exams 2027 can complete the registration and application submission within the last date.

According to the official notification shared, the application window has been extended with a late fee, considering the appeals from students and schools facing challenges when completing the process.