NEET PG 2025: MCC Revised Counselling Schedule Again, Check New Dates at mcc.nic.in

Nov 25, 2025, 13:35 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) revised the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 and subsequent schedules. Round 2 registration starts November 5, 2025, on mcc.nic.in. MCC will verify Round 1 allotted candidates' data from December 2 to 3, 2025.

Key Points

  • MCC has revised the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 and subsequent schedules.
  • Round 2 registration starts November 5, 2025, on mcc.nic.in.
  • MCC will verify Round 1 allotted candidate data from December 2 to 3, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule. The revision follows the subsequent rounds as well. The round 2 counselling registration will begin from November 5, 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in. MCC will verify the round 1 allotted candidates’ data from December 2 to 3, 2025. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET PG 2025 this academic session, out of which 1,28,116 have qualified.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule
Exam name  Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Board name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Academic year 2025-26
Official website  mcc.nic.in
Stream  Medical Dental 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Round 1 details release  December 2 to 3, 2025
Rounds 

Round 1

Round 2

Mop-up round 

Stray Vacany Round 
Round 2 Registration December 5 - 9, 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule 

Check the following table carrying the important dates related to NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2: 

Event  Date(s)
Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix  December 5, 2025
Round 2 Registration December 5 - 9, 2025
Registration Fee Payment  December 5 - 9, 2025 by 3 PM
Choice Filling December 6 - 9, 2025 by 11:55 PM
Choice Locking December 9, 2025 4 PM - December 9, 2025 till 11:55 PM
Processing of Seat Allotment December 10 - 11, 2025
Result date  December 12, 2025
Reporting/Joining December 13, 2025
Release of Verified candidates’ Data by MCC December 22 - 23, 2025

