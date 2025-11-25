NEET PG 2025: MCC Revised Counselling Schedule Again, Check New Dates at mcc.nic.in

Key Points
- MCC has revised the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 and subsequent schedules.
- Round 2 registration starts November 5, 2025, on mcc.nic.in.
- MCC will verify Round 1 allotted candidate data from December 2 to 3, 2025.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule. The revision follows the subsequent rounds as well. The round 2 counselling registration will begin from November 5, 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in. MCC will verify the round 1 allotted candidates’ data from December 2 to 3, 2025. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET PG 2025 this academic session, out of which 1,28,116 have qualified.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule
|Exam name
|Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|Board name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|mcc.nic.in
|Stream
|Medical Dental
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Round 1 details release
|December 2 to 3, 2025
|Rounds
|
Round 1
Round 2
Mop-up round
Stray Vacany Round
|Round 2 Registration
|December 5 - 9, 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule
Check the following table carrying the important dates related to NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix
|December 5, 2025
|Round 2 Registration
|December 5 - 9, 2025
|Registration Fee Payment
|December 5 - 9, 2025 by 3 PM
|Choice Filling
|December 6 - 9, 2025 by 11:55 PM
|Choice Locking
|December 9, 2025 4 PM - December 9, 2025 till 11:55 PM
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|December 10 - 11, 2025
|Result date
|December 12, 2025
|Reporting/Joining
|December 13, 2025
|Release of Verified candidates’ Data by MCC
|December 22 - 23, 2025
