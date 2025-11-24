School Holiday Today (Nov 24): Schools, Colleges Closed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Due to Heavy Rainfall

Key Points
- District Collector MS Prasanth has announced a school holiday for Kallakurichi district
- District collector of Ramanathapuram has announced a one day holiday due to heavy rainfall
- All government and government aided, private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal closed
According to media reports, schools in certain districts of Tamil Nadu are closed today, November 24 due to heavy rain forecast. Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam has also announced holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal.
As per reports, schools and colleges across the Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry, Karaikal, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, and Karur districts are closed due to heavy rainfall.
District Collector MS Prasanth has announced a school holiday for Kallakurichi districts while Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, district collector of Ramanathapuram has announced a one day holiday due to heavy rainfall.
Reports also suggest that due to heavy rainfall warning a holiday has been announced for today for all government and government aided, private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal.
As per the Central Water Commission, in extreme South Tamil Nadu, heavy flow and above normal flood situation is expected in rivers such as Thamirabarini (East flowing), Chittar, Manimuthar, Kodaiyar, Pazhayar, Tambraparni (west flowing), Vagai, Kodayar, Paralayar, Karmanaiyar over the next two days in districts including Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari.
