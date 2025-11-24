School Holiday Today (Nov 24): Schools, Colleges Closed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Due to Heavy Rainfall

According to media reports, schools in certain districts of Tamil Nadu are closed today, November 24 due to heavy rain forecast. Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam has also announced holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal.

As per reports, schools and colleges across the Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry, Karaikal, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, and Karur districts are closed due to heavy rainfall.

District Collector MS Prasanth has announced a school holiday for Kallakurichi districts while Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, district collector of Ramanathapuram has announced a one day holiday due to heavy rainfall.

Reports also suggest that due to heavy rainfall warning a holiday has been announced for today for all government and government aided, private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal.