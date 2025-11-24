BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

TS SSC Exam 2026 Routine Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; Check Important Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 24, 2025, 13:18 IST

The Telangana Board of School Education (BSE) will soon release the TS SSC Class 10 Exam 2026 date sheet, likely in early December 2025 based on past trends. Students taking the 2025-26 exams must check the official schedule, including dates, timings, and instructions, on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
The Telangana Board of School Education will soon release the TS SSC Class 10 Exam 2026 date sheet.
The Telangana Board of School Education will soon release the TS SSC Class 10 Exam 2026 date sheet.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The Telangana Board of School Education will soon release the TS SSC Class 10 Exam 2026 date sheet.
  • The date sheet is likely to be released in early December 2025, based on past trends.
  • Students must check the official schedule on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Board Exam 2026: The Telangana Board of School Education (BSE) will release the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 Exam date sheet soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in early December 2025. Class 10 students who are appearing for the exams in academic session 2025-26 will need to visit the official website to check the routine and official updates at bse.telangana.gov.in. The timetable will carry important information, including exam dates, timings, and general instructions.

TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information related to the upcoming TS SSC Board Exam 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet soon
Exam name  Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations 
Board name  Board of School Education (BSE)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  bse.telangana.gov.in
State  Telangana 
Exam pattern  External assessment: 80%Internal assessment: 20% 
Exam marks  100
Class  SSC 10th
Exam shifts  9:30 AM - 11 AM 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Exam mode  Offline, pen-and-paper mode 

How to download BSE SSC Date sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download TS SSC timetable 2026 online:

  1. Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, under ‘MAJOR EXAMINATIONS’, click on ‘SSC’ 
  3. Press on the link for SSC Class 10th time table 
  4. Check the dates and download for future reference

TS SSC Exam Dates Over the Years

Candidates can check the following table carrying the trend of dates of Telanagan SSC Class 10th board exams from the last 5 years:

Year Exam begin date  Exam last date 
2021 May 17, 2021 May 26, 2021
2022 May 23, 2022 June 1, 2022
2023 April 3, 2023 April 13, 2023
2024 March 18, 2024 April 2, 2024
2025 March 21, 2025 April 4, 2025

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News