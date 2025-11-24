TS SSC Exam 2026 Routine Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; Check Important Details Here

TS SSC Board Exam 2026: The Telangana Board of School Education (BSE) will release the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 Exam date sheet soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in early December 2025. Class 10 students who are appearing for the exams in academic session 2025-26 will need to visit the official website to check the routine and official updates at bse.telangana.gov.in. The timetable will carry important information, including exam dates, timings, and general instructions.

TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information related to the upcoming TS SSC Board Exam 2026: