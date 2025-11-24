TS SSC Exam 2026 Routine Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; Check Important Details Here

Key Points
- The Telangana Board of School Education will soon release the TS SSC Class 10 Exam 2026 date sheet.
- The date sheet is likely to be released in early December 2025, based on past trends.
- Students must check the official schedule on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Board Exam 2026: The Telangana Board of School Education (BSE) will release the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 Exam date sheet soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in early December 2025. Class 10 students who are appearing for the exams in academic session 2025-26 will need to visit the official website to check the routine and official updates at bse.telangana.gov.in. The timetable will carry important information, including exam dates, timings, and general instructions.
TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important information related to the upcoming TS SSC Board Exam 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet soon
|Exam name
|Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations
|Board name
|Board of School Education (BSE)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|bse.telangana.gov.in
|State
|Telangana
|Exam pattern
|External assessment: 80%Internal assessment: 20%
|Exam marks
|100
|Class
|SSC 10th
|Exam shifts
|9:30 AM - 11 AM 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Exam mode
|Offline, pen-and-paper mode
How to download BSE SSC Date sheet 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download TS SSC timetable 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
- On the homepage, under ‘MAJOR EXAMINATIONS’, click on ‘SSC’
- Press on the link for SSC Class 10th time table
- Check the dates and download for future reference
TS SSC Exam Dates Over the Years
Candidates can check the following table carrying the trend of dates of Telanagan SSC Class 10th board exams from the last 5 years:
|Year
|Exam begin date
|Exam last date
|2021
|May 17, 2021
|May 26, 2021
|2022
|May 23, 2022
|June 1, 2022
|2023
|April 3, 2023
|April 13, 2023
|2024
|March 18, 2024
|April 2, 2024
|2025
|March 21, 2025
|April 4, 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation