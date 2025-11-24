Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: BSEB 10th 12th Timetable PDF Expected Soon

Key Points
- BSEB class 10 and class 12 timetable 2026 will be released on the official website soon
- Download BSEB matric, intermediate datesheet PDF at biharboardonline.com
- Bihar Board to conduct class 10 and class 12 exams in February-March 2026
BSEB Timetable 2026: Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the Bihar Board 10th and 12th exam 2026 date sheet soon. The datesheet will include the subject wise schedule and time of the Bihar Board Annual Examination 2026. Candidates appearing for the exams can visit the official website to check the schedule.
The BSEB 10th and 12th exam 2026 is likely to commence in February like the previous years. The results are expected to be announced by March 2026. The BSEB class 10 and class 12 timetable 2026 will include the date, time and instructions for candidates on the exam date.
Bihar Board Exam 2026: Class 10 Time Table PDF Soon
Bihar Board will be conducting the BSEB matric class 10 exams in February 2026. The board is likely to conclude the exams within the month. The complete subject wise schedule will be issued by board officials shortly. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
Bihar Board Exam 2026: Class 12 Timetable PDF soon
BSEB Intermediate class 12 examinations are to be held in February-March 2026. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres. Candidates must note that the subjectwise timetable for the Bihar Board 12th science, arts and commerce streams will be issued by the board on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the space for latest updates.
BSEB 2026 Timetable: How to Download PDF
The Bihar Board class 10 and class 12 timetable 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can download the timetable PDF at biharboardonline.com. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board
Step 2: Click on the class 10/ class 12 timetable PDF link
Step 3: Download the timetable PDF for further reference
