Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: BSEB 10th 12th Timetable PDF Expected Soon

BSEB Timetable 2026: Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the Bihar Board 10th and 12th exam 2026 date sheet soon. The datesheet will include the subject wise schedule and time of the Bihar Board Annual Examination 2026. Candidates appearing for the exams can visit the official website to check the schedule.

The BSEB 10th and 12th exam 2026 is likely to commence in February like the previous years. The results are expected to be announced by March 2026. The BSEB class 10 and class 12 timetable 2026 will include the date, time and instructions for candidates on the exam date.

Bihar Board Exam 2026: Class 10 Time Table PDF Soon

Bihar Board will be conducting the BSEB matric class 10 exams in February 2026. The board is likely to conclude the exams within the month. The complete subject wise schedule will be issued by board officials shortly. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.