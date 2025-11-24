Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 Rank Card Out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Login using the PGMAC ID and Date of birth to download rank card
- Allotment letter will be availabe from November 26, 2025 to December 1, 2025
- Download verification for admissions will be conducted from Novembe 26 to December 1
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has issued the Bihar PGMAC 2025 rank card. Candidates who have applied for Bihar NEET PG counselling can download the PGMAC Degree and Open/ Remote rank cards through the link on the official website.
To download the rankcard candidates must visit the official website and login using their PGMAC ID and date of birth. The Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round-1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be announced on November 26, 2025. Candidates allotted seats can download the allotment order from November 26 to December 1, 2025. The document verification for admissions will also be conducted from November 28 to December 1, 2025
Bihar NEET PG 2025 rank card is available on the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also download the rank card through the direct link given here.
Bihar NEET PG Rank Card 2025 Rank Card for PGMAC Degree - Click Here
Bihar NEET PG Rank Card 2025 Rank Card for PGMAC (Open/ Remote) - Click Here
Steps to Download Bihar NEET PG Rank Card 2025
The Bihar NEET PG counselling 2025 rank card is available for download. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the rank card
Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB
Step 2: Click on the PGMAC 2025 rank card link
Step 3: Login using the PGMAC ID and date of birth
Step 4: The Bihar NEET PG Rank Card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the rank card for further reference
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule
Check the complete schedule for NEET PG counselling here
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Seat allotment
|
November 26, 2025
|
Downloading of Allotment order (Round-1)
|
November 26 to December 1, 2025
|
Documents Verification and Admission (Round-1)
|
November 28 to December 1, 2025
