Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 Rank Card Out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has issued the Bihar PGMAC 2025 rank card. Candidates who have applied for Bihar NEET PG counselling can download the PGMAC Degree and Open/ Remote rank cards through the link on the official website.

To download the rankcard candidates must visit the official website and login using their PGMAC ID and date of birth. The Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round-1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be announced on November 26, 2025. Candidates allotted seats can download the allotment order from November 26 to December 1, 2025. The document verification for admissions will also be conducted from November 28 to December 1, 2025

Bihar NEET PG 2025 rank card is available on the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also download the rank card through the direct link given here.