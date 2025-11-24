UP DElEd Admission 2025: Online Registration Opens at updeled.gov.in; Direct link to Apply Here

Key Points
- Last date to apply for UP Deled 2025 is December 15, 2025
- Last date to submit registration fee is December 16, 2025
- Download print of filled application nu December 18, 2025
UP DelEd Registration 2025: UP DelEd 2025 admission application process begin today, November 24. According to the official notification issued, the last date for eligible candidates to apply for UP DelEd 2025 is December 15, 2025.
To apply for UP DelEd 2025 students are required to visit the official website and first complete the registration process through the link given. After completing the registrations, candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee. The window for candidates to submit the UP DelEd 2025 application fee will be available until December 16, 2025.
UP DelEd 2025 application window is available on the official website - updeled.gov.in. Candidates can also register for UP DelEd 2025 through the link given below
UP DelEd 2025 Registration - Click Here
UP DelEd 2025 Schedule
Candidates applying for UP DElEd 2025 can check the complete schedule below
|
Online applications commence
|
November 24, 2025
|
Last date to apply
|
December 15, 2025
|
Last date to submit application fee
|
December 16, 2025
|
Last date to take print out of complete application
|
December 18, 2025
|
State Rank based on merit of applicants
|
December 23, 2025
|
Option of institute from the candidates for selection against seats allotted
|
December 26, 2025 to January 16, 2026
|
Completion of document verification
|
January 19, 2026
|
Selection against vacant seats
|
January 23 to February 13, 2026
|
Document verification and admission
|
February 16, 2026
|
Training begins
|
February 17, 2026
UP DElEd 2025 Registration Process
Candidates eligible to apply must complete the online registration process before the given deadline. Follow the steps provided below to submit the applications
Step 1: Visit the official website for UP DelEd
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
Also Read: TS SSC Exam 2026 Routine Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; Check Important Details Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation