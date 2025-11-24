UP DElEd Admission 2025: Online Registration Opens at updeled.gov.in; Direct link to Apply Here

UP DelEd Registration 2025: UP DelEd 2025 admission application process begin today, November 24. According to the official notification issued, the last date for eligible candidates to apply for UP DelEd 2025 is December 15, 2025.

To apply for UP DelEd 2025 students are required to visit the official website and first complete the registration process through the link given. After completing the registrations, candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee. The window for candidates to submit the UP DelEd 2025 application fee will be available until December 16, 2025.

UP DelEd 2025 application window is available on the official website - updeled.gov.in. Candidates can also register for UP DelEd 2025 through the link given below

UP DelEd 2025 Registration - Click Here