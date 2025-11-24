BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
UP DElEd Admission 2025: Online Registration Opens at updeled.gov.in; Direct link to Apply Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 24, 2025, 13:40 IST

UP DEled 2025 registration process commence. Eligible candidates can register through the link available on the official website - updeled.gov.in. The last date for candidates to register of December 16, 2025.

Key Points

  • Last date to apply for UP Deled 2025 is December 15, 2025
  • Last date to submit registration fee is December 16, 2025
  • Download print of filled application nu December 18, 2025

UP DelEd Registration 2025: UP DelEd 2025 admission application process begin today, November 24. According to the official notification issued, the last date for eligible candidates to apply for UP DelEd 2025 is December 15, 2025. 

To apply for UP DelEd 2025 students are required to visit the official website and first complete the registration process through the link given. After completing the registrations, candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee. The window for candidates to submit the UP DelEd 2025 application fee will be available until December 16, 2025. 

UP DelEd 2025 application window is available on the official website - updeled.gov.in. Candidates can also register for UP DelEd 2025 through the link given below

UP DelEd 2025 Registration - Click Here

UP DelEd 2025 Schedule

Candidates applying for UP DElEd 2025 can check the complete schedule below

Online applications commence

November 24, 2025

Last date to apply

December 15, 2025

Last date to submit application fee

December 16, 2025

Last date to take print out of complete application

December 18, 2025

State Rank based on merit of applicants

December 23, 2025

Option of institute from the candidates for selection against seats allotted

December 26, 2025 to January 16, 2026

Completion of document verification

January 19, 2026

Selection against vacant seats

January 23 to February 13, 2026

Document verification and admission

February 16, 2026

Training begins

February 17, 2026

UP DElEd 2025 Registration Process

Candidates eligible to apply must complete the online registration process before the given deadline. Follow the steps provided below to submit the applications

Step 1: Visit the official website for UP DelEd

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

