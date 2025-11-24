BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
School Holiday on 25 November 2025 (Tuesday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 24, 2025, 17:44 IST

School Holiday on 25 November 2025 in These States
School Holiday on 25 November 2025 in These States

School Holiday 25 November, 2025 - The School Holiday 25 November 2025 update has become one of the most searched topics among students and parents across India. With multiple states announcing closures due to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Shaheedi Diwas, and others issuing alerts for heavy rain, cyclone impact, and district-wise weather emergencies, it is crucial to know which schools will remain open or closed tomorrow. As holiday notifications differ across states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Odisha, this detailed update helps you stay informed with accurate, real-time information. Whether it’s a public holiday, restricted holiday, or a weather-related school shutdown, here is the complete state-wise breakdown to keep you updated.

School Holiday Updates for 25 November 2025: State-Wise Status & Weather Alerts

Delhi Schools Closed on 25 November 2025

The Delhi Government has officially declared 25 November 2025 a public holiday to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. What was earlier listed as a restricted holiday has now been upgraded to a full public holiday. As a result, all government offices, government schools, and most private institutions in Delhi will remain closed.
 Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared the update on X, highlighting that Guru Sahib’s teachings of courage, compassion, and religious freedom continue to inspire citizens even today.

Haryana Holiday Status: Restricted Holiday But Schools Likely to Remain Closed

Haryana has announced a restricted holiday, which allows institutions to decide individually whether to shut. In most cases, government schools are expected to remain closed, while private schools may choose an optional off.
 What makes the day significant in Haryana is the massive state-level Shaheedi Diwas event in Kurukshetra, drawing thousands to honour the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Families across the state may witness both holiday relaxation and large community gatherings.

Schools Closed in UP (Updates for Noida, Gaziabad)

Guru Tegh Bahadur Holiday UP  - The Uttar Pradesh government has moved the holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Shaheedi Diwas from 24 November to 25 November 2025 for all government departments.However, the Education Department has not yet released an official order for school closures. Parents should keep track of district-wise updates, as announcements may vary across regions. 

Chandigarh Schools Closed Along With Punjab

Following Punjab’s decision, Chandigarh will also observe a public holiday on 25 November 2025 for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Shaheedi Diwas. All schools, colleges, and government offices will remain shut. This year, the date has been realigned to ensure better public participation in remembrance ceremonies. Students and residents are advised to check school circulars for any local instructions.

Weather-Related School Closures in Southern States

Tamil Nadu Holiday Possibility Due to Cyclone ‘Senyar’

Several districts in Tamil Nadu remained shut on 24 November 2025 due to heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Senyar. With the IMD forecasting more rainfall, schools in multiple districts may remain closed on 25 November as well.
 Parents are advised to monitor district collector updates and official weather bulletins.

Kerala: Rainfall Continues, Holiday Likely in Affected Districts

Continuous rain since 22 November has affected several parts of Kerala. District administrations may declare holidays for 25 November depending on intensity and safety conditions.

Madurai School Leave Tomorrow

Madurai schools were already closed on Monday, November 24, 2025 due to flooding, and similar closures may follow on November 25, 2025 if downpours continue. Students and Parents are advised to keep a check on the latest update regarding school holiday tomorrow in Madurai.

Odisha Monitoring Rainfall, No Holiday Declared Yet

Odisha has not yet issued a formal order for school closures. However, due to unstable weather and early paddy harvesting to prevent crop loss, authorities are on high alert.
 If rainfall worsens, district administrations may announce last-minute school holidays for 25 November.

State-Wise School Holiday Status for 25 November 2025

State / UT

Holiday Status on 25 Nov 2025

Reason / Notes

Delhi

Holiday Declared

Public holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Shaheedi Diwas

Haryana

Likely (Restricted Holiday)

Schools mostly closed; private schools optional

Uttar Pradesh

 Awaiting School Notification

Government offices closed, schools pending

Punjab

 Holiday Confirmed

State-wide public holiday

Chandigarh

Holiday Confirmed

Follows Punjab’s directive

Tamil Nadu

Likely (Weather Dependent)

Cyclone Senyar & heavy rain alerts

Kerala

District-wise Closures Possible

Continuous rainfall

Odisha

 Not Declared Yet

Monitoring rainfall situation

The School Holiday 25 November 2025 updates show mixed declarations across states based on public observances and weather alerts. Students and parents should rely on official district notices for final confirmation. Staying updated will ensure safety and clarity amid changing regional announcements.

Latest Stories

