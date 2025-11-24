School Holiday on 25 November 2025 (Tuesday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday 25 November, 2025 - The School Holiday 25 November 2025 update has become one of the most searched topics among students and parents across India. With multiple states announcing closures due to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Shaheedi Diwas, and others issuing alerts for heavy rain, cyclone impact, and district-wise weather emergencies, it is crucial to know which schools will remain open or closed tomorrow. As holiday notifications differ across states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Odisha, this detailed update helps you stay informed with accurate, real-time information. Whether it’s a public holiday, restricted holiday, or a weather-related school shutdown, here is the complete state-wise breakdown to keep you updated. School Holiday Updates for 25 November 2025: State-Wise Status & Weather Alerts

Delhi Schools Closed on 25 November 2025 The Delhi Government has officially declared 25 November 2025 a public holiday to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. What was earlier listed as a restricted holiday has now been upgraded to a full public holiday. As a result, all government offices, government schools, and most private institutions in Delhi will remain closed.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared the update on X, highlighting that Guru Sahib’s teachings of courage, compassion, and religious freedom continue to inspire citizens even today. दिल्ली सरकार ने श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर साहिब जी की 350वीं शहीदी दिवस के पावन अवसर पर 25 नवंबर 2025 को अवकाश घोषित करने का निर्णय लिया है।



गुरु साहिब के साहस, करुणा और धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता के संदेश हमें सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।



Haryana Holiday Status: Restricted Holiday But Schools Likely to Remain Closed Haryana has announced a restricted holiday, which allows institutions to decide individually whether to shut. In most cases, government schools are expected to remain closed, while private schools may choose an optional off.

What makes the day significant in Haryana is the massive state-level Shaheedi Diwas event in Kurukshetra, drawing thousands to honour the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Families across the state may witness both holiday relaxation and large community gatherings.

Schools Closed in UP (Updates for Noida, Gaziabad) Guru Tegh Bahadur Holiday UP - The Uttar Pradesh government has moved the holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Shaheedi Diwas from 24 November to 25 November 2025 for all government departments.However, the Education Department has not yet released an official order for school closures. Parents should keep track of district-wise updates, as announcements may vary across regions.

Chandigarh Schools Closed Along With Punjab Following Punjab’s decision, Chandigarh will also observe a public holiday on 25 November 2025 for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Shaheedi Diwas. All schools, colleges, and government offices will remain shut. This year, the date has been realigned to ensure better public participation in remembrance ceremonies. Students and residents are advised to check school circulars for any local instructions.

Weather-Related School Closures in Southern States Tamil Nadu Holiday Possibility Due to Cyclone ‘Senyar’ Several districts in Tamil Nadu remained shut on 24 November 2025 due to heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Senyar. With the IMD forecasting more rainfall, schools in multiple districts may remain closed on 25 November as well.

Parents are advised to monitor district collector updates and official weather bulletins.



Kerala: Rainfall Continues, Holiday Likely in Affected Districts Continuous rain since 22 November has affected several parts of Kerala. District administrations may declare holidays for 25 November depending on intensity and safety conditions. Madurai School Leave Tomorrow Madurai schools were already closed on Monday, November 24, 2025 due to flooding, and similar closures may follow on November 25, 2025 if downpours continue. Students and Parents are advised to keep a check on the latest update regarding school holiday tomorrow in Madurai. Odisha Monitoring Rainfall, No Holiday Declared Yet Odisha has not yet issued a formal order for school closures. However, due to unstable weather and early paddy harvesting to prevent crop loss, authorities are on high alert.

If rainfall worsens, district administrations may announce last-minute school holidays for 25 November.

