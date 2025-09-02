Delhi School Holidays in 2025: Check Dates, Events and Day, Download PDF

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Sep 2, 2025, 17:03 IST

The Delhi Government has released the official list of state holidays for the 2025 academic year, which is now available for download. This comprehensive calendar details all scheduled breaks, including public holidays, festivals, and major events. Additionally, students and parents can find recent updates regarding unexpected school closures due to rain or adverse weather conditions by checking the latest announcements.

Get here the complete details for Delhi School Holiday Calendar for 2025

Delhi School Holidays Calendar 2025: This article provides the complete list of holidays for schools in the Delhi region for the 2025 year. The holiday list is in line with the official school calendar released by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi. In addition to the fixed holidays, we will provide real-time updates on unexpected school closures due to factors such as severe weather, public health issues, or other unforeseen events. Stay updated with this article to stay informed about any sudden changes in the school schedule throughout the academic year.

School Holiday for September 3, 2025 (Tomorrow)

As of now, there are no official announcements regarding a school holiday for tomorrow, September 3, 2025. All educational institutions are expected to remain open. However, parents and students should stay vigilant and check for any last-minute circulars from their respective schools in case of unexpected weather changes. 

For the most accurate and up-to-date information on school holidays, it is always best to refer to official sources of the respective district administrations. READ MORE... 

School Holiday for September 2, 2025 (Today)

The District Disaster Management Authority of Gurugram has issued an advisory in light of the heavy rainfall. Today, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., over 100 mm of rain was recorded in Gurugram City. Following this, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for September 2, 2025. As a precautionary measure, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to ask their employees to work from home. Similarly, all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on September 2, 2025, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Delhi Election Holiday: School, College and Offices Closed on February 5

With the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, many students and parents may be wondering if schools and colleges will stay open or not. The elections will be held on February 5, with results announced on February 8. Schools and colleges will remain closed on Election Day, but essential services, including hospital services, will continue to operate as usual. Essential pharmacy and grocery shops will stay open. Public transport and metro services will also run on regular hours to help voters reach polling stations. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has confirmed that all central government offices and industrial establishments in Delhi will be closed on election day, so employees can vote.

Delhi Schools Adopt Hybrid Classes for Grades Upto 9 & 11 Amid GRAP 4 Rules

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has issued a directive for schools in the national capital to switch to hybrid mode for students of Classes 9 and 11. This decision comes in light of the GRAP 4 (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to combat deteriorating air quality. The hybrid model will allow students to attend classes both online and offline, ensuring continuity in education while prioritizing health and safety during this period.

Delhi School Holidays Calendar 2025

The list of gazetted holidays for Delhi for the year 2025 has been released. Gazetted holidays are the confirmed holidays. Check out the below table for date and event for gazetted holidays. 

S. No.

Holiday

Date

Day

1.

New Year's Day

January 01

Wednesday

2.

Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday

January 06

Monday

3.

Makar Sankranti/Magha Bihu/ Pongal/ Hazarat Ali's Birthday

January 14

Tuesday

4.

Basant Panchami Sri Panchami

February 02

Sunday

5.

Guru Ravi Das's Birthday

February 12

Wednesday

6.

Shiva ji Jayanti

February 19

Wednesday

7.

Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati

February 23

Sunday

8.

Holika Dahan

March 13

Thursday

9.

Dolyatra

March 14

Friday

10.

Jamat-Ul-Vida

March 28

Friday

11.

Chaitra Sukladi /Gudi Padava/Ugadi/ Cheti Chand

March 30

Sunday

12.

Ram Navmi

April 06

Sunday

13.

Vaisakhi /Vishu

April 13

Sunday

14.

Meshadi (Tamil New Year's Day)

April 14

Monday

15.

Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam)

April 15

Tuesday

16.

Easter Sunday

April 20

Sunday

17.

Guru Rabindranath's birthday

May 09

Friday

18.

Rath Yatra

June 27

Friday

19.

Raksha Bandhan

August 09

Saturday

20.

Parsi New Year's day/Nauraj

August 15

Friday

21.

Janmashtami (Smarta)

August 15

Friday

22.

Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi

August 27

Wednesday

23.

Onam or Thiru Onam Day

September 05

Friday

24.

Dussehra (Saptami)

September 29

Monday

25.

Dussehra (Mahashtami)

September 30

Tuesday

26.

Dussehra (Mahanavmi)

October 01

Wednesday

27.

Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday

October 07

Tuesday

28.

Karaka Chaturthi (KarwaChouth)

October 10

Friday

29.

Naraka Chaturdasi

October 20

Monday

30.

Govardhan Puja

October 22

Wednesday

31.

Bhai Duj

October 23

Thursday

32.

Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja)

October 28

Tuesday

33.

Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day

November 24

Monday

34.

Christmas Eve

December 24

Wednesday

Delhi School Holidays List Month-Wise 2025

Delhi Schools and College Holidays for 2025, organized month-wise, to help students and educators plan their schedules effectively.

January 2025

HolidayDateDay
New Year's Day January 01 Wednesday
Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday January 06 Monday
Makar Sankranti/Magha Bihu/Pongal/Hazarat Ali's Birthday January 14 Tuesday

February 2025

HolidayDateDay
Basant Panchami Sri Panchami February 02 Sunday
Guru Ravi Das's Birthday February 12 Wednesday
Shivaji Jayanti February 19 Wednesday
Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati February 23 Sunday

March 2025

HolidayDateDay
Holika Dahan March 13 Thursday
Dolyatra March 14 Friday
Jamat-Ul-Vida March 28 Friday
Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padava/Ugadi/Cheti Chand March 30 Sunday

April 2025

HolidayDateDay
Ram Navmi April 06 Sunday
Vaisakhi/Vishu April 13 Sunday
Meshadi (Tamil New Year's Day) April 14 Monday
Vaisakhadi (Bengal)/Bahag Bihu (Assam) April 15 Tuesday
Easter Sunday April 20 Sunday

May 2025

HolidayDateDay
Guru Rabindranath's Birthday May 09 Friday

June 2025

HolidayDateDay
Rath Yatra June 27 Friday

August 2025

HolidayDateDay
Raksha Bandhan August 09 Saturday
Parsi New Year's day/Nauraj August 15 Friday
Janmashtami (Smarta) August 15 Friday
Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi August 27 Wednesday

September 2025

HolidayDateDay
Onam or Thiru Onam Day September 05 Friday
Dussehra (Saptami) September 29 Monday
Dussehra (Mahashtami) September 30 Tuesday

October 2025

HolidayDateDay
Dussehra (Mahanavmi) October 01 Wednesday
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday October 07 Tuesday
Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth) October 10 Friday
Naraka Chaturdasi October 20 Monday
Govardhan Puja October 22 Wednesday
Bhai Duj October 23 Thursday
Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja) October 28 Tuesday

November 2025

HolidayDateDay
Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day November 24 Monday

December 2025

HolidayDateDay
Christmas Eve December 24 Wednesday

View and Download PDF of Delhi Government Holiday Calendar 2025 below. 

Delhi Government Holiday Calendar 2025 Download PDF

The official calendar of holidays for 2025 was released by the Delhi Government for the convenience of students, teachers, and parents. You can check out the full list of holidays at Jagran Josh or through the official notification given above.

