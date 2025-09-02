Delhi School Holidays in 2025: Check Dates, Events and Day, Download PDF

Delhi School Holidays Calendar 2025: This article provides the complete list of holidays for schools in the Delhi region for the 2025 year. The holiday list is in line with the official school calendar released by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi. In addition to the fixed holidays, we will provide real-time updates on unexpected school closures due to factors such as severe weather, public health issues, or other unforeseen events. Stay updated with this article to stay informed about any sudden changes in the school schedule throughout the academic year.
School Holiday for September 3, 2025 (Tomorrow)
As of now, there are no official announcements regarding a school holiday for tomorrow, September 3, 2025. All educational institutions are expected to remain open. However, parents and students should stay vigilant and check for any last-minute circulars from their respective schools in case of unexpected weather changes.
For the most accurate and up-to-date information on school holidays, it is always best to refer to official sources of the respective district administrations.
School Holiday for September 2, 2025 (Today)
The District Disaster Management Authority of Gurugram has issued an advisory in light of the heavy rainfall. Today, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., over 100 mm of rain was recorded in Gurugram City. Following this, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for September 2, 2025. As a precautionary measure, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to ask their employees to work from home. Similarly, all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on September 2, 2025, to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Delhi Election Holiday: School, College and Offices Closed on February 5
With the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, many students and parents may be wondering if schools and colleges will stay open or not. The elections will be held on February 5, with results announced on February 8. Schools and colleges will remain closed on Election Day, but essential services, including hospital services, will continue to operate as usual. Essential pharmacy and grocery shops will stay open. Public transport and metro services will also run on regular hours to help voters reach polling stations. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has confirmed that all central government offices and industrial establishments in Delhi will be closed on election day, so employees can vote.
Delhi Schools Adopt Hybrid Classes for Grades Upto 9 & 11 Amid GRAP 4 Rules
The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has issued a directive for schools in the national capital to switch to hybrid mode for students of Classes 9 and 11. This decision comes in light of the GRAP 4 (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to combat deteriorating air quality. The hybrid model will allow students to attend classes both online and offline, ensuring continuity in education while prioritizing health and safety during this period.
Delhi School Holidays Calendar 2025
The list of gazetted holidays for Delhi for the year 2025 has been released. Gazetted holidays are the confirmed holidays. Check out the below table for date and event for gazetted holidays.
|
S. No.
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
Day
|
1.
|
New Year's Day
|
January 01
|
Wednesday
|
2.
|
Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday
|
January 06
|
Monday
|
3.
|
Makar Sankranti/Magha Bihu/ Pongal/ Hazarat Ali's Birthday
|
January 14
|
Tuesday
|
4.
|
Basant Panchami Sri Panchami
|
February 02
|
Sunday
|
5.
|
Guru Ravi Das's Birthday
|
February 12
|
Wednesday
|
6.
|
Shiva ji Jayanti
|
February 19
|
Wednesday
|
7.
|
Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati
|
February 23
|
Sunday
|
8.
|
Holika Dahan
|
March 13
|
Thursday
|
9.
|
Dolyatra
|
March 14
|
Friday
|
10.
|
Jamat-Ul-Vida
|
March 28
|
Friday
|
11.
|
Chaitra Sukladi /Gudi Padava/Ugadi/ Cheti Chand
|
March 30
|
Sunday
|
12.
|
Ram Navmi
|
April 06
|
Sunday
|
13.
|
Vaisakhi /Vishu
|
April 13
|
Sunday
|
14.
|
Meshadi (Tamil New Year's Day)
|
April 14
|
Monday
|
15.
|
Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam)
|
April 15
|
Tuesday
|
16.
|
Easter Sunday
|
April 20
|
Sunday
|
17.
|
Guru Rabindranath's birthday
|
May 09
|
Friday
|
18.
|
Rath Yatra
|
June 27
|
Friday
|
19.
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 09
|
Saturday
|
20.
|
Parsi New Year's day/Nauraj
|
August 15
|
Friday
|
21.
|
Janmashtami (Smarta)
|
August 15
|
Friday
|
22.
|
Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi
|
August 27
|
Wednesday
|
23.
|
Onam or Thiru Onam Day
|
September 05
|
Friday
|
24.
|
Dussehra (Saptami)
|
September 29
|
Monday
|
25.
|
Dussehra (Mahashtami)
|
September 30
|
Tuesday
|
26.
|
Dussehra (Mahanavmi)
|
October 01
|
Wednesday
|
27.
|
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday
|
October 07
|
Tuesday
|
28.
|
Karaka Chaturthi (KarwaChouth)
|
October 10
|
Friday
|
29.
|
Naraka Chaturdasi
|
October 20
|
Monday
|
30.
|
Govardhan Puja
|
October 22
|
Wednesday
|
31.
|
Bhai Duj
|
October 23
|
Thursday
|
32.
|
Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja)
|
October 28
|
Tuesday
|
33.
|
Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day
|
November 24
|
Monday
|
34.
|
Christmas Eve
|
December 24
|
Wednesday
View and Download PDF of Delhi Government Holiday Calendar 2025 below.
Delhi Government Holiday Calendar 2025 Download PDF
The official calendar of holidays for 2025 was released by the Delhi Government for the convenience of students, teachers, and parents. You can check out the full list of holidays at Jagran Josh or through the official notification given above.
