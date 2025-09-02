Delhi School Holidays in 2025: Check Dates, Events and Day, Download PDF

Delhi School Holidays Calendar 2025: This article provides the complete list of holidays for schools in the Delhi region for the 2025 year. The holiday list is in line with the official school calendar released by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi. In addition to the fixed holidays, we will provide real-time updates on unexpected school closures due to factors such as severe weather, public health issues, or other unforeseen events. Stay updated with this article to stay informed about any sudden changes in the school schedule throughout the academic year. School Holiday for September 3, 2025 (Tomorrow) As of now, there are no official announcements regarding a school holiday for tomorrow, September 3, 2025. All educational institutions are expected to remain open. However, parents and students should stay vigilant and check for any last-minute circulars from their respective schools in case of unexpected weather changes.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information on school holidays, it is always best to refer to official sources of the respective district administrations. READ MORE... School Holiday for September 2, 2025 (Today) The District Disaster Management Authority of Gurugram has issued an advisory in light of the heavy rainfall. Today, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., over 100 mm of rain was recorded in Gurugram City. Following this, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for September 2, 2025. As a precautionary measure, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to ask their employees to work from home. Similarly, all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on September 2, 2025, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Delhi Election Holiday: School, College and Offices Closed on February 5 With the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, many students and parents may be wondering if schools and colleges will stay open or not. The elections will be held on February 5, with results announced on February 8. Schools and colleges will remain closed on Election Day, but essential services, including hospital services, will continue to operate as usual. Essential pharmacy and grocery shops will stay open. Public transport and metro services will also run on regular hours to help voters reach polling stations. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has confirmed that all central government offices and industrial establishments in Delhi will be closed on election day, so employees can vote. Delhi Schools Adopt Hybrid Classes for Grades Upto 9 & 11 Amid GRAP 4 Rules

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has issued a directive for schools in the national capital to switch to hybrid mode for students of Classes 9 and 11. This decision comes in light of the GRAP 4 (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to combat deteriorating air quality. The hybrid model will allow students to attend classes both online and offline, ensuring continuity in education while prioritizing health and safety during this period. Also Check: Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in 2025 Delhi School Holidays Calendar 2025 The list of gazetted holidays for Delhi for the year 2025 has been released. Gazetted holidays are the confirmed holidays. Check out the below table for date and event for gazetted holidays. S. No. Holiday Date Day 1. New Year's Day January 01 Wednesday 2. Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday January 06 Monday 3. Makar Sankranti/Magha Bihu/ Pongal/ Hazarat Ali's Birthday January 14 Tuesday 4. Basant Panchami Sri Panchami February 02 Sunday 5. Guru Ravi Das's Birthday February 12 Wednesday 6. Shiva ji Jayanti February 19 Wednesday 7. Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati February 23 Sunday 8. Holika Dahan March 13 Thursday 9. Dolyatra March 14 Friday 10. Jamat-Ul-Vida March 28 Friday 11. Chaitra Sukladi /Gudi Padava/Ugadi/ Cheti Chand March 30 Sunday 12. Ram Navmi April 06 Sunday 13. Vaisakhi /Vishu April 13 Sunday 14. Meshadi (Tamil New Year's Day) April 14 Monday 15. Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam) April 15 Tuesday 16. Easter Sunday April 20 Sunday 17. Guru Rabindranath's birthday May 09 Friday 18. Rath Yatra June 27 Friday 19. Raksha Bandhan August 09 Saturday 20. Parsi New Year's day/Nauraj August 15 Friday 21. Janmashtami (Smarta) August 15 Friday 22. Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi August 27 Wednesday 23. Onam or Thiru Onam Day September 05 Friday 24. Dussehra (Saptami) September 29 Monday 25. Dussehra (Mahashtami) September 30 Tuesday 26. Dussehra (Mahanavmi) October 01 Wednesday 27. Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday October 07 Tuesday 28. Karaka Chaturthi (KarwaChouth) October 10 Friday 29. Naraka Chaturdasi October 20 Monday 30. Govardhan Puja October 22 Wednesday 31. Bhai Duj October 23 Thursday 32. Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja) October 28 Tuesday 33. Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day November 24 Monday 34. Christmas Eve December 24 Wednesday

Delhi School Holidays List Month-Wise 2025 Delhi Schools and College Holidays for 2025, organized month-wise, to help students and educators plan their schedules effectively. January 2025 Holiday Date Day New Year's Day January 01 Wednesday Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday January 06 Monday Makar Sankranti/Magha Bihu/Pongal/Hazarat Ali's Birthday January 14 Tuesday February 2025 Holiday Date Day Basant Panchami Sri Panchami February 02 Sunday Guru Ravi Das's Birthday February 12 Wednesday Shivaji Jayanti February 19 Wednesday Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati February 23 Sunday March 2025 Holiday Date Day Holika Dahan March 13 Thursday Dolyatra March 14 Friday Jamat-Ul-Vida March 28 Friday Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padava/Ugadi/Cheti Chand March 30 Sunday

April 2025 Holiday Date Day Ram Navmi April 06 Sunday Vaisakhi/Vishu April 13 Sunday Meshadi (Tamil New Year's Day) April 14 Monday Vaisakhadi (Bengal)/Bahag Bihu (Assam) April 15 Tuesday Easter Sunday April 20 Sunday May 2025 Holiday Date Day Guru Rabindranath's Birthday May 09 Friday June 2025 Holiday Date Day Rath Yatra June 27 Friday August 2025 Holiday Date Day Raksha Bandhan August 09 Saturday Parsi New Year's day/Nauraj August 15 Friday Janmashtami (Smarta) August 15 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi August 27 Wednesday September 2025 Holiday Date Day Onam or Thiru Onam Day September 05 Friday Dussehra (Saptami) September 29 Monday Dussehra (Mahashtami) September 30 Tuesday October 2025 Holiday Date Day Dussehra (Mahanavmi) October 01 Wednesday Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday October 07 Tuesday Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth) October 10 Friday Naraka Chaturdasi October 20 Monday Govardhan Puja October 22 Wednesday Bhai Duj October 23 Thursday Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja) October 28 Tuesday