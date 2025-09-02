School Holiday on 3rd September 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

Haryana: Several districts are under orange alert, but no official holiday has been declared yet; future announcements remain possible based on evolving conditions

Uttarakhand: On September 3, better weather is predicted for areas that were previously under red alerts (such as Nainital and Chamoli), yet closures may still be necessary due to local waterlogging or flood effects.

Himachal Pradesh: IMD forecasts show that conditions improved on September 3rd, despite widespread school closures on September 2nd due to an orange signal. As a result, local warnings will determine closures.

Telangana: In a number of districts, including Nizamabad, Warangal, and Khammam, the state is under orange and yellow alerts. There is currently no official school break scheduled for September 3rd; nevertheless, schools and authorities are keeping an eye on weather developments.

Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain warnings are still in effect, but no statewide closure has been declared for September 3. In order to warn of possible localized disruptions, IMD has issued red and yellow alerts for coastal and central areas, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Andhra's North Coastal Region, Tirupati, and Krishna.

Kerala: The IMD is warning districts like Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod of isolated heavy rainfall and squally winds of up to 60 km/h during the heavy rainfall alert that is in effect from September 3–6. Additional rain-related measures are anticipated, even though schools were already closed for the Onam celebration until September 7.

Punjab: Following intense monsoon rains, Punjab's schools will stay closed until September 3, 2025, due to the extreme floods. Prioritizing student safety, the state administration extended the break after schools were first closed from August 27 to August 30. Harjot Singh Bains, the minister of education, stressed compliance and cautioned against private schools disobeying the shutdown order.

School Holiday 3rd September, 2025: Students in India have had a variety of unexpected holidays and joyous breaks during the first week of September 2025. On the one hand, governments have announced precautionary school closures as a result of the severe monsoon rains that continue to disrupt daily life in various states. On the other hand, students' holiday lists are already crowded with approaching festivities like Teacher's Day, Id-e-Milad, and Onam. For a lot of kids, this combines happy festival festivities with weather-related safety breaks. But it also emphasizes how school timetables might be impacted by natural events, advising kids to keep abreast of official notifications from state and school offices.

Why Frequent Holidays Are Being Declared

Schools have seen a number of disruptions in recent weeks due to the wet season and festival schedules. Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are among the governments that have had to swiftly declare emergency holidays due to the intense rainfall. However, because of local festivities, there are now more planned non-working days.