Delhi Enforces GRAP 2 Measures Ahead of Diwali 2025 as Air Quality Worsens

Delhi has enforced GRAP 2 (Graded Response Action Plan, Phase 2) measures ahead of Diwali 2025, because the capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) is approaching the 'very poor' level. The rise in pollution levels has led the authorities to enforce additional emergency measures to stop worsening air quality.
With the approach of Diwali, which is often associated with increased air pollution from firecracker burning and other sources. Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated. Monitoring agencies recorded a consistent climb in AQI values, warning that the capital could soon cross into the ‘very poor’ category.
What Are GRAP 2 Restrictions?
GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) is a Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) emergency action plan implemented to prevent letting air quality become dangerous. Stage 2 restrictions primarily tackle dust, vehicle emissions, and construction. Some of the key measures are:
Limitation of construction and demolition activities for some non-essential projects.
Strong dust control during construction operations, including sprinkling and material covering.
Ban the use of firewood and coal for cooking in restaurants and outdoor eateries.
Increased use of mechanized sweeping of roads and sprinkling of water on roads.
Increased monitoring of industrial emissions, with penalties for non-compliance.
Implications for Residents and Businesses
Implementation of GRAP 2 will make residents observe slowdowns or halts in local construction, while businesses will have to adhere to cleaner pollution standards. Restaurants and street-food stalls will have to switch to cleaner fuel sources and desist from burning coal or wood to prepare food.
Delhi’s recurring air quality issues around Diwali necessitate the annual application of GRAP measures. These restrictions are intended to protect public health, especially vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. The city’s administration reiterates the need for collective action: minimizing vehicle usage, avoiding open waste burning, and using only certified green firecrackers if at all.
Authorities will continue monitoring the AQI and may escalate restrictions if pollution levels worsen as Diwali celebrations approach. The situation underscores Delhi’s persistent struggle with post-monsoon air pollution, and the critical need for both emergency responses and long-term solutions.
