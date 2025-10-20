Delhi Enforces GRAP 2 Measures Ahead of Diwali 2025 as Air Quality Worsens

Delhi has enforced GRAP 2 (Graded Response Action Plan, Phase 2) measures ahead of Diwali 2025, because the capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) is approaching the 'very poor' level. The rise in pollution levels has led the authorities to enforce additional emergency measures to stop worsening air quality.

With the approach of Diwali, which is often associated with increased air pollution from firecracker burning and other sources. Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated. Monitoring agencies recorded a consistent climb in AQI values, warning that the capital could soon cross into the ‘very poor’ category.

What Are GRAP 2 Restrictions?

GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) is a Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) emergency action plan implemented to prevent letting air quality become dangerous. Stage 2 restrictions primarily tackle dust, vehicle emissions, and construction. Some of the key measures are: