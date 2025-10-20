This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 20 October

Every day has a history associated with it — stories of triumph and turmoil, change and challenge. Have you ever wondered what unfolded on this day in past years? On October 20, we look back at moments that reshaped nations, stirred art, and altered lives. On October 20, 1803, the U.S. Senate ratified the Louisiana Purchase, effectively doubling the size of the United States. In 1944, Douglas MacArthur made his historic return to the Philippines during World War II. And in 1973, the iconic Sydney Opera House opened its doors, becoming a global cultural landmark. In this article, we’ll dive into the key events, note some memorable births and deaths, and reflect on how October 20 has echoed across time.

What Happened On This Day – October 20?

Here's what happened in history on October 20: