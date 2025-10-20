This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 20 October

Every day has a history associated with it — stories of triumph and turmoil, change and challenge. Have you ever wondered what unfolded on this day in past years? On October 20, we look back at moments that reshaped nations, stirred art, and altered lives. On October 20, 1803, the U.S. Senate ratified the Louisiana Purchase, effectively doubling the size of the United States. In 1944, Douglas MacArthur made his historic return to the Philippines during World War II. And in 1973, the iconic Sydney Opera House opened its doors, becoming a global cultural landmark. In this article, we’ll dive into the key events, note some memorable births and deaths, and reflect on how October 20 has echoed across time.
What Happened On This Day – October 20?
Here's what happened in history on October 20:
1774 – Congress Creates the Continental Association
- On October 20, 1774, the First Continental Congress created the Continental Association.
- It called for a complete ban on trade between America and Great Britain.
- This was a united stand against the harsh “Intolerable Acts”.
1803 – U.S. Senate Ratifies the Louisiana Purchase
- On October 20, 1803, the Senate approved a treaty with France for the Louisiana Purchase.
- The deal doubled the size of the United States.
- It added more than 800,000 square miles of new territory.
- The purchase opened the door for westward expansion.
1854 – French Poet Arthur Rimbaud is Born
- On October 20, 1854, poet Arthur Rimbaud was born in Charleville, France.
- His father left when he was six years old.
- He was a brilliant student and published his first poem at 16.
- Rimbaud’s work later influenced modern art and literature.
1935 – Mao’s Long March Concludes
- On October 20, 1935, Mao Zedong and his army completed the Long March in northwest China.
- The march lasted 368 days and covered nearly 6,000 miles.
- It marked the rise of Mao’s leadership in the Communist movement.
1944 – General MacArthur Returns to the Philippines
- On October 20, 1944, General Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines during World War II.
- He had been forced to flee in 1942.
- His landing fulfilled his famous promise: “I shall return.”
1947 – Anti-Communism Demo in Hollywood
- On October 20, 1947, the House Un-American Activities Committee began its hearings in Hollywood.
- It aimed to uncover Communist influence in the film industry.
- Many actors and writers were questioned.
- The hearings led to the blacklisting of several Hollywood figures.
1962 – “Monster Mash” Hits #1 on Billboard
- On October 20, 1962, the Halloween song “Monster Mash” topped the Billboard Hot 100.
- Its catchy and spooky lyrics made it a “graveyard smash”.
- It remains a Halloween favourite even decades later.
1962 – President Kennedy Plans the Cuban Blockade
- On October 20, 1962, President John F. Kennedy secretly met with advisors.
- They planned a naval blockade of Cuba during the Missile Crisis.
- The press was told he had a “cold” to hide the truth.
1967 – Bigfoot is Filmed in California
- On October 20, 1967, the famous Bigfoot footage was filmed in northern California.
- The short clip showed a large, ape-like creature walking through the woods.
- Later tests of hair samples found they came from a deer.
1968 – Dick Fosbury Sets Olympic High Jump Record
- On October 20, 1968, Dick Fosbury won Olympic gold in Mexico City.
- He set a new record using his unique “Fosbury Flop” technique.
- His method changed high jumping forever.
1973 – “Saturday Night Massacre” During Watergate
- On October 20, 1973, President Nixon ordered the firing of prosecutor Archibald Cox.
- Attorney General Richardson and his deputy resigned in protest.
- The event became known as the “Saturday Night Massacre”.
1973 – Sydney Opera House Opens
- On October 20, 1973, Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Sydney Opera House.
- Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, it took 15 years to complete.
- It cost around $80 million and became an architectural icon.
1977 – Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash
- On October 20, 1977, a plane carrying rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd crashed in Mississippi.
- Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines were killed.
- The tragedy shocked the music world.
1994 – Actor Burt Lancaster Dies
- On October 20, 1994, actor Burt Lancaster died of a heart attack at age 80.
- He starred in over 70 films, including From Here to Eternity and Atlantic City.
- He was admired for his strength and on-screen charisma.
2011 – Muammar al-Qaddafi is Killed
- On October 20, 2011, Libyan leader Muammar al-Qaddafi was captured and killed.
- He had ruled Libya for more than 40 years.
- His death ended one of the world’s longest-running dictatorships.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 20?
October 20 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
Mickey Mantle (1931 – 1995)
- Baseball legend who hit 536 home runs.
- Led the New York Yankees to seven World Series titles.
Kamala Harris (1964 – )
- First woman, Black American, and Indian American to become U.S. Vice President.
Snoop Dogg (1971 – )
- Hip-hop icon and major figure in 1990s gangsta rap.
- Known for hits like Gin and Juice and Drop It Like It’s Hot.
Notable Deaths on October 20
Actor Burt Lancaster (1913 – 1994)
- Hollywood legend known for roles in Elmer Gantry and From Here to Eternity.
Muammar al-Qaddafi (1942 – 2011)
- Former Libyan dictator who ruled for over four decades before being killed by rebels
