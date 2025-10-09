RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Out? Check What We Know Till - Past Year Trends and Expected Date

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Level Exam (CEN 06/2024). The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will be released in PDF format on all the regional RRBs official websites including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc.

A total of 3,445 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Train Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download the result pdf from the official RRB regional websites. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-