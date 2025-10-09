RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Out? Check What We Know Till - Past Year Trends and Expected Date

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Level Exam (CEN 06/2024). The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will be released in PDF format on all the regional RRBs official websites including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc.
A total of 3,445 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Train Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download the result pdf from the official RRB regional websites. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-
RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDF Download
Once released, the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 PDF download link will be shared by all the regional RRBs official website. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam for undergraduate level posts will be able to download their NTPC result in PDF format. You can access the official website of all the regional RRBs including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, or RRB Bilaspur given below. You can download the result pdf after using your RRB login credentials to the link
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chennai
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Ajmer
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bilarpur
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bhopal
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Jammu and Srinagar
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Mumbai
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Siliguri
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Kolkata
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bengaluru
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chandigarh
How to Check the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Online?
Candidates who appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Level Exam (CEN 06/2024) can now check their RRB NTPC Result 2025 online through the RRB NTPC official website of their respective zones. Check the step by step process below to download the RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDF
- Visit the RRB NTPC official website of your zone (e.g., RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, or RRB Ajmer
- On the homepage click on the RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDF
- Ctrl+F to search your roll number
- Downlod the Result PDF for future reference
