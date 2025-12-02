SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025: Oral Interview & Lecture Demo Schedule Released for Class XI–XII at westbengalssc.com

By Mohd Salman
Dec 2, 2025, 19:04 IST

WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025 Interview Schedule: WBSSChas released the Oral Interview and Lecture Demonstration schedule for the 2nd SLST (AT), 2025 recruitment of Class XI–XII Assistant Teachers. Successful candidates can now download their WBSSC 2nd interview letter PDF via the official westbengalssc.com link using roll number and candidate details

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
WBSSC 2nd SLST Interview Schedule 2025
WBSSC 2nd SLST Interview Schedule 2025

WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the Oral Interview and Lecture Demonstration schedule for the 2nd SLST (AT), 2025 for Class XI–XII Assistant Teachers. Candidates who were declared successful in the WBSSB 2nd SLST Result 2025 can now download their WBSSC 2nd interview letter PDF from the official website, westbengalssc.com.
Commission has activated the WBSSC 2nd interview letter link, which candidates can download by providing their roll number and candidate details.

WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025: Interview Schedule

WBSSCB has released the 2nd interview schedule for 2nd SLST (AT), 2025 for Class XI–XII Assistant Teachers. Through this, candidates will be evaluated through oral interviews and lecture demonstrations, which are crucial for candidates aiming to secure teaching positions in higher secondary schools across West Bengal. Click on the direct link below to download the WBSSC 2nd SLST Interview Schedule 2025.

WBSSC 2nd SLST Interview Schedule 2025

Click Here

WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025: Overview

WBSSC has initiated the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST), 2025 for recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Class XI–XII. The Commission has now released the official schedule, and candidates can download the WBSSC 2nd interview letter download link at westbengalssc.com. Check the table below for WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025 Key Highlights

Item

Details

Examination

2nd SLST (AT), 2025 – Assistant Teacher, Class XI–XII

Stage

Oral Interview & Lecture Demonstration

Status

Schedule released; intimation letter download active

Official website

westbengalssc.com

Intimation letter portal

"Intimation Letter for Oral Interview and Lecture Demonstration (Class XI–XII)"

Credentials needed

Roll Number and Candidate Name (IN CAPITAL LETTERS), simple security check

How to Check the WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025 Interview Schedule?

To download the WBSSC 2nd interview letter (intimation letter) for the Oral Interview and Lecture Demo (Class XI–XII),. Candidates must visit the official website, westbengalssc.com. Here candidates will need their Roll Number, Candidate Name in CAPITAL letters, and to complete a simple math security check before the letter is generated for download. On click on titled “Intimation Letter For Oral Interview and Lecture Demonstration – Classes XI–XII in c/w 2nd SLST (AT), 2025

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News