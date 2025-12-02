WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025: Oral Interview & Lecture Demo Schedule Released for Class XI–XII at westbengalssc.com

WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the Oral Interview and Lecture Demonstration schedule for the 2nd SLST (AT), 2025 for Class XI–XII Assistant Teachers. Candidates who were declared successful in the WBSSB 2nd SLST Result 2025 can now download their WBSSC 2nd interview letter PDF from the official website, westbengalssc.com.

Commission has activated the WBSSC 2nd interview letter link, which candidates can download by providing their roll number and candidate details.

WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025: Interview Schedule

WBSSCB has released the 2nd interview schedule for 2nd SLST (AT), 2025 for Class XI–XII Assistant Teachers. Through this, candidates will be evaluated through oral interviews and lecture demonstrations, which are crucial for candidates aiming to secure teaching positions in higher secondary schools across West Bengal. Click on the direct link below to download the WBSSC 2nd SLST Interview Schedule 2025.