WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025: Oral Interview & Lecture Demo Schedule Released for Class XI–XII at westbengalssc.com

WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the Oral Interview and Lecture Demonstration schedule for the 2nd SLST (AT), 2025 for Class XI–XII Assistant Teachers. Candidates who were declared successful in the WBSSB 2nd SLST Result 2025 can now download their WBSSC 2nd interview letter PDF from the official website, westbengalssc.com.
Commission has activated the WBSSC 2nd interview letter link, which candidates can download by providing their roll number and candidate details.
WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025: Interview Schedule
WBSSCB has released the 2nd interview schedule for 2nd SLST (AT), 2025 for Class XI–XII Assistant Teachers. Through this, candidates will be evaluated through oral interviews and lecture demonstrations, which are crucial for candidates aiming to secure teaching positions in higher secondary schools across West Bengal. Click on the direct link below to download the WBSSC 2nd SLST Interview Schedule 2025.
WBSSC 2nd SLST Interview Schedule 2025
WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025: Overview
WBSSC has initiated the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST), 2025 for recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Class XI–XII. The Commission has now released the official schedule, and candidates can download the WBSSC 2nd interview letter download link at westbengalssc.com. Check the table below for WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025 Key Highlights
Item
Details
Examination
2nd SLST (AT), 2025 – Assistant Teacher, Class XI–XII
Stage
Oral Interview & Lecture Demonstration
Status
Schedule released; intimation letter download active
Official website
westbengalssc.com
Intimation letter portal
"Intimation Letter for Oral Interview and Lecture Demonstration (Class XI–XII)"
Credentials needed
Roll Number and Candidate Name (IN CAPITAL LETTERS), simple security check
How to Check the WBSSC 2nd SLST 2025 Interview Schedule?
To download the WBSSC 2nd interview letter (intimation letter) for the Oral Interview and Lecture Demo (Class XI–XII),. Candidates must visit the official website, westbengalssc.com. Here candidates will need their Roll Number, Candidate Name in CAPITAL letters, and to complete a simple math security check before the letter is generated for download. On click on titled “Intimation Letter For Oral Interview and Lecture Demonstration – Classes XI–XII in c/w 2nd SLST (AT), 2025
