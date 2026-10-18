RRB Paramedical Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check CEN 05/2026 CBT Schedule & Notice PDF Here
RRB Paramedical Exam Date 2026: RRB has released the CBT schedule for Paramedical Categories under CEN 05/2026. The exam will be held on 23 and 25 November 2026. Check the complete schedule and official notice given in this article.
Key Points
- CBT for Paramedical Categories scheduled for 23 & 25 November 2026.
- Official exam schedule notice released by RRB on 18 October 2026.
- Exam city/date link 10 days prior; e-call letters 4 days before exam.
RRB Paramedical Exam Date 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released the tentative exam schedule for Paramedical Categories under CEN 05/2026. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held on 23 November and 25 November 2026. The notice was released on 18 October 2026. Candidates who applied for the 590 vacancies can now start their final preparation. The exam city and date link will be live around 10 days before the exam, and e-call letters will start about 4 days before. In this article, we share the exam date, admit card details, Aadhaar rules, and other important instructions in simple words. Read on for all the details.
RRB Paramedical Exam Date 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about RRB Paramedical Exam Date 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Ministry of Railways
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Advertisement Number
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CEN 05/2026
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Exam Name
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Paramedical Categories Recruitment Examination (CBT)
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Total Notified Vacancies
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590 Posts
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Exam Date Notice Released
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18 October 2026
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CBT Exam Dates (Tentative)
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23 November 2026 and 25 November 2026
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Exam City & Date Intimation Link
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Active 10 Days before the exam date (around 13 November 2026)
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E-Call Letter / Admit Card Download
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Active 4 Days before the exam date (around 19 November 2026)
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Travel Authority (SC / ST Candidates)
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Downloadable along with the Exam City Intimation slip
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Biometric Verification at Centre
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Mandatory Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at test centers
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Complete Selection Scheme
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Computer-Based Test (CBT) Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination
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Official Web Portals
RRB Paramedical Exam Date 2026
The Railway Recruitment Boards have released the tentative CBT schedule for Paramedical Categories under CEN 05/2026. The exam will be held on 23 November 2026 and 25 November 2026. The notice is dated 18 October 2026. Candidates can check their exam city and date on rrb.indianrailways.gov.in around 10 days before the exam. E-call letters will be available about 4 days before the exam date. Candidates should rely only on official RRB websites for updates and avoid fake promises from touts.
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Sl. No.
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CEN EXAM
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Exam Dates
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1
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CEN 05/2026 Paramedical Categories(Computer-Based Test)
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23rd November 2026 & 25th November 2026
RRB Paramedical City Slip & Admit Card 2026
Candidates should know when the exam city and admit card will be released, so they can plan travel in time. As per the official notice dated 18 October 2026, both will be released in two stages before the CBT on 23 and 25 November 2026.
Exam City & Date Intimation Slip
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The link will go live around 10 days before the exam date.
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Candidates can check their exam city and date on rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
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SC/ST candidates can download their Travel Authority from the same link.
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Expected release: around 13 November 2026 (for 23 November) and 15 November 2026 (for 25 November).
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E-Call Letter (Admit Card)
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Download will start around 4 days before the exam date shown in the city slip.
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Expected release: around 19 November 2026 (for 23 November) and 21 November 2026 (for 25 November).
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com