RRB Paramedical Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check CEN 05/2026 CBT Schedule & Notice PDF Here

RRB Paramedical Exam Date 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released the tentative exam schedule for Paramedical Categories under CEN 05/2026. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held on 23 November and 25 November 2026. The notice was released on 18 October 2026. Candidates who applied for the 590 vacancies can now start their final preparation. The exam city and date link will be live around 10 days before the exam, and e-call letters will start about 4 days before. In this article, we share the exam date, admit card details, Aadhaar rules, and other important instructions in simple words. Read on for all the details.

RRB Paramedical Exam Date 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about RRB Paramedical Exam Date 2026 in the table given below: