Supreme Court JCA Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here

Key Points SCI recruits Junior Court Attendants (JCA) for 2026, with a pay scale at Level 3.

Selection involves 3 stages: Written Test, Practical Trade Skill Test (70 marks), Interview (30 marks).

Written test: 100 questions, 90 mins, 0.25 negative marking; includes GK, Reasoning, English, Culinary.

Supreme Court JCA Syllabus 2026: The Supreme Court of India (SCI) recruits Junior Court Attendants (JCA) to support the daily work of the court. Before applying, every candidate should understand the selection process and the syllabus. Knowing the syllabus helps you plan your preparation, save time, and focus on the right topics. In this article, we have explained the SCI JCA syllabus 2026, the selection stages, and the subjects you need to study. We have also shared useful preparation tips to help you perform well. Read the full article carefully to understand exactly what to study and how to prepare for this secure government job. Supreme Court JCA Syllabus 2026 Highlights Before you start preparing, it helps to get an overview of the exam. The table below covers the selection stages, marks, and language of the test.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Supreme Court of India (SCI) Post Name Junior Court Attendant (JCA) Pay Scale Level 3 of the Pay Matrix (Initial Basic Pay: ₹21,700 + usual allowances) Total Vacancies (Last Drive) 130 Posts Selection Scheme 3-Stage Process: Objective Written Test Practical Trade Skill Test Interview Language of Written Test Bilingual (English & Hindi) Written Test Modules General Knowledge, Reasoning, Basic English, and Cooking/Culinary Component Practical Trade Skill Test Weightage 70 Marks Interview Weightage 30 Marks Official Web Portal sci.gov.in SCI Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026 The SCI JCA syllabus is based on three stages of selection. First comes an objective-type written test in English and Hindi, which also includes a written test on the cooking or culinary component. Candidates who qualify then appear for a practical trade skill test carrying 70 marks, followed by an interview of 30 marks. Read the official notification carefully and prepare for every stage. Knowing the pattern early helps you plan your study time well and stay focused.

SCI JCA Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026 The SCI Junior Court Attendant exam is an objective-type test, so every question is multiple-choice. Knowing the subjects and the topics under each will help you plan your preparation. Here is the subject-wise breakdown. General Intelligence and Reasoning: analogy, classification, number and letter series, coding-decoding, blood relations, direction sense, Venn diagrams and simple puzzles.

Numerical Aptitude: number system, simplification, percentage, ratio and proportion, average, profit and loss, simple and compound interest, time and work, and time and distance.

General Awareness: current affairs, Indian polity and Constitution, history, geography, basic science, sports, awards and important days. SCI JCA Marking Scheme Each correct answer carries one mark, and 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer. The interview carries 25 marks, and candidates need at least 13 marks to qualify. So attempt only the questions you are fairly sure about.

SCI JCA Exam Pattern 2026 The first stage of selection is a single objective test, and every question is multiple choice. The paper has four subjects with equal weight, so balanced preparation works best. Here is the full pattern. Subject / Section Questions Marks General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 25 Numerical Aptitude 25 25 General English 25 25 General Awareness 25 25 TOTAL 100 100 The test is 90 minutes long. Each question carries one mark, and 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer. You need at least 50 marks to qualify. SCI JCA Interview and Shortlisting Qualified candidates are called for an interview in a 1:3 ratio against the vacancies, in order of merit. The interview carries 25 marks, and the minimum qualifying mark is 13.

SCI JCA Preparation Tips 2026 A good preparation plan saves time and improves your score. Since the paper has four equal sections with negative marking, your strategy should cover all subjects and focus on accuracy. Know the pattern first. Read the official notification so you are clear about the 100 questions, 90 minutes, and 0.25 negative marking.

Make a daily timetable. Give each of the four subjects some time every day, and spend extra time on your weakest one.

Build your basics in maths and reasoning. Practise tables, percentages, ratios and averages daily. For reasoning, practise series, coding-decoding and blood relations.

Read daily for English. Read a newspaper, revise grammar rules and learn a few new words every day.

Stay updated for General Awareness. Follow current affairs and make short notes on polity, history, geography and basic science.

Practise mock tests. Solve full 90-minute papers and previous papers so you learn to manage time across all four sections.

Avoid blind guessing. Every wrong answer costs 0.25 mark, so attempt only the questions you are fairly sure about.

Prepare for the interview. It carries 25 marks, and you need 13 to qualify. Practise introducing yourself clearly, and read up on the post and the Supreme Court Registry.

Revise regularly. Keep the last week for revision and for taking mock tests, not for new topics.