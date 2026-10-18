BHEL Artisan Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Trade-Wise Important Topics Here
BHEL Artisan Syllabus 2026: BHEL has announced 660 Artisan Grade IV vacancies. Candidates who want to apply must check the complete syllabus and latest exam pattern given in this article. The exam pattern has 120 questions in 90 minutes, with trade theory 70, engineering calculation 30, and reasoning 20, with 0.25 negative marking.
Key Points
- Detailed notification for 660 Artisan posts was released on October 17, 2026.
- Online applications open from October 21, 2026, to November 18, 2026.
- The tentative Computer-Based Test (CBT) exam date is December 11, 2026.
BHEL Artisan Syllabus 2026: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is one of India's top public sector companies. Every year, thousands of candidates apply for Artisan posts in trades like Fitter, Welder, Electrician, and Turner. If you are planning to apply, knowing the BHEL Artisan Syllabus 2026 is the first step toward a good score. The syllabus tells you which topics to study and how the written exam is structured. In this article, we have shared the complete syllabus, exam pattern, and useful preparation tips in simple words. Please read the full article carefully and start your exam preparation from today with full confidence.
BHEL Artisan Syllabus 2026
BHEL has released a detailed notification for Artisan recruitment, so candidates should now start preparing. The table below gives the key points of the BHEL Artisan Syllabus 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
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Advertisement Number
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Advt. No. 01/2026
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Post Designation
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Artisan Grade IV (Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Foundryman)
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Total Vacancies
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660 Posts (across 9 manufacturing units)
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Detailed Notification PDF
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Released (17 October 2026)
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Online Application Window
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21 October 2026 (10:00 AM) to 18 November 2026 (11:45 PM)
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Examination Mode
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Computer-Based Examination / Test (CBE / CBT)
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Tentative CBT Exam Date
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11 December 2026
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Official Web Portal
BHEL Artisan Exam Pattern 2026
The written exam is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) with three sections. BHEL has not yet released the 2026 pattern, so the table below follows the previous cycle. Candidates should confirm it against the detailed notification on careers.bhel.in.
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Section / Topic
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Questions
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Marks
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Trade-Specific Technical Questions
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70
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70
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Engineering / Technical Calculations
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30
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30
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Test of Reasoning & General Aptitude
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20
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20
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TOTAL
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120
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120
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Duration: 90 minutes for the whole paper.
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Marking: 1 mark for each correct answer.
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Negative marking: 0.25 marks are deducted for each wrong answer.
Trade questions carry the most weight, so give them the most preparation time. Engineering calculation and reasoning together make up the other 50 marks and can be scored with regular practice.
BHEL Artisan Syllabus 2026: Trade-Wise Topics
The BHEL Artisan paper has 70 marks for trade theory, 30 for engineering drawing and workshop calculation, and 20 for reasoning. Each trade has its own theory syllabus, shown below as in the previous cycle. Please check the new notification for any changes.
Electrician Trade (70 Marks)
Candidates should first understand the basics and then move to machines and wiring. Main topics:
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Basic electricals: Ohm's law, Kirchhoff's laws, power, energy, series and parallel circuits
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Machines: DC and induction motors, transformers, alternators, motor starters
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Wiring and earthing: wiring types, MCB and DB, fault finding, pipe, plate and rod earthing
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Instruments: multimeter, megger, wattmeter, energy meter, clamp meter
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Other topics: diodes, transistors, relays, batteries, UPS, PLC basics, and the electrical machines BHEL makes
Electronics Mechanic Trade (70 Marks)
This syllabus is practical and wide, so regular revision is important. Main topics:
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Hand tools, cables, cells and batteries, soldering, and PCB rework
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Active and passive components, power supplies, transistors, amplifiers, and oscillators
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Digital electronics: logic gates, flip-flops, op-amps, and Timer 555
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Power electronics, MOSFET and IGBT, SMPS, inverter, UPS, and solar power
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Microcontroller 8051, sensors, IoT basics, and communication electronics
Fitter Trade (70 Marks)
Fitter questions are based mainly on tools and workshop processes. Main topics:
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Marking and measuring tools, micrometer, and vernier calipers
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Drilling, reamers, screw threads, taps, and grinding wheels
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Limits and fits, welding and gas cutting basics
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Maintenance types and heat treatment methods such as annealing, hardening, and tempering
Foundryman Trade (70 Marks)
Foundryman candidates should focus on casting and moulding. Main topics:
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Gating system, moulds, patterns, and hand and machine moulding
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Moulding sand properties and sand testing
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Casting processes, furnaces, and melting charge calculation
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Iron-carbon diagram, heat treatment furnaces, and workplace safety
Engineering Drawing and Workshop Calculation (30 Marks)
This section is largely common across trades and is easy to score in. Main topics:
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Calculation: fractions, ratio, percentage, algebra, mensuration, estimation and costing
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Science: material science, heat and temperature, elasticity, trigonometry
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Drawing: drawing instruments, lines, projections, dimensioning, and trade symbols
Executive - Editorial
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