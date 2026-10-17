RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: Check Revised Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: RSSB has released the revised result for Lab Assistant and Junior Lab Assistant on October 17, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written examination can now check their names and roll numbers in the merit list PDF for both TSP & Non-TSP categories.
Key Points
- RSSB released revised Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026 result on October 17, 2026.
- Missing 'Laboratory Boy/Sevak' sub-category added to the August 14, 2026 result.
- Provisional Merit Lists for TSP & NTSP areas are available on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released a revised result for the Lab Assistant and Junior Lab Assistant (Science) Recruitment 2026. The notice was uploaded on 17 October 2026 on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has added the sub-category "Laboratory Boy/Sevak" to the result declared on 14 August 2026, as it was missing earlier. The revised list is provisional, and the remaining results and cut-off marks stay the same. Provisional Merit Lists for TSP and NTSP areas are also out. Candidates can check the details and download the PDF from the official website.
Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 Download PDF
RSSB has released a corrigendum for the Lab Assistant and Junior Lab Assistant (Science) Recruitment 2026 result today, October 17, 2026, on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their revised merit list PDF given below:
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RSSB Lab Assistant Revised Result 2026
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Provisional Merit List (TSP)
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Provisional Merit List (Non-TSP)
RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Highlights
The key details of the RSSB Lab Assistant corrigendum are given in the table below. Candidates can use it for a quick overview of the recruitment and the latest update.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Post Designation
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Laboratory Assistant & Junior Laboratory Assistant (Science)
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Recruitment Cycle
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2026
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Advertisement Number
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Advt. No. 05/2026
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Total Notified Vacancies
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1,179 Posts
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Non-Scheduled Area (Non-TSP)
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1,011 Posts
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Scheduled Area (TSP)
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168 Posts
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Original Provisional Result Date
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14 August 2026
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Corrigendum Release Date
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17 October 2026
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Reason for Corrigendum
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Incorporation of the missing sub-category "Laboratory Boy/Sevak" omitted in the initial shortlist
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Result Status
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Provisional Merit List / Shortlist Updated
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Merit List Availability
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Published separately for Non-TSP & TSP Areas (PDF format)
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Official Web Portal
Steps to Download RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the RSSB Lab Assistant Revised Merit List 2026:
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Visit the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab.
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Find "Lab Assistant 2026" in the list of results.
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Click on the PDF link for the Corrigendum (शुद्धि पत्र) or the Provisional Merit List (TSP/NTSP), as required.
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The PDF will open on the screen. Check your roll number, merit position, and category.
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Download the PDF and save a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned in the RSSB Lab Assistant Revised Result 2026
The following details are available in the revised provisional merit list of Rajasthan Lab Assistant Science:
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Merit order and marks obtained by the candidate.
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Roll number and name of the candidate.
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Father's and mother's names.
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Gender and main category.
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Description of the subcategory i.e., SubCat.
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Details of TSP in the relevant list.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com