RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: Check Revised Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released a revised result for the Lab Assistant and Junior Lab Assistant (Science) Recruitment 2026. The notice was uploaded on 17 October 2026 on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has added the sub-category "Laboratory Boy/Sevak" to the result declared on 14 August 2026, as it was missing earlier. The revised list is provisional, and the remaining results and cut-off marks stay the same. Provisional Merit Lists for TSP and NTSP areas are also out. Candidates can check the details and download the PDF from the official website.

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 Download PDF

RSSB has released a corrigendum for the Lab Assistant and Junior Lab Assistant (Science) Recruitment 2026 result today, October 17, 2026, on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their revised merit list PDF given below: