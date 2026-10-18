IMD Weather Today, October 18: Sunny Skies In North India, Heavy Rain Alerts In South; Check City-Wise Forecast Before Stepping Out
India’s weather forecast for October 18, 2026, predicts sunny and dry conditions across North India, while several southern states may experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Check the latest city-wise temperature outlook and weather precautions.
IMD Weather Today, October 18, 2026: The nation is going through a weather switch. As we are all setting the time for winter, there is still a little rain left.
India is expected to experience contrasting weather conditions on Sunday. There will be sunny skies and warm temperatures across much of North and Central India. Several southern states may witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh are likely to remain predominantly dry, while Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana may experience intense rainfall. Jammu and Kashmir is expected to remain cooler than the northern plains. Residents are advised to monitor official India Meteorological Department (IMD) updates before travelling.
IMD Weather Rain Alert Today
IMD Weather Today: State-wise Forecast
The weather outlook for October 18 indicates contrasting conditions across India. Northern states are expected to remain mostly dry, with temperatures reaching 31°C to 33°C. Meanwhile, southern regions may experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Coastal residents and fishermen should follow official weather advisories.
Delhi Weather Today: Mainly Clear Skies
Delhi is expected to experience clear skies and warm daytime conditions on October 18. The maximum temperature may reach 32–33°C, while the minimum could remain around 18–19°C. No significant rainfall is indicated in the supplied forecast. Residents should prepare for sunny afternoons and cooler evenings.
Haryana Weather Today: Dry and Sunny Conditions
Haryana is forecast to experience mostly dry and sunny weather on October 18. Temperatures may reach a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 19°C. Conditions are expected to remain favourable for outdoor activities and road travel, although residents should check local forecasts for district-specific changes.
Punjab Weather Today: Warm Afternoons Expected
Punjab is likely to experience predominantly sunny weather, with temperatures reaching approximately 31°C during the day and falling to around 18°C at night. The largely dry conditions should continue across much of the state. Residents planning longer journeys should check local weather updates for changes.
Uttar Pradesh Weather Today: Western Districts Remain Dry
Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience generally warm and dry conditions, with temperatures reaching around 32°C and dropping to approximately 20°C. Western districts are likely to remain mainly clear, while eastern areas may experience isolated thunderstorms or lightning. Residents should monitor official alerts for localised weather changes.
Jammu and Kashmir Weather Today: Cooler Conditions Continue
Jammu and Kashmir is expected to remain cooler than the northern plains, with conditions varying by altitude and location. Srinagar may record a maximum temperature of 20°C and a minimum of 6°C. Travellers visiting mountainous districts should check local weather forecasts and road advisories before departure.
IMD Weather Forecast For India's Top 20 Cities
The following table summarises the city-wise temperatures and expected conditions provided in the available forecast information. These figures are indicative and have not been independently verified against the complete official IMD bulletin.
|
No.
|
City
|
Maximum
|
Minimum
|
Expected Conditions
|
1
|
New Delhi
|
33°C
|
19°C
|
Mainly clear
|
2
|
Mumbai
|
35°C
|
25°C
|
Hot and humid; isolated storms possible
|
3
|
Chennai
|
31°C
|
25°C
|
Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible
|
4
|
Kolkata
|
32°C
|
24°C
|
Partly cloudy; isolated showers possible
|
5
|
Bengaluru
|
28°C
|
20°C
|
Rain and gusty winds possible
|
6
|
Hyderabad
|
31°C
|
22°C
|
Scattered rain and lightning possible
|
7
|
Ahmedabad
|
35°C
|
21°C
|
Clear and warm
|
8
|
Pune
|
32°C
|
20°C
|
Isolated thunderstorms possible
|
9
|
Jaipur
|
34°C
|
19°C
|
Dry and sunny
|
10
|
Lucknow
|
32°C
|
20°C
|
Mainly clear; localised rain possible
|
11
|
Patna
|
32°C
|
22°C
|
Partly cloudy
|
12
|
Bhopal
|
31°C
|
18°C
|
Sunny and dry
|
13
|
Srinagar
|
20°C
|
6°C
|
Cool and mainly clear
|
14
|
Guwahati
|
31°C
|
22°C
|
Humid; isolated rain possible
|
15
|
Chandigarh
|
32°C
|
17°C
|
Sunny and clear
|
16
|
Kochi
|
30°C
|
24°C
|
Heavy rain possible
|
17
|
Visakhapatnam
|
31°C
|
25°C
|
Heavy rain and gusty winds possible
|
18
|
Ranchi
|
29°C
|
18°C
|
Mainly clear
|
19
|
Dehradun
|
29°C
|
16°C
|
Mostly dry
|
20
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
30°C
|
24°C
|
Rain and thunderstorms possible
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