NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS
News

Chhattisgarh School Diwali Holiday Extended: Education Department Issues Revised Order for 6-Day Break

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 20:20 IST

Chhattisgarh School Holiday: The School Education Department of Chhattisgarh has extended the Diwali school vacation for the 2026–27 academic year to six days. Following an order by Education Minister Gajendra Yadav, all government and private schools, alongside teacher training colleges, will now remain closed from November 6 to November 11, 2026.

Chhattisgarh School Diwali Holiday Extended: Education Department Issues Revised Order for 6-Day Break
Chhattisgarh School Diwali Holiday Extended: Education Department Issues Revised Order for 6-Day Break
Register for Result Updates

Chhattisgarh School Holiday: In Chhattisgarh, the School Education Department has revised the order to change the academic calendar for the academic year 2026-27. The official Diwali holiday period in Chhattisgarh will be increased by one more day, making it a six-day period. 

According to the revised academic calendar, all government, aided, and non-aided private schools in Chhattisgarh will be closed from November 6 to November 11, 2026. Initially, the academic calendar published on September 21, 2026, had mentioned that Diwali holidays would run from November 6 to November 10. In response to the continuous demands of students, parents, and teachers, the Education Minister Gajendra Yadav declared a holiday on November 11.

Also Check: Odisha College Poll Results 2026: ABVP & BCJD Share Top Honors; Check Full Winners List

Chhattisgarh Revised School Holiday Calendar (2026–27 Session)

Below are the Chhattisgarh Revised School Holiday Calendar (2026–27 Session):

Holiday Event

Original Schedule

Revised Schedule

Total Duration

Dussehra Vacation

Oct 17 – Oct 21, 2026

Oct 17 – Oct 21, 2026

5 Days

Diwali Break

Nov 6 – Nov 10, 2026

Nov 6 – Nov 11, 2026

6 Days

Winter Vacation

Dec 24 – Dec 28, 2026

Dec 24 – Dec 28, 2026

5 Days

Total Major Holidays

15 Days

16 Days

16 Days

Chhattisgarh Revised School Holiday: Key Directives & Coverage

  • Scope of Order: It is applicable in all Government schools, Private Aided schools, Private Unaided schools and Teacher Training Institutions (D. El. Ed., B. Ed., M. Ed.) in Chhattisgarh.

  • Implementation: Order issued by School Education Department on October 16, 2026, immediately effective. The District Education Officers (DEOs) in all districts have been asked to strictly adhere to this order.

  • Nai Dunia

  • Effect: It will increase the total combined holiday allowance for the year 2026–27 from 15 days to 16 days.

Also Read: GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Open Soon at gate2027.iitm.ac.in: Check Last Date & Editable Fields

University of Liverpool Opens First South India Campus in Bengaluru's Whitefield

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

... Read More
First Published: Oct 17, 2026, 20:20 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News