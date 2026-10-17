Chhattisgarh School Diwali Holiday Extended: Education Department Issues Revised Order for 6-Day Break

Chhattisgarh School Holiday: In Chhattisgarh, the School Education Department has revised the order to change the academic calendar for the academic year 2026-27. The official Diwali holiday period in Chhattisgarh will be increased by one more day, making it a six-day period.

According to the revised academic calendar, all government, aided, and non-aided private schools in Chhattisgarh will be closed from November 6 to November 11, 2026. Initially, the academic calendar published on September 21, 2026, had mentioned that Diwali holidays would run from November 6 to November 10. In response to the continuous demands of students, parents, and teachers, the Education Minister Gajendra Yadav declared a holiday on November 11.

Also Check: Odisha College Poll Results 2026: ABVP & BCJD Share Top Honors; Check Full Winners List