Chhattisgarh School Diwali Holiday Extended: Education Department Issues Revised Order for 6-Day Break
Chhattisgarh School Holiday: The School Education Department of Chhattisgarh has extended the Diwali school vacation for the 2026–27 academic year to six days. Following an order by Education Minister Gajendra Yadav, all government and private schools, alongside teacher training colleges, will now remain closed from November 6 to November 11, 2026.
Chhattisgarh School Holiday: In Chhattisgarh, the School Education Department has revised the order to change the academic calendar for the academic year 2026-27. The official Diwali holiday period in Chhattisgarh will be increased by one more day, making it a six-day period.
According to the revised academic calendar, all government, aided, and non-aided private schools in Chhattisgarh will be closed from November 6 to November 11, 2026. Initially, the academic calendar published on September 21, 2026, had mentioned that Diwali holidays would run from November 6 to November 10. In response to the continuous demands of students, parents, and teachers, the Education Minister Gajendra Yadav declared a holiday on November 11.
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Chhattisgarh Revised School Holiday Calendar (2026–27 Session)
Below are the Chhattisgarh Revised School Holiday Calendar (2026–27 Session):
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Holiday Event
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Original Schedule
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Revised Schedule
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Total Duration
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Dussehra Vacation
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Oct 17 – Oct 21, 2026
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Oct 17 – Oct 21, 2026
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5 Days
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Diwali Break
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Nov 6 – Nov 10, 2026
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Nov 6 – Nov 11, 2026
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6 Days
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Winter Vacation
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Dec 24 – Dec 28, 2026
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Dec 24 – Dec 28, 2026
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5 Days
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Total Major Holidays
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15 Days
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16 Days
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16 Days
Chhattisgarh Revised School Holiday: Key Directives & Coverage
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Scope of Order: It is applicable in all Government schools, Private Aided schools, Private Unaided schools and Teacher Training Institutions (D. El. Ed., B. Ed., M. Ed.) in Chhattisgarh.
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Implementation: Order issued by School Education Department on October 16, 2026, immediately effective. The District Education Officers (DEOs) in all districts have been asked to strictly adhere to this order.
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Nai Dunia
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Effect: It will increase the total combined holiday allowance for the year 2026–27 from 15 days to 16 days.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.