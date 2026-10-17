University of Liverpool Opens First South India Campus in Bengaluru's Whitefield
University of Liverpool: The University of Liverpool has inaugurated its first South India campus in Whitefield, Bengaluru, welcoming an inaugural cohort of nearly 300 students. As the first Russell Group institution in Karnataka, it offers UK-accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programs across computer science, business, and biomedical sciences in alignment with NEP guidelines.
University of Liverpool: The University of Liverpool has launched its first campus in South India at Whitefield, Bengaluru, which can be seen as a very important step for introducing global higher education directly in India. The newly launched campus has started working with its first batch of nearly 300 students. Being the first Russell Group university to establish its branch in the state of Karnataka, the aim is to deliver globally benchmarked and research-based undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The campus is ideally situated at Alembic City of Bengaluru, which can be termed as a very popular hub for technology and business in Bengaluru, and can help in achieving industry-academia linkages, experiential learning and direct corporate engagement.
Currently, the campus offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in some in-demand fields such as Computer Science, Game Design, Business Management, Accounting & Finance, and Biomedical Sciences. The campus is equipped with modern educational facilities that include smart classrooms, research laboratories, innovation centers and Bloomberg terminals. The launch of the campus is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) of India, which encourages transnational education collaborations and internationalisation of education.
Key Highlights of the Campus Launch
Below are the key highlights related to the campus launch in Bengaluru:
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Key Detail
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Information
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Location
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Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka
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Inaugural Student Intake
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Nearly 300 students in the initial batch
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Parent Institution
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University of Liverpool, United Kingdom
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Regional Milestone
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First South India campus established by the UK-based university
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Campus Overview & Academic Focus
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Setting up the Bengaluru campus is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) of India, which promotes setting up of physical and academic collaborations of top international universities in the country.
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Location: Located in the heart of Whitefield, which is a key center for technology and business in Bengaluru, allowing industry collaboration, internships and exposure to MNCs.
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Curriculum: Curriculums that are being offered in the campus follow the academic structure of the university in the UK.
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Infrastructure: The campus is equipped with state-of-the-art academic infrastructure and lecture halls with facilities for multidisciplinary studies.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.