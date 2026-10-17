University of Liverpool Opens First South India Campus in Bengaluru's Whitefield

University of Liverpool: The University of Liverpool has launched its first campus in South India at Whitefield, Bengaluru, which can be seen as a very important step for introducing global higher education directly in India. The newly launched campus has started working with its first batch of nearly 300 students. Being the first Russell Group university to establish its branch in the state of Karnataka, the aim is to deliver globally benchmarked and research-based undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The campus is ideally situated at Alembic City of Bengaluru, which can be termed as a very popular hub for technology and business in Bengaluru, and can help in achieving industry-academia linkages, experiential learning and direct corporate engagement.

Currently, the campus offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in some in-demand fields such as Computer Science, Game Design, Business Management, Accounting & Finance, and Biomedical Sciences. The campus is equipped with modern educational facilities that include smart classrooms, research laboratories, innovation centers and Bloomberg terminals. The launch of the campus is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) of India, which encourages transnational education collaborations and internationalisation of education.