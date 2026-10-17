GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Open Soon at gate2027.iitm.ac.in: Check Last Date & Editable Fields
GATE 2027 Correction Window: IIT Madras has opened up the correction facility for GATE 2027 applications on the official portal GOAPS available at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Candidates who have registered themselves on the portal can change their eligible details like examination city, candidate details, category, and paper selections from October 14 to October 21, 2026.
GATE 2027 Correction Window: Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched the application correction window for GATE 2027 on the official GOAPS website. Those who have already filled their application forms can make changes to certain eligible particulars via their online form. The rectification portal is operational from October 14, 2026, and will continue till October 21, 2026. Candidates can login to the GOAPS portal through their enrolment ID or email address and password to fill their application forms.
Eligible corrections to be made to application forms include name, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, parent/guardian address, examination cities and paper options. Although the examination cities preference correction is free of charge, the standard field correction costs ₹500 per change. Changes in categories or gender leading to modification of the baseline fee are charged at ₹1,500 due to category differential fees. The primary contact details of the candidates including their registered mobile numbers and email addresses are locked permanently and cannot be changed.
GATE 2027 Correction Schedule
Below are the schedule for the GATE 2027 Correction Schedule:
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Particulars
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Schedule
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Correction Window Opens
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October 14, 2026
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Correction Window Closes
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October 21, 2026
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Official Portal
GATE 2027: Editable Fields & Fee Structure
Depending on the modification requested, candidates may need to pay an applicable rectification fee:
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Category / Field
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Changes Allowed / Fee Details
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Exam City Preference
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Free of cost
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Standard Field Corrections (Name, Gender, Category, PwD/Dyslexia Status, Parent/Guardian Address)
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₹500 per field / edit
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Category/Gender Changes (Female to Any Other Gender, SC/ST to General/OBC, PwD to Non-PwD)
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₹1,500 (Includes standard fee + category fee differential)
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Test Paper / Additional Paper Choice
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Modification fee applies per paper change
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Non-Editable Fields
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Registered Mobile Number and Primary Email Address (Permanently Locked)
How to Make Corrections on the GOAPS Portal
To make corrections for the GATE 2027 Application follow the steps given below:
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For more information, visit the official GATE 2027 website gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
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Go to the GOAPS Portal / Login link.
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Login into your account by entering your enrolment ID / email address and password.
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Fill up the application form and fill in the relevant details that need modification.
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Attach supporting documents for proof of change if you have applied for a change in category, name, or PwD status.
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Make the correction fees payment via online mode through UPI, net banking, debit, or credit card.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.