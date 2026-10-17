GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Open Soon at gate2027.iitm.ac.in: Check Last Date & Editable Fields

GATE 2027 Correction Window: Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched the application correction window for GATE 2027 on the official GOAPS website. Those who have already filled their application forms can make changes to certain eligible particulars via their online form. The rectification portal is operational from October 14, 2026, and will continue till October 21, 2026. Candidates can login to the GOAPS portal through their enrolment ID or email address and password to fill their application forms.

Eligible corrections to be made to application forms include name, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, parent/guardian address, examination cities and paper options. Although the examination cities preference correction is free of charge, the standard field correction costs ₹500 per change. Changes in categories or gender leading to modification of the baseline fee are charged at ₹1,500 due to category differential fees. The primary contact details of the candidates including their registered mobile numbers and email addresses are locked permanently and cannot be changed.