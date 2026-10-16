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Odisha College Poll Results 2026: ABVP & BCJD Share Top Honors; Check Full Winners List

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 17:33 IST

The Odisha Student Union Elections 2026 concluded across the state on October 15, 2026, marking the historic return of campus polls after an eight-year hiatus. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered major victories at BJB Autonomous College, Rajdhani College, Utkal University, and GM University. Simultaneously, the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) secured key wins at Rama Devi Women's University and Ravenshaw University, alongside independent candidate victories in select colleges.

Odisha College Poll Results 2026: ABVP & BCJD Share Top Honors; Check Full Winners List
Odisha College Poll Results 2026: ABVP & BCJD Share Top Honors; Check Full Winners List
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The Odisha Student Union Elections 2026 have ended throughout the state on October 15, 2026, after a period of eight years since the last elections were held on campuses in Odisha. The elections saw immense participation from nearly 6,800 contestants contesting across more than 150 colleges and universities, all working within the parameters laid down by the Lyngdoh Committee. The ABVP scored major successes by bagging the top positions in many prestigious educational institutions like BJB Autonomous College, Rajdhani College, Utkal University, and Gangadhar Meher University. 

At the same time, the BCJD, which is the student organization of the Biju Janata Dal, succeeded in winning some major contests in institutions like Rama Devi Women's University, Ravenshaw University and other regional colleges. The independent candidates and student fronts too were not far behind by winning executive posts in various colleges like Shailabala Women's College and Christ College in Cuttack. What was evident from the heated campaign was that the campus politics was highly competitive across coastal, western and southern regions of the state and not in the entire state as a whole. The elected student union members in all the participating institutions took their oaths of office on October 16, 2026.

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Odisha Student Union Election Results 2026: Winner List

Below are the complete winner list related to the Odisha Student Union Election Results 2026:

College / University

Winning Candidate

Party / Affiliation

Post

BJB Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar

Aryan Mahapatra

ABVP

President

Rajdhani College, Bhubaneswar

Abinash Padhi

ABVP

President

Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar

Sonali Behera

BCJD

President*

Ravenshaw University, Cuttack

Biswajit Sahu

BCJD

President

Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur

Swadhin Kumar Acharya (Acharya)

ABVP

President

Berhampur University

Kirtibanta Rana

ABVP

President

Khallikote Unitary University

Santosh Kumar Pundi

Independent

President

Shailabala Women’s College, Cuttack

Prangya Paramita Nayak

Independent

President

Christ College, Cuttack

Deepak Munde

Independent

President

Angul Mahila Mahavidyalaya

Akankhya Pradhan

ABVP

President

Dharanidhar University

Candidate name not confirmed in the reports reviewed

ABVP-backed panel reportedly won all posts

Multiple posts

More Winners From The Universitites

Utkal University

Winning Candidate

Party / Affiliation

Post

Abhiram Mishra

ABVP

President

Ayushree Pradhan

ABVP

General Secretary

Uttam Majhi

ABVP

Cultural Secretary

Papu Rout

NSUI

Vice-President

Jyotishree Sahu

NSUI

Joint General Secretary

Angul Mahila Mahavidyalaya

Winning Candidate

Party / Affiliation

Post

Akankhya Pradhan

ABVP-backed

President

Pritismita Nayak

ABVP-backed

General Secretary

Simran Sahoo

ABVP-backed

Vice-President

Ispita Priyadarshini Sahoo

ABVP-backed

Assistant Secretary

Sruti Pranjya Garnaik

ABVP-backed

Athletic Secretary

Trisharani Pradhan

ABVP-backed

Assistant Sports Secretary

Manini Behera

ABVP-backed

Dramatic Society Secretary

Lipsa Pradhan

ABVP-backed

Assistant Dramatic Society Secretary

Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur

Winning Candidate

Party / Affiliation

Post

Swadhin Kumar Acharya

ABVP

President

Sanket Sahu

ABVP

Vice-President

Nikhil Agrawal

ABVP

General Secretary

Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja College, Bhanjanagar

Winning Candidate

Party / Affiliation

Post

Shivaji Mallik

ABVP

President

Bishnu Prasad Nayak

ABVP

Vice-President

C.H. Suryam Patra

ABVP

General Secretary

Rakesh Kumar Guru

ABVP

Joint Secretary

Result of Odisha Student Union Poll 2026: Number of Winners from Odisha Student Union Poll

The numbers of state level figures varied as counting went on. The initial figures showed that 1,398 candidates were declared elected in 153 colleges till 6:45 pm on Thursday, with 756 candidates declaring victory from uncontested elections and 642 candidates from contested election.

Both ABVP and BCJD made claims about victories of considerable magnitude as the counting went on. There was a claim that ABVP made about victories in 112 colleges early in the day, whereas different organisational figures were presented for presidential positions. The numbers given here should not be considered as an official statewide figure.

The situation might change later as the counting proceeds further and the results from other institutions get published.

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Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 17:20 IST
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