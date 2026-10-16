Odisha College Poll Results 2026: ABVP & BCJD Share Top Honors; Check Full Winners List
The Odisha Student Union Elections 2026 concluded across the state on October 15, 2026, marking the historic return of campus polls after an eight-year hiatus. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered major victories at BJB Autonomous College, Rajdhani College, Utkal University, and GM University. Simultaneously, the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) secured key wins at Rama Devi Women's University and Ravenshaw University, alongside independent candidate victories in select colleges.
The Odisha Student Union Elections 2026 have ended throughout the state on October 15, 2026, after a period of eight years since the last elections were held on campuses in Odisha. The elections saw immense participation from nearly 6,800 contestants contesting across more than 150 colleges and universities, all working within the parameters laid down by the Lyngdoh Committee. The ABVP scored major successes by bagging the top positions in many prestigious educational institutions like BJB Autonomous College, Rajdhani College, Utkal University, and Gangadhar Meher University.
At the same time, the BCJD, which is the student organization of the Biju Janata Dal, succeeded in winning some major contests in institutions like Rama Devi Women's University, Ravenshaw University and other regional colleges. The independent candidates and student fronts too were not far behind by winning executive posts in various colleges like Shailabala Women's College and Christ College in Cuttack. What was evident from the heated campaign was that the campus politics was highly competitive across coastal, western and southern regions of the state and not in the entire state as a whole. The elected student union members in all the participating institutions took their oaths of office on October 16, 2026.
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Odisha Student Union Election Results 2026: Winner List
Below are the complete winner list related to the Odisha Student Union Election Results 2026:
|
College / University
|
Winning Candidate
|
Party / Affiliation
|
Post
|
BJB Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar
|
Aryan Mahapatra
|
ABVP
|
President
|
Rajdhani College, Bhubaneswar
|
Abinash Padhi
|
ABVP
|
President
|
Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar
|
Sonali Behera
|
BCJD
|
President*
|
Ravenshaw University, Cuttack
|
Biswajit Sahu
|
BCJD
|
President
|
Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur
|
Swadhin Kumar Acharya (Acharya)
|
ABVP
|
President
|
Berhampur University
|
Kirtibanta Rana
|
ABVP
|
President
|
Khallikote Unitary University
|
Santosh Kumar Pundi
|
Independent
|
President
|
Shailabala Women’s College, Cuttack
|
Prangya Paramita Nayak
|
Independent
|
President
|
Christ College, Cuttack
|
Deepak Munde
|
Independent
|
President
|
Angul Mahila Mahavidyalaya
|
Akankhya Pradhan
|
ABVP
|
President
|
Dharanidhar University
|
Candidate name not confirmed in the reports reviewed
|
ABVP-backed panel reportedly won all posts
|
Multiple posts
More Winners From The Universitites
Utkal University
|
Winning Candidate
|
Party / Affiliation
|
Post
|
Abhiram Mishra
|
ABVP
|
President
|
Ayushree Pradhan
|
ABVP
|
General Secretary
|
Uttam Majhi
|
ABVP
|
Cultural Secretary
|
Papu Rout
|
NSUI
|
Vice-President
|
Jyotishree Sahu
|
NSUI
|
Joint General Secretary
Angul Mahila Mahavidyalaya
|
Winning Candidate
|
Party / Affiliation
|
Post
|
Akankhya Pradhan
|
ABVP-backed
|
President
|
Pritismita Nayak
|
ABVP-backed
|
General Secretary
|
Simran Sahoo
|
ABVP-backed
|
Vice-President
|
Ispita Priyadarshini Sahoo
|
ABVP-backed
|
Assistant Secretary
|
Sruti Pranjya Garnaik
|
ABVP-backed
|
Athletic Secretary
|
Trisharani Pradhan
|
ABVP-backed
|
Assistant Sports Secretary
|
Manini Behera
|
ABVP-backed
|
Dramatic Society Secretary
|
Lipsa Pradhan
|
ABVP-backed
|
Assistant Dramatic Society Secretary
Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur
|
Winning Candidate
|
Party / Affiliation
|
Post
|
Swadhin Kumar Acharya
|
ABVP
|
President
|
Sanket Sahu
|
ABVP
|
Vice-President
|
Nikhil Agrawal
|
ABVP
|
General Secretary
Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja College, Bhanjanagar
|
Winning Candidate
|
Party / Affiliation
|
Post
|
Shivaji Mallik
|
ABVP
|
President
|
Bishnu Prasad Nayak
|
ABVP
|
Vice-President
|
C.H. Suryam Patra
|
ABVP
|
General Secretary
|
Rakesh Kumar Guru
|
ABVP
|
Joint Secretary
Result of Odisha Student Union Poll 2026: Number of Winners from Odisha Student Union Poll
The numbers of state level figures varied as counting went on. The initial figures showed that 1,398 candidates were declared elected in 153 colleges till 6:45 pm on Thursday, with 756 candidates declaring victory from uncontested elections and 642 candidates from contested election.
Both ABVP and BCJD made claims about victories of considerable magnitude as the counting went on. There was a claim that ABVP made about victories in 112 colleges early in the day, whereas different organisational figures were presented for presidential positions. The numbers given here should not be considered as an official statewide figure.
The situation might change later as the counting proceeds further and the results from other institutions get published.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.