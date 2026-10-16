Odisha College Poll Results 2026: ABVP & BCJD Share Top Honors; Check Full Winners List

The Odisha Student Union Elections 2026 have ended throughout the state on October 15, 2026, after a period of eight years since the last elections were held on campuses in Odisha. The elections saw immense participation from nearly 6,800 contestants contesting across more than 150 colleges and universities, all working within the parameters laid down by the Lyngdoh Committee. The ABVP scored major successes by bagging the top positions in many prestigious educational institutions like BJB Autonomous College, Rajdhani College, Utkal University, and Gangadhar Meher University.

At the same time, the BCJD, which is the student organization of the Biju Janata Dal, succeeded in winning some major contests in institutions like Rama Devi Women's University, Ravenshaw University and other regional colleges. The independent candidates and student fronts too were not far behind by winning executive posts in various colleges like Shailabala Women's College and Christ College in Cuttack. What was evident from the heated campaign was that the campus politics was highly competitive across coastal, western and southern regions of the state and not in the entire state as a whole. The elected student union members in all the participating institutions took their oaths of office on October 16, 2026.