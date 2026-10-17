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ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 19:21 IST

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2026 has been made available at eservices.icai.org for the November session on October 17, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets online using their login credentials. The CA Final Group 1 exams will be held on November 2, 4 and 6, while Group 2 exams are scheduled for November 9, 11 and 13, 2026. Candidates should check their exam centre, timings and other details on the admit card before the examination. Read the artcile below to get direct link and more details.

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF
ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF
Register for Result Updates

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2026 has been released online at eservices.icai.org for candidates appearing in the November session exams. Students can now visit the official ICAI e-services portal and log in with their credentials to download their hall tickets in PDF format. The CA Final examinations for Group 1 are scheduled for November 2, 4 and 6 while Group 2 exams will take place on November 9, 11 and 13, 2026. Candidates should download their admit cards in advance and carefully verify their exam dates, timings, exam centre and personal details. In case of any discrepancy in the ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2026 or difficulty downloading it, candidates can contact the ICAI Examination Department at 0120-3894807 for assistance.

ICAI CA Final Hall Ticket: Overview 

Candidates appearing for the November exam can check the table below for more details regarding exam dates, login credentials and more.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

ICAI CA Final Examination 2026

Conducting Body

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Admit Card Release Date 

October 17, 2026

Admit Card Status

Released

Exam Session

November 2026

Group 1 Exam Dates

November 2, 4 and 6, 2026

Group 2 Exam Dates

November 9, 11 and 13, 2026

Admit Card Mode

Online

Official Website

eservices.icai.org

Login Details Required

Registered login ID and password

Admit Card Format

PDF

Helpline

0120-3894807

How to Download ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2026 PDF?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to access their hall tickets online. 

  1. Visit the official ICAI e-services website at eservices.icai.org
  2. Click on the link that says “CA Final November 2026 Admit Card”
  3. A new window will open 
  4. Enter your Enter SSP ID Student Registration No and SSP Password
  5. Then Click on the download button given below 
  6. Take print out of the ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2026 so as to carry to the allotted exam centre 

Direct Link to Download ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2026 PDF 

Information Printed on the ICAI CA Final Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates should carefully check all the details printed on the ICAI CA Final Hall Ticket 2026 immediately after downloading it. Make sure every details printed on the ICAI CA Admit card is correct. Candidates must also carry the hall ticket to the allotted exam centre as it serves as a mandatory document for entry inside the exam hall. 

  • Name of Candidate 
  • Father's Name
  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number / SSP Login ID
  • Candidate's Photograph 
  • Signature
  • Exam Level (CA Final)
  • Groups Appearing For (Group I and/or Group II)
  • Exam Dates 
  • Timings for each paper
  • Examination Centre Details 
  • Important Exam-Day Instructions 

CA Final November 2026 Exam Schedule 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Final November 2026 exam timetable. The examinations will be conducted in two groups, with Group I scheduled for November 2, 4 and 6 and Group II for November 9, 11 and 13, 2026. Paper 6 will be held for hours, while Papers 1 to 5 will be conducted for three hours. Check the table given below for exam paper 1 and paper 2 dates, exam timings.

Group

Paper

Exam Date

Exam Timing

Group I

Paper 1: Financial Reporting

November 2, 2026

2 PM to 5 PM

Paper 2: Advanced Financial Management

November 4, 2026

2 PM to 5 PM

Paper 3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

November 6, 2026

2 PM to 5 PM

Group II

Paper 4: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation

November 9, 2026

2 PM to 5 PM

Paper 5: Indirect Tax Laws

November 11, 2026

2 PM to 5 PM

Paper 6: Integrated Business Solutions

November 13, 2026

2 PM to 6 PM

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Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 17, 2026, 17:23 IST
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