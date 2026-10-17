HBSE Announces HOS March 2027 Deadline Extension and Class 9 to 12 Registration Schedule

The Board of School Education Haryana has extended the application deadline for fresh-category candidates who want to appear in the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations to be held in March 2027. Students can now submit their applications without a late fee till October 31, 2026 through the board’s official website. The extension has been announced by BSEH Bhiwani in a press note dated October 16, 2026. The notice says the earlier deadline was October 15, 2026 and the revised date has been given in the interest of students. Candidates applying under the fresh category should check their personal and academic details carefully before submitting the form to avoid mistakes. Scroll for more details. BSEH extends Haryana Open School application window for fresh candidates

The latest BSEH update applies only to fresh-category applicants for the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary March 2027 examinations. The board has said these students can continue to apply online without late fee till October 31, 2026. The official website is bseh.org.in. Students looking for the form link or related instructions should use the official board portal instead of relying on unofficial websites or social media forwards.This is an important relief for candidates who could not complete the process by the earlier deadline. However the current notice does not mention any revised schedule for reappear or other categories. Students should therefore read the category details carefully before applying. BSEH Class 9 to 12 Enrolment Schedule for Provisionally Recognised Schools