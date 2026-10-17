HBSE Announces HOS March 2027 Deadline Extension and Class 9 to 12 Registration Schedule
BSEH has extended the Haryana Open School March 2027 application deadline to October 31, 2026 and released the Class 9 to 12 enrolment schedule. Read the article to get complete details.
The Board of School Education Haryana has extended the application deadline for fresh-category candidates who want to appear in the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations to be held in March 2027. Students can now submit their applications without a late fee till October 31, 2026 through the board’s official website. The extension has been announced by BSEH Bhiwani in a press note dated October 16, 2026. The notice says the earlier deadline was October 15, 2026 and the revised date has been given in the interest of students. Candidates applying under the fresh category should check their personal and academic details carefully before submitting the form to avoid mistakes. Scroll for more details.
BSEH extends Haryana Open School application window for fresh candidates
The latest BSEH update applies only to fresh-category applicants for the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary March 2027 examinations. The board has said these students can continue to apply online without late fee till October 31, 2026.
The official website is bseh.org.in. Students looking for the form link or related instructions should use the official board portal instead of relying on unofficial websites or social media forwards.This is an important relief for candidates who could not complete the process by the earlier deadline. However the current notice does not mention any revised schedule for reappear or other categories. Students should therefore read the category details carefully before applying.
BSEH Class 9 to 12 Enrolment Schedule for Provisionally Recognised Schools
Along with the open school extension the board has also issued the enrolment and registration calendar for Classes 9 to 12 in non-government provisionally recognised schools for the 2026-27 session. Schools can submit enrolment returns and registration applications online without late fee from October 19 to November 5, 2026.
After that the late fee schedule will apply in stages. Applications submitted from November 6 to 10 will attract a late fee of Rs 100. The late fee will be Rs 200 from November 11 to 15 and Rs 300 from November 16 to 20. Schools applying from November 21 to 25 will have to pay Rs 1000 as late fee. The online correction window will remain open from November 27 to 30, 2026.
The enrolment fee has been fixed at Rs 150 per student for Haryana residents and Rs 200 for students from other states. The board has said that both applications and fee payment must be completed online. For technical help schools can contact 01664-254300 or 01664-254302.
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