Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Check Date, Route Map, Changed Metro Timings and Traffic Advisory
The Delhi Half Marathon 2026 will take place on October 18 in New Delhi. Check the complete race schedule, route map, revised Metro timings, key runners and live streaming details.
The national capital gears up for Delhi Half Marathon, which is set to take place on Sunday, October 18. The 21st edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race will feature some prominent runners from around the world, along with thousands of Indian participants.
More than 41,000 runners are expected to participate across categories, making it a record-breaking edition of the event.
In this article, we will explore the key details of the event, its route, the prominent runners to watch out for and the changes in Delhi Metro timings.
Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Key Details
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Detail
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Information
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Event
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Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026
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Edition
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21st
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Date
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Sunday, October 18, 2026
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Venue
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Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
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Main race distance
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21.097 km
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Expected participation
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More than 41,000 runners
Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Schedule and Start Times
The marathon features several categories, which will start at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the morning.
Below are the different race categories and their start times.
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Race Category
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Start Time (IST)
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Half Marathon – Elite Men
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5:18 AM
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Half Marathon – Elite Women
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5:20 AM
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Half Marathon and Police Cup
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5:30 AM
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Champions with Disability Run
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6:30 AM
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Senior Citizens' Run
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6:30 AM
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Open 10K Run
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7:35 AM
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Corporate Run
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9:00 AM
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Great Delhi Run
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9:05 AM
Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Route Map: Which Areas Will It Cover?
The 21.097 km half marathon will start and finish at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The route will cover several prominent areas of New Delhi, including Lodhi Road, India Gate and Kartavya Path.
🚨 ROUTE UPDATE: Half Marathon (21.097km) Route now features a revised section between 10-13 kilometres. #VDHM2026 https://t.co/CK0PzIjvsm— Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (@DelhiHM_) October 15, 2026
Route: JLN Stadium → Lodhi Road → Mathura Road Flyover → India Gate (C-Hexagon) → Kartavya Path → Seva Teerth Circle → Maulana Azad Road (U-turn) → Kartavya Path → JLN Stadium .
Delhi Metro Timings Changed for Half Marathon 2026
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already announced special early morning services for Sunday, to help participants reach the venue on time. Here are the key details participants and commuters should know:
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Early services: Trains will start at 3:30 AM from the starting stations of the Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet lines.
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Train frequency: Metro Trains will operate every 15 minutes from 3:30 AM to 4:15 AM. From 4:15 AM to 6:00 AM, trains will run every 20 minutes.
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Free Metro travel: Registered participants can travel free of charge. They must collect special QR-code wristbands along with their race bibs from the organisers.
Participants should collect their QR code wristbands and plan their journeys in advance to avoid last-minute delays.
Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Traffic Advisory
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Saturday, in view of the upcoming Delhi Half Marathon 2026. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place across several roads and junctions to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY | DELHI HALF MARATHON – 18.10.2026 In view of the Delhi Half Marathon scheduled for 18th October 2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in force on several roads and junctions across Delhi from 04:45 AM to 11:00 AM. Commuters travelling through Central Delhi and areas surrounding Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS • Motorists are advised to avoid affected roads, allow additional travel time, follow diversion signs and comply with the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key junctions. • Traffic arrangements will be regulated dynamically depending on the movement of participants. Uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated. • For real-time traffic updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DTPUpdates #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 17, 2026
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Restriction timings: Traffic arrangements will remain in force from 4:45 AM to 11:00 AM.
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Affected areas: Commuters travelling through Central Delhi and areas around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium may face diversions and delays.
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Advice for commuters: Motorists should plan their journeys in advance, follow diversion signs and traffic police instructions, and use alternative routes wherever possible.
Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Key Runners to Watch Out For
The 2026 edition will feature leading international as well as some Indian runners. Below are their list as well as their respective countries.
International Runners
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Birhanu Legese – Ethiopia
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Irine Cheptai – Kenya
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Charles Matata – Kenya
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Deriba Tesfaye – Ethiopia
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Melaku Belachew – Ethiopia
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Melal Siyoum Biratu – Ethiopia
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Cynthia Limo – Kenya
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Lonah Chemtai Salpeter – Israel
Indian Runners
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Harmanjot Singh
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Kiran Matre
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Lili Das
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Kavita Yadav
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Kartik Karkera
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Prince Kumar
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Ankita Dhyan
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Preeti Lamba
Where to Watch Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Live?
Indian audiences can watch the Delhi Half Marathon Event Live. The live coverage is scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.
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Procam International YouTube channel
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World Athletics YouTube channel
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com