The national capital gears up for Delhi Half Marathon, which is set to take place on Sunday, October 18. The 21st edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race will feature some prominent runners from around the world, along with thousands of Indian participants.

More than 41,000 runners are expected to participate across categories, making it a record-breaking edition of the event.

In this article, we will explore the key details of the event, its route, the prominent runners to watch out for and the changes in Delhi Metro timings.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Key Details