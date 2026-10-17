NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 Out at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in, Check JAJCE Details Notice PDF

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 09:35 IST

JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for the Physical Standards/Efficiency Test for the Assistant Jailor Recruitment Competitive Examination-2025 (JAJCE-2025). The PET/PST will be held from October 28, onwards. Check all details here. 

JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 Out at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in, Check JAJCE Details Notice PDF
JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 Out at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in, Check JAJCE Details Notice PDF

JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a detailed schedule for the Physical Standards/Efficiency Test for the Assistant Jailor Recruitment Competitive Examination-2025 (JAJCE-2025). The Commission is set to conduct the Physical Standards/Efficiency Test for the Assistant Jailor from October 28, onwards. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the PET/PST round can download the detailed schedule from the official website of JSSC-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.

JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 Download PDF

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has uploded the details schedule for the Physical Standards/Efficiency Test for the Assistant Jailor Recruitment Competitive Examination-2025 (JAJCE-2025) at https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link 

 

JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026: Key Highlights

The Physical tests for candidates belonging to the Ranchi, Palamu, and Kolhan regions will be conducted at JAP-1 Ground, Doranda, Ranchi. Their physical examination will be conducted at the Jap One Ground in Doranda. Reporting time is 6:00 AM, with the gates closing at 11:45 AM. The second board is for candidates from Hazaribagh and the coal belt. A physical examination is also required for these candidates.

JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 Highlights

Organization

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)

Exam Name

Jharkhand Assistant Jailor Competitive Examination
(JAJCE)

Post

Assistant Jailor

Exam Type

 Physical Standards/Efficiency Test 

Type of Question

Objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Exam Date

October 28, onwards

Job Location

Jharkhand

Official website

https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in/

The short notice further says, the specific daily time reporting parameters has been mentioned on the official notice. Candidates will have to follow the reporting time at 6:00 AM, entry starting at 6:30 AM, and gate closing at 11:45 AM. Candidate schedules and roll numbers are organized chronologically by date, including October 28, 29, 30, 31, and November 2, 3, and 4, 2026, with 2,000 candidates assigned per day.

How to Download JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026?

The candidates can download the JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 from the website of the commission. The steps to download the schedule PDF are provided here:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Notice Regarding Physical Eligibility Test Under JAJCE-2025 '‘What's New Section’ on the home page.
Step 3: You will get the pdf notice in a new window.
Step 4: Download and save the same for future reference. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More
First Published: Oct 17, 2026, 09:35 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News