JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 Out at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in, Check JAJCE Details Notice PDF
JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for the Physical Standards/Efficiency Test for the Assistant Jailor Recruitment Competitive Examination-2025 (JAJCE-2025). The PET/PST will be held from October 28, onwards. Check all details here.
JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a detailed schedule for the Physical Standards/Efficiency Test for the Assistant Jailor Recruitment Competitive Examination-2025 (JAJCE-2025). The Commission is set to conduct the Physical Standards/Efficiency Test for the Assistant Jailor from October 28, onwards. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the PET/PST round can download the detailed schedule from the official website of JSSC-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.
JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 Download PDF
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has uploded the details schedule for the Physical Standards/Efficiency Test for the Assistant Jailor Recruitment Competitive Examination-2025 (JAJCE-2025) at https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-
|JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026
|PDF Download Link
JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026: Key Highlights
The Physical tests for candidates belonging to the Ranchi, Palamu, and Kolhan regions will be conducted at JAP-1 Ground, Doranda, Ranchi. Their physical examination will be conducted at the Jap One Ground in Doranda. Reporting time is 6:00 AM, with the gates closing at 11:45 AM. The second board is for candidates from Hazaribagh and the coal belt. A physical examination is also required for these candidates.
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JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 Highlights
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Organization
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Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)
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Exam Name
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Jharkhand Assistant Jailor Competitive Examination
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Post
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Assistant Jailor
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Exam Type
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Physical Standards/Efficiency Test
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Type of Question
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Objective-type multiple-choice questions.
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Exam Date
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October 28, onwards
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Job Location
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Jharkhand
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Official website
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https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in/
The short notice further says, the specific daily time reporting parameters has been mentioned on the official notice. Candidates will have to follow the reporting time at 6:00 AM, entry starting at 6:30 AM, and gate closing at 11:45 AM. Candidate schedules and roll numbers are organized chronologically by date, including October 28, 29, 30, 31, and November 2, 3, and 4, 2026, with 2,000 candidates assigned per day.
How to Download JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026?
The candidates can download the JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 from the website of the commission. The steps to download the schedule PDF are provided here:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Notice Regarding Physical Eligibility Test Under JAJCE-2025 '‘What's New Section’ on the home page.
Step 3: You will get the pdf notice in a new window.
Step 4: Download and save the same for future reference.
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