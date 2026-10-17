JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 Out at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in, Check JAJCE Details Notice PDF

JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a detailed schedule for the Physical Standards/Efficiency Test for the Assistant Jailor Recruitment Competitive Examination-2025 (JAJCE-2025). The Commission is set to conduct the Physical Standards/Efficiency Test for the Assistant Jailor from October 28, onwards. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the PET/PST round can download the detailed schedule from the official website of JSSC-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 Download PDF The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has uploded the details schedule for the Physical Standards/Efficiency Test for the Assistant Jailor Recruitment Competitive Examination-2025 (JAJCE-2025) at https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026: Key Highlights The Physical tests for candidates belonging to the Ranchi, Palamu, and Kolhan regions will be conducted at JAP-1 Ground, Doranda, Ranchi. Their physical examination will be conducted at the Jap One Ground in Doranda. Reporting time is 6:00 AM, with the gates closing at 11:45 AM. The second board is for candidates from Hazaribagh and the coal belt. A physical examination is also required for these candidates. JSSC Assistant Jailor PET Schedule 2026 Highlights Organization Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Exam Name Jharkhand Assistant Jailor Competitive Examination

(JAJCE) Post Assistant Jailor Exam Type Physical Standards/Efficiency Test Type of Question Objective-type multiple-choice questions. Exam Date October 28, onwards Job Location Jharkhand Official website https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in/