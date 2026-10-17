Want To Study AI? IndiaAI Fellowship Offers Students Up to Rs 2 Lakh, Check Eligibility

The IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27 application process has started, offering financial assistance to students interested in artificial intelligence (AI) and related research projects. The programme is part of the IndiaAI Mission and aims to support students who want to develop AI-based solutions and gain practical research experience. According to the official IndiaAI Fellowship portal, fresh applications for the 2026-27 academic year are open for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) and PhD students. The financial assistance varies according to the course and the applicant’s eligibility. IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27: Financial Benefits The fellowship provides financial support to eligible students to help them pursue AI-related academic projects. The benefits differ by programme.

Course category Financial assistance Undergraduate students Up to ₹1 lakh Integrated Dual Degree students Up to ₹1 lakh Postgraduate students Up to ₹2 lakh PhD students Monthly fellowship and research grant Undergraduate and Integrated Dual Degree students can receive up to ₹1 lakh during their final year. Postgraduate students may receive up to ₹2 lakh, depending on their semester of enrolment and fulfilment of the programme’s conditions. Students whose research papers are accepted at eligible international AI conferences may also qualify for additional financial assistance of up to ₹1 lakh towards travel and accommodation expenses. IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27: Who Can Apply? Students must meet the eligibility requirements for their respective academic programmes.

Undergraduate students: Applicants must be in the eligible stage of their degree, have completed at least three full-time AI courses and meet the prescribed academic requirements. Integrated Dual Degree students: Students in the eligible final stage of their programme can apply if they meet the academic and AI coursework requirements. Postgraduate students: Candidates enrolled in the first, second or third semester of a postgraduate programme can apply. They must have admission to the programme and satisfy the required academic criteria. PhD students: Applicants must have confirmed admission to a PhD programme related to AI or an allied field. Only eligible newly enrolled, full-time PhD scholars can apply. The scheme is open to Indian nationals from different academic disciplines, including engineering, science, medicine, law, commerce, business and liberal arts, provided they fulfil the relevant conditions. Part-time students are not eligible.