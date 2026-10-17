Telangana Board Intermediate Exams 2027: Fee Payment Begins October 26, Check Dates And Fees

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2027. Students appearing for the first-year and second-year examinations can begin paying their fees from October 26, 2026. The schedule covers regular students, candidates who did not pass previous examinations in general and vocational courses, and eligible private candidates from Arts and Humanities groups. Students must complete the payment process within the prescribed deadlines to avoid additional charges. The board has set November 9, 2026, as the last date for fee payment without a late fee. Students should contact their respective junior colleges for payment-related instructions and confirm the applicable fee for their course. Telangana Intermediate Exams 2027: Fee Payment Dates

The board has provided multiple payment windows for students who miss the regular deadline. The late fee will increase as the payment period progresses. Fee payment period Late fee October 26 to November 9, 2026 No late fee November 11 to November 20, 2026 Rs 100 November 22 to November 29, 2026 Rs 500 December 1 to December 7, 2026 Rs 1,000 December 9 to December 14, 2026 Rs 2,000 Students are advised to pay within the first window to avoid paying extra charges. They should also retain their payment receipt for future reference. Telangana Board Exams 2027: Examination Fees The examination fee varies according to the course and year of study. First-year students in general courses have to pay Rs 540, while vocational students have to pay Rs 890. For second-year students, the fee is Rs 540 for General Arts candidates and Rs 890 for General Science and Vocational candidates. The higher amount includes charges for theory examinations, practical examinations and English practicals, wherever applicable.