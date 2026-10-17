Telangana Board Intermediate Exams 2027: Fee Payment Begins October 26, Check Dates And Fees
The fee payment for Telangana Board Intermediate Exams 2027 will begin on October 26 for first-year and second-year students. Check the TGBIE fee payment deadlines, late charges, examination fees and expected dates for the March 2027 board exams.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2027. Students appearing for the first-year and second-year examinations can begin paying their fees from October 26, 2026.
The schedule covers regular students, candidates who did not pass previous examinations in general and vocational courses, and eligible private candidates from Arts and Humanities groups. Students must complete the payment process within the prescribed deadlines to avoid additional charges.
The board has set November 9, 2026, as the last date for fee payment without a late fee. Students should contact their respective junior colleges for payment-related instructions and confirm the applicable fee for their course.
Telangana Intermediate Exams 2027: Fee Payment Dates
The board has provided multiple payment windows for students who miss the regular deadline. The late fee will increase as the payment period progresses.
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Fee payment period
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Late fee
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October 26 to November 9, 2026
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No late fee
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November 11 to November 20, 2026
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Rs 100
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November 22 to November 29, 2026
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Rs 500
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December 1 to December 7, 2026
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Rs 1,000
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December 9 to December 14, 2026
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Rs 2,000
Students are advised to pay within the first window to avoid paying extra charges. They should also retain their payment receipt for future reference.
Telangana Board Exams 2027: Examination Fees
The examination fee varies according to the course and year of study. First-year students in general courses have to pay Rs 540, while vocational students have to pay Rs 890.
For second-year students, the fee is Rs 540 for General Arts candidates and Rs 890 for General Science and Vocational candidates. The higher amount includes charges for theory examinations, practical examinations and English practicals, wherever applicable.
Candidates should confirm the fee applicable to their category with their college before making the payment.
When Will Telangana Intermediate Exams 2027 Begin?
According to the tentative academic calendar, practical examinations are scheduled for the last week of January 2027, while theory examinations are planned to begin in the last week of February 2027. These are planned examination periods, not the final subject-wise timetable.
Students should visit the official Telangana Board of Intermediate Education website for the latest notifications, fee instructions and examination updates.
The subject-wise timetable for the first-year and second-year examinations should be checked separately once the board publishes the official date sheet.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.