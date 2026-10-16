ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Check Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Timetable
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 expected soon at cisce.org. Check the latest updates on the Class 10 and 12 subject-wise timetable, expected exam dates and PDF download steps.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE and ISC Date Sheet 2027 soon. Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board examinations will be able to download the subject-wise examination timetable from the official website, cisce.org.
The ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2027 will include the examination dates, days, timings and other important instructions for students. Candidates will be able to check the schedule for English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Accountancy, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and other subjects according to their respective classes and subject combinations.
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ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: Expected Release Date
CISCE is expected to publish the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheets in the coming weeks. Last year, the board released the timetables for the 2026 examinations on November 13, 2025. Based on this timeline, students can watch for an announcement in the coming weeks, although the release date for 2027 remains unconfirmed.
The subject-wise schedule will be published in PDF format. Students will be able to download the timetable and check the dates of their registered subjects before preparing their final revision plans.
ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Expected Exam Schedule
The ICSE Date Sheet 2027 will provide the subject-wise timetable for Class 10 students. It is expected to cover English Language, Literature in English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History and Civics, Geography, Computer Applications and other elective subjects.
The ICSE Class 10 board examinations are expected to take place between February and March 2027. However, the exact starting date, concluding date and subject-wise examination schedule will be confirmed only after CISCE publishes the official timetable.
ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Expected Exam Schedule
The ISC Date Sheet 2027 will contain the examination schedule for Class 12 students across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams, along with other subjects offered by CISCE-affiliated schools.
The ISC Class 12 board examinations are expected to be conducted between February and April 2027. The precise dates and timings for individual papers have not yet been confirmed by CISCE.
How to Download ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 PDF
- Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org
- Check the latest notifications or examination-related announcements on the homepage
- Select the ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 or ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 link, as applicable
- Open the timetable PDF
- Check the subject-wise examination dates, timings and instructions
- Download the PDF and save it for future reference
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.