ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Check Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Timetable

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE and ISC Date Sheet 2027 soon. Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board examinations will be able to download the subject-wise examination timetable from the official website, cisce.org.

The ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2027 will include the examination dates, days, timings and other important instructions for students. Candidates will be able to check the schedule for English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Accountancy, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and other subjects according to their respective classes and subject combinations.

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ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: Expected Release Date

CISCE is expected to publish the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheets in the coming weeks. Last year, the board released the timetables for the 2026 examinations on November 13, 2025. Based on this timeline, students can watch for an announcement in the coming weeks, although the release date for 2027 remains unconfirmed.