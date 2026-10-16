Bihar Board Exam 2027: BSEB Reopens Class 10, 12 Form Filling Window, Last Date Extended to October 31

Bihar Board Exam 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again opened the online examination form submission window for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Annual Examination 2027. Students who could not complete the examination form process within the earlier deadline can now apply with a late fee.

As per the latest schedule, the BSEB Class 10 and 12 exam form filling window will remain open from October 16 to October 31, 2026. The extended opportunity is particularly important for eligible students who missed the earlier last date.

BSEB Board Exam 2027 Form Fill Date Extended

The earlier last date for submitting the Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination forms was October 15, 2026. BSEB has now provided another opportunity from October 16 to October 31 with the applicable late fee.