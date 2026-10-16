Bihar Board Exam 2027: BSEB Reopens Class 10, 12 Form Filling Window, Last Date Extended to October 31
BSEB has reopened the Bihar Board Exam 2027 form filling window for Class 10 and 12 students with late fee. Check the new application dates, October 16 to 31, and how to apply.
Bihar Board Exam 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again opened the online examination form submission window for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Annual Examination 2027. Students who could not complete the examination form process within the earlier deadline can now apply with a late fee.
As per the latest schedule, the BSEB Class 10 and 12 exam form filling window will remain open from October 16 to October 31, 2026. The extended opportunity is particularly important for eligible students who missed the earlier last date.
BSEB Board Exam 2027 Form Fill Date Extended
The earlier last date for submitting the Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination forms was October 15, 2026. BSEB has now provided another opportunity from October 16 to October 31 with the applicable late fee.
The examination form process is to be completed online through the respective BSEB portals by the heads of schools and colleges. Students should therefore contact their respective school or college authorities and ensure that their examination details are submitted within the extended deadline.
The extension applies to students appearing for the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate Annual Examinations 2027.
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/5jOTkK1NVr— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 16, 2026
Bihar Board Exam 2027: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Earlier form submission deadline
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October 15, 2026
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Reopened form fill window
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October 16, 2026
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Last date to submit form with late fee
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October 31, 2026
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BSEB Class 10 exam
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To be announced
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BSEB Class 12 exam
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To be announced
BSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Form 2027: Where to Apply?
For Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) Annual Examination 2027, the examination form process is available through the BSEB Matric examination portal.
For Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Annual Examination 2027, schools and colleges can complete the form submission process through the Intermediate examination portal.
How to Fill Bihar Board Exam Form 2027?
- Contact the head of their respective school or college
- Provide the required academic and personal details
- Verify the details against the BSEB registration record
- Pay the prescribed examination fee along with the applicable late fee
- Ask the school or college authority to complete the online examination form submission
- Check the submitted form carefully for errors
- Keep a copy of the submitted form and payment receipt for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.