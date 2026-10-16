Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Jaipur, has released its NEET UG 2026 Round 3 closing ranks, offering insights for prospective MBBS candidates. This analysis helps students understand seat allotments based on categories and factors influencing the cutoffs for management and state quotas.
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur, is a top private medical college in Rajasthan, known for its high-tech medical infrastructure, clinical training, and academic ambiance. Through an analysis of the closing ranks of the MBBS program post the completion of Round 3 NEET UG counseling for 2026, candidates interested in joining the medical school can better understand how the closing ranks work concerning seat allotments based on categories. The information obtained from this third round of admissions will prove valuable to students attaining admission through management or state quota.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview
While the admission process is ongoing, candidates can check for admission and counselling details for Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur, shared below.
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Parameter
|
Details
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Conducting Authority
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Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur
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Eligible Courses
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MBBS and BDS
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Round 3 OR and CR
|
|
Participating Institutions
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Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges
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Counselling Mode
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Online
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Domicile Rule
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State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats
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Total Rounds
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Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds
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Official Website
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ug.neetrajasthan.com
MGMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks (Gender Neutral)
|Allotted Category
|Opening AIR
|Closing AIR
|URB
|41535
|278487
|OBB
|185126
|518940
|EBB
|225789
|747047
|SCB
|364224
|942474
|STB
|301095
|797466
|MBB
|605992
|790858
MGMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks (Female Seats)
|Allotted Category
|Opening AIR
|Closing AIR
|URG
|53874
|1172708
|URB
|90085
|265150
|OBG
|183161
|353649
|OBB
|354470
|533654
|EBG
|300854
|563279
|MBG
|619227
|1172708
|SCG
|318445
|920721
|SCB
|950368
|1135720
|STG
|289500
|585610
|STB
|416570
|665316
Factors Affecting Rajasthan NEET UG Round 3 Cutoff Ranks
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Exam Challenges and Candidate Achievements: The total difficulty of the NEET UG exam and the results of the students directly determine the merit status of any state.
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Seat Matrix and Newly Added Seats: The total number of MBBS/BDS seats available in government colleges, RajMES, and private colleges including any new seats or infrastructure developed in the current academic session.
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Category and Reservation Policies: The vertical (OBC, SC, ST, and EWS) and horizontal reservations (PwD, WDP, etc.) and the merit achieved by applying the different categories. Preference Filling Choices: The exact specific choices made by the candidate such as colleges and subjects that contribute towards institutional cutoff (like SMS Jaipur as a favorite choice).
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All India Quota Upgrade and Cancellation: Movement of candidates who got their seat in AIQ rounds or superior counseling levels and have to resign, surrender, or upgrade their seats in Round 3.
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Domicile and Eligibility Norms: Strict application of Rajasthan state quota and bonafide norms as laid down in the guideline as stipulated by the counseling board
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.