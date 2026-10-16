Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur, is a top private medical college in Rajasthan, known for its high-tech medical infrastructure, clinical training, and academic ambiance. Through an analysis of the closing ranks of the MBBS program post the completion of Round 3 NEET UG counseling for 2026, candidates interested in joining the medical school can better understand how the closing ranks work concerning seat allotments based on categories. The information obtained from this third round of admissions will prove valuable to students attaining admission through management or state quota.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview

While the admission process is ongoing, candidates can check for admission and counselling details for Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur, shared below.