India Squad for New Zealand Tour 2026 Announced: Only 2 Players Named Across ODI, Test, and T20 Series
The BCCI Men's Selection Committee has announced the Indian rosters for the upcoming multi-format tour of New Zealand. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kuldeep Yadav emerge as the sole two players selected across the T20I, ODI, and Test series.
The BCCI has officially announced the Indian team squad for New Zealand 2026 tour for five T20I, five ODI, and two Test matches. The Men’s Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has appointed different squads for different formats of the match as part of workload management. But it is interesting to note that there are just two players who have made it into all three India squads for New Zealand tour.
Let's read more about the squad announcements and complete schedule of India New Zealand match series across the three cricket formats hereonwards.
Which 2 Players are Named in India Squads for New Zealand Tour Across Formats?
The two all-rounders, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kuldeep Yadav, are the only ones selected in all three teams for their upcoming tour to New Zealand in 2026 (T20I, ODI and Test).
Player fatigue management is the primary concern of the selection committee. Through cross-format participation restricted to just these two flexible players, the selectors have managed to keep the other bowlers and batsmen fresh.
What is the India Squad for New Zealand Tour 2026
Here is the complete list of players announced by BCCI for India’s New Zealand tour in 2026.
India T20I Squad for New Zealand Tour
BCCI announced the T20I squad for New Zealand on October 6th 2026 and the following players were selected for the upcoming tour.
|
Player
|
Role
|
Shreyas Iyer (C)
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma (VC)
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK)
|
Wicketkeepers
|
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Naman Dhir
|
Batters
|
Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-Rounders
|
Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Spinners
|
Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav
|
Fast Bowlers
India ODI Squad for New Zealand Tour
The announcement of the ODI squad for India New Zealand ODI series was made on October 16th 2026. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer would take turns as captain for the 5 match series.
|
Phase/Matches
|
Captain and Vice-Captain
|
Full ODI Squad Players
|
1st to 3rd ODI
|
Shubman Gill (C),
Shreyas Iyer (VC)
|
Shubman Gill,
Rohit Sharma,
Virat Kohli,
Shreyas Iyer,
KL Rahul (WK),
Nitish Kumar Reddy,
Axar Patel,
Naman Dhir,
Anshul Kamboj,
Gurnoor Brar,
Ruturaj Gaikwad,
Arshdeep Singh,
Ishan Kishan (WK),
Mohammed Siraj,
Prasidh Krishna*,
Kuldeep Yadav
|
4th and 5th ODI
|
Shreyas Iyer (C),
Ishan Kishan (VC)
|
Shreyas Iyer,
Rohit Sharma,
Virat Kohli,
Tilak Varma,
Ishan Kishan (WK),
Nitish Kumar Reddy,
Axar Patel,
Naman Dhir,
Auqib Nabi,
Gurnoor Brar,
Ruturaj Gaikwad,
Arshdeep Singh,
Kumar Kushagra (WK),
Mohammed Siraj,
Yash Thakur,
Kuldeep Yadav
*Subject to fitness clearance
India Test Squad for New Zealand Tour
India test squad for New Zealand was announced on the same day as ODI team announcement.
|
Player
|
Role
|
Shubman Gill (C)
|
Batter
|
KL Rahul (VC)
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant (WK)*, Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|
Wicketkeepers
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan
|
Batters
|
Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar
|
All-Rounders
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Spinner
|
Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj
|
Fast Bowlers
*Subject to fitness clearance
What is India's Tour of New Zealand 2026 Complete Schedule?
The tour is a multi-format one which will last from October through November 2026, consisting of five T20Is, five ODIs, and finally two Tests.
|
Format
|
Match
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
T20I
|
1st T20I
|
Oct 22, 2026
|
Christchurch
|
—
|
T20I
|
2nd T20I
|
Oct 24, 2026
|
Christchurch
|
—
|
T20I
|
3rd T20I
|
Oct 27, 2026
|
Wellington
|
—
|
T20I
|
4th T20I
|
Oct 30, 2026
|
Auckland
|
—
|
T20I
|
5th T20I
|
Nov 01, 2026
|
Hamilton
|
—
|
ODI
|
1st ODI
|
Nov 04, 2026
|
Auckland
|
7:30 AM IST
|
ODI
|
2nd ODI
|
Nov 07, 2026
|
Wellington
|
7:30 AM IST
|
ODI
|
3rd ODI
|
Nov 10, 2026
|
Hamilton
|
7:30 AM IST
|
ODI
|
4th ODI
|
Nov 13, 2026
|
Mount Maunganui
|
7:30 AM IST
|
ODI
|
5th ODI
|
Nov 15, 2026
|
Mount Maunganui
|
7:30 AM IST
|
Test
|
1st Test
|
Nov 19-23, 2026
|
Wellington
|
3:30 AM IST
|
Test
|
2nd Test
|
Nov 27-Dec 01, 2026
|
Christchurch
|
3:30 AM IST
Stay tuned and follow along with Jagran Josh for more updates on the upcoming India and New Zealand series records, stats, results, and sports trivia for genral knowledge.
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