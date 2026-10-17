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India Squad for New Zealand Tour 2026 Announced: Only 2 Players Named Across ODI, Test, and T20 Series

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 10:06 IST

The BCCI Men's Selection Committee has announced the Indian rosters for the upcoming multi-format tour of New Zealand. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kuldeep Yadav emerge as the sole two players selected across the T20I, ODI, and Test series.

Team India squad for the New Zealand tour announced.
Team India squad for the New Zealand tour announced.

The BCCI has officially announced the Indian team squad for New Zealand 2026 tour for five T20I, five ODI, and two Test matches. The Men’s Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has appointed different squads for different formats of the match as part of workload management. But it is interesting to note that there are just two players who have made it into all three India squads for New Zealand tour.

Let's read more about the squad announcements and complete schedule of India New Zealand match series across the three cricket formats hereonwards. 

Which 2 Players are Named in India Squads for New Zealand Tour Across Formats?

The two all-rounders, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kuldeep Yadav, are the only ones selected in all three teams for their upcoming tour to New Zealand in 2026 (T20I, ODI and Test).

Player fatigue management is the primary concern of the selection committee. Through cross-format participation restricted to just these two flexible players, the selectors have managed to keep the other bowlers and batsmen fresh.

What is the India Squad for New Zealand Tour 2026 

Here is the complete list of players announced by BCCI for India’s New Zealand tour in 2026. 

India T20I Squad for New Zealand Tour

BCCI announced the T20I squad for New Zealand on October 6th 2026 and the following players were selected for the upcoming tour. 

Player

Role

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Batter

Tilak Varma (VC)

Batter

Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK)

Wicketkeepers

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Naman Dhir

Batters

Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy

All-Rounders

Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Spinners

Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav

Fast Bowlers

India ODI Squad for New Zealand Tour

The announcement of the ODI squad for India New Zealand ODI series was made on October 16th 2026. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer would take turns as captain for the 5 match series. 

Phase/Matches

Captain and  Vice-Captain

Full ODI Squad Players

1st to 3rd ODI

Shubman Gill (C),

Shreyas Iyer (VC)

Shubman Gill,

Rohit Sharma,

Virat Kohli,

Shreyas Iyer,

KL Rahul (WK),

Nitish Kumar Reddy,

Axar Patel,

Naman Dhir,

Anshul Kamboj,

Gurnoor Brar,

Ruturaj Gaikwad,

Arshdeep Singh,

Ishan Kishan (WK),

Mohammed Siraj,

Prasidh Krishna*,

Kuldeep Yadav

4th and 5th ODI

Shreyas Iyer (C),

Ishan Kishan (VC)

Shreyas Iyer,

Rohit Sharma,

Virat Kohli,

Tilak Varma,

Ishan Kishan (WK),

Nitish Kumar Reddy,

Axar Patel,

Naman Dhir,

Auqib Nabi,

Gurnoor Brar,

Ruturaj Gaikwad,

Arshdeep Singh,

Kumar Kushagra (WK),

Mohammed Siraj,

Yash Thakur,

Kuldeep Yadav

*Subject to fitness clearance

India Test Squad for New Zealand Tour

India test squad for New Zealand was announced on the same day as ODI team announcement. 

Player

Role

Shubman Gill (C)

Batter

KL Rahul (VC)

Batter

Rishabh Pant (WK)*, Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Wicketkeepers

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan

Batters

Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar

All-Rounders

Kuldeep Yadav

Spinner

Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj

Fast Bowlers

*Subject to fitness clearance

What is India's Tour of New Zealand 2026 Complete Schedule?

The tour is a multi-format one which will last from October through November 2026, consisting of five T20Is, five ODIs, and finally two Tests.

Format

Match

Date

Venue

Time (IST)

T20I

1st T20I

Oct 22, 2026

Christchurch

T20I

2nd T20I

Oct 24, 2026

Christchurch

T20I

3rd T20I

Oct 27, 2026

Wellington

T20I

4th T20I

Oct 30, 2026

Auckland

T20I

5th T20I

Nov 01, 2026

Hamilton

ODI

1st ODI

Nov 04, 2026

Auckland

7:30 AM IST

ODI

2nd ODI

Nov 07, 2026

Wellington

7:30 AM IST

ODI

3rd ODI

Nov 10, 2026

Hamilton

7:30 AM IST

ODI

4th ODI

Nov 13, 2026

Mount Maunganui

7:30 AM IST

ODI

5th ODI

Nov 15, 2026

Mount Maunganui

7:30 AM IST

Test

1st Test

Nov 19-23, 2026

Wellington

3:30 AM IST

Test

2nd Test

Nov 27-Dec 01, 2026

Christchurch

3:30 AM IST

 

Stay tuned and follow along with Jagran Josh for more updates on the upcoming India and New Zealand series records, stats, results, and sports trivia for genral knowledge. 

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 17, 2026, 10:06 IST
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