The BCCI has officially announced the Indian team squad for New Zealand 2026 tour for five T20I, five ODI, and two Test matches. The Men’s Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has appointed different squads for different formats of the match as part of workload management. But it is interesting to note that there are just two players who have made it into all three India squads for New Zealand tour.

Let's read more about the squad announcements and complete schedule of India New Zealand match series across the three cricket formats hereonwards.

Which 2 Players are Named in India Squads for New Zealand Tour Across Formats?

The two all-rounders, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kuldeep Yadav, are the only ones selected in all three teams for their upcoming tour to New Zealand in 2026 (T20I, ODI and Test).