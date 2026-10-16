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UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 (OUT) at upsc.gov.in: Check Previous Year Trends And More Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 20:08 IST

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026. The written examination was held on September 13, 2026, in offline mode. The results has been released in PDF format containing the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidate. Check all details here. 

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 (OUT) at upsc.gov.in: Check Previous Year Trends And More Details Here
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 (OUT) at upsc.gov.in: Check Previous Year Trends And More Details Here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026. The written examination was conducted on September 13, 2026, in offline mode across the country. Candidates who appeared for the CDS-2 exam can now check the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026. The results has been released in PDF format containing the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidate. Once  released,  candidates can download their results by visiting the UPSC website-https://www.upsc.gov.in.

CDS 2 Result 2026 Know The Previous Year Trends

However, the Commission has released the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026, as per previous year trends, its interval of 3 weeks of gaps witnessed between exam date and result declaration date. The CDS 2 2024 was held on September 01, 2024 and result was announced on September 20, 2024 i.e. interval of 19 Days. However in the case of written exam for CDS 2 2025, the interval was 25 Days i.e. September 14, 2025 to result announcement date October 09, 2025. You can understand the previous trends through the table given below-

Exam Name

Exam Date

Result Date

Time Taken for Result

CDS 1 2024

April 21, 2024

May 09, 2024

18 Days

CDS 2 2024

September 01, 2024

September 20, 2024

19 Days

CDS 1 2025

April 13, 2025

April 28, 2025

15 Days

CDS 2 2025

September 14, 2025

October 09, 2025

25 Days

CDS 1 2026

April 12, 2026

May 08, 2026

26 Days

CDS 2 2026

September 13, 2026

October 06-08, 2026 (Expected)

25 Days (Expected)

CDS 2 Result 2026: Key Highlights 

 The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had conducted the the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026 on September 13, 2026, in offline mode across the country. .

Parameters Details
Exam Conducting Authority Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Exam Name Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026
Primary Keyword Focus CDS 2 Result 2026
Result Format Official PDF (Contains Qualified Roll Numbers & Names)
Selection Stages Written Test / SSB Interview/ Medical Examination / Final Merit List
Official Website upsc.gov.in

CDS 2 Result 2026 What's Next

Candidates successfully shortlisted in the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026 exam will be eligible to participate in the next round of the selection process. As per the selection process for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026, all the candidates will have to appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview round conducted for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers' Training Academy (OTA). Candidates will have to register themselves with their active email id/password at the official website- www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Once cleared, candidates are advised to contact the Directorate General of Recruiting on the telephone numbers given on their website or through feedback /query module after logging on to their profile.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 15:44 IST
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