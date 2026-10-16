UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 (OUT) at upsc.gov.in: Check Previous Year Trends And More Details Here
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026. The written examination was held on September 13, 2026, in offline mode. The results has been released in PDF format containing the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidate. Check all details here.
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026. The written examination was conducted on September 13, 2026, in offline mode across the country. Candidates who appeared for the CDS-2 exam can now check the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026. The results has been released in PDF format containing the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidate. Once released, candidates can download their results by visiting the UPSC website-https://www.upsc.gov.in.
CDS 2 Result 2026 Know The Previous Year Trends
However, the Commission has released the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026, as per previous year trends, its interval of 3 weeks of gaps witnessed between exam date and result declaration date. The CDS 2 2024 was held on September 01, 2024 and result was announced on September 20, 2024 i.e. interval of 19 Days. However in the case of written exam for CDS 2 2025, the interval was 25 Days i.e. September 14, 2025 to result announcement date October 09, 2025. You can understand the previous trends through the table given below-
|
Exam Name
|
Exam Date
|
Result Date
|
Time Taken for Result
|
CDS 1 2024
|
April 21, 2024
|
May 09, 2024
|
18 Days
|
CDS 2 2024
|
September 01, 2024
|
September 20, 2024
|
19 Days
|
CDS 1 2025
|
April 13, 2025
|
April 28, 2025
|
15 Days
|
CDS 2 2025
|
September 14, 2025
|
October 09, 2025
|
25 Days
|
CDS 1 2026
|
April 12, 2026
|
May 08, 2026
|
26 Days
|
CDS 2 2026
|
September 13, 2026
|
October 06-08, 2026 (Expected)
|
25 Days (Expected)
CDS 2 Result 2026: Key Highlights
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had conducted the the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026 on September 13, 2026, in offline mode across the country. .
|Parameters
|Details
|Exam Conducting Authority
|Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|Exam Name
|Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026
|Primary Keyword Focus
|CDS 2 Result 2026
|Result Format
|Official PDF (Contains Qualified Roll Numbers & Names)
|Selection Stages
|Written Test / SSB Interview/ Medical Examination / Final Merit List
|Official Website
|
upsc.gov.in
CDS 2 Result 2026 What's Next
Candidates successfully shortlisted in the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026 exam will be eligible to participate in the next round of the selection process. As per the selection process for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026, all the candidates will have to appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview round conducted for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers' Training Academy (OTA). Candidates will have to register themselves with their active email id/password at the official website- www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Once cleared, candidates are advised to contact the Directorate General of Recruiting on the telephone numbers given on their website or through feedback /query module after logging on to their profile.
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