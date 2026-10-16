UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026. The written examination was conducted on September 13, 2026, in offline mode across the country. Candidates who appeared for the CDS-2 exam can now check the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026. The results has been released in PDF format containing the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidate. Once released, candidates can download their results by visiting the UPSC website-https://www.upsc.gov.in.

CDS 2 Result 2026 Know The Previous Year Trends

However, the Commission has released the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026, as per previous year trends, its interval of 3 weeks of gaps witnessed between exam date and result declaration date. The CDS 2 2024 was held on September 01, 2024 and result was announced on September 20, 2024 i.e. interval of 19 Days. However in the case of written exam for CDS 2 2025, the interval was 25 Days i.e. September 14, 2025 to result announcement date October 09, 2025. You can understand the previous trends through the table given below-