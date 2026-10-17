Happy Durga Puja and Dussehra 2026: Best 50+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Share with Friends and Family

Durga Puja and Dussehra are important festivals celebrated across India. Durga Puja honours Goddess Durga and celebrates her victory over Mahishasura. While, Dussehra is also known as Vijayadashami, is associated with Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana.If you are looking for Happy Durga Puja and Dussehra 2026 wishes, messages, greetings and quotes, here is a collection you can share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms. Happy Durga Puja and Dussehra 2026 Wishes in English 1. Happy Durga Puja and Dussehra 2026! May Maa Durga bless you with strength, happiness and prosperity.

2. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Rama bring peace, success and positivity into your life.

3. Wishing you and your family a festive season filled with love, laughter and countless blessings.

4. May these auspicious celebrations inspire you to follow the path of truth, courage and kindness.

5. May Maa Durga remove every obstacle from your path and Lord Rama guide you towards righteousness.

6. Wishing you a joyful festive season filled with hope, good health and beautiful beginnings.

7. May the victory of good over evil bring new opportunities and happiness into your life.

8. May your home shine with festive lights and your heart glow with devotion. Happy Durga Puja and Dussehra!

9. May these festivals bring harmony to your family and success to every endeavour.

10. Sending warm wishes for a blessed Durga Puja and a joyful Dussehra filled with peace and prosperity.

Durga Puja and Dussehra Wishes for Friends 11. Happy Durga Puja and Dussehra, my friend! May your life be filled with happiness, success and unforgettable memories.

12. May Maa Durga give you the strength to overcome challenges and the courage to chase your dreams.

13. Wishing you a festive season full of laughter, delicious food, beautiful celebrations and wonderful company.

14. May this Dussehra help you leave negativity behind and welcome brighter days ahead.

15. Here’s wishing you endless positivity, new opportunities and countless reasons to smile.

16. May the blessings of Maa Durga always protect you and guide you towards the right path.

17. May these festive days bring you closer to your dreams and fill your life with good fortune.

18. Celebrate the spirit of friendship, faith and happiness. Happy Durga Puja and Dussehra!

Durga Puja and Dussehra Wishes for Family 19. Happy Durga Puja and Dussehra to my family! May our home always be filled with love, peace and prosperity.

20. May Maa Durga protect our loved ones and bless our family with good health and happiness.

21. Wishing my family a beautiful festive season filled with togetherness, devotion and cherished memories.

22. May Lord Rama inspire us to live with honesty, compassion and courage.

23. May these auspicious occasions strengthen our bonds and bring harmony into our home.

24. Sending heartfelt wishes to my loved ones for a season full of divine blessings and joyful moments.

25. May our family always find strength in difficult times and reasons to celebrate in happy moments. Durga Puja and Dussehra Messages for WhatsApp 26. Shubho Durga Puja and Happy Dussehra 2026! May divine blessings brighten every corner of your life.

27. May the beats of the dhak, the glow of festive lights and the spirit of Vijayadashami fill your heart with joy.

28. Welcome happiness, release negativity and embrace new beginnings this festive season.

29. May Maa Durga’s divine energy and Lord Rama’s courage inspire you every day.

30. This Durga Puja and Dussehra, may every prayer bring peace and every moment create a beautiful memory.

31. Let faith strengthen your heart, kindness guide your actions and positivity brighten your journey.

32. May the festive spirit bring prosperity to your home and success to your dreams.

33. Celebrate the blessings of Maa Durga and the victory of good over evil with a grateful heart.

Short Durga Puja and Dussehra Wishes for WhatsApp Status 34. Happy Durga Puja and Dussehra! May goodness always triumph.

35. Shubho Durga Puja! Shubh Vijayadashami! Stay blessed and happy.

36. May Maa Durga bless you with strength and Lord Rama guide you with wisdom.

37. Celebrate faith, courage and the victory of good over evil.

38. May your days be brighter and your heart be filled with peace.

39. Wishing you divine blessings, festive happiness and endless prosperity.

40. Let positivity win and happiness flourish. Happy Dussehra!

41. May these auspicious days bring love, light and new beginnings.

42. Maa Durga’s blessings and Lord Rama’s grace be with you always. Durga Puja and Dussehra Quotes About Faith and Goodness 43. “The true spirit of these festivals lies in faith, courage and the victory of good over evil.”

44. “May the strength of Maa Durga and the righteousness of Lord Rama inspire your everyday life.”

45. “Every new beginning becomes brighter when guided by faith and kindness.”

46. “Dussehra reminds us that truth is worth defending and goodness is worth choosing.”

47. “May the blessings of Maa Durga fill your heart with courage and your life with hope.”

48. “The greatest victory is overcoming fear, choosing kindness and standing for what is right.”

49. “Let devotion bring peace to your mind and goodness guide every step you take.”

50. “May these festivals inspire us to leave negativity behind and welcome a future filled with hope.”