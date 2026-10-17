RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 Out: Check Direct Link to Download Science Teacher Scorecard PDF Here
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for Senior Teacher (Science) Competitive Examination-2025 on its official website. The written exams for Group-C General Knowledge and Science were conducted on July 14, 2026. Check 2nd grade result science pdf link and more details here
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the RPSC Senior Teacher Result 2026 PDF for Senior Teacher (Science) Competitive Examination-2025. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the provisionally shortlisted list of candidates suitable for their eligibility. The Commission had conducted the written objective exams for Group-C General Knowledge and Science were conducted on July 14, 2026 across the state. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their result status through the result pdf available on the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 Download PDF Link
Candidates can view their individual scores, category wise cut off marks and their qualifying status through the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-
|RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026
|PDF Download Link
What's Next After RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026?
All those candidates who have shortlisted in the written exam for the Senior Teacher (Science) Competitive Examination-2025 now will have to appear for their eligibility verification round. As per the short notice released, the list is strictly for document verification and does not constitute a final merit selection. rovisionally selected candidates will have to undergo through an online detailed application form via their SSO ID between October 24, 2026, and October 30, 2026. Candidates must bring two printed copies of the detailed application form and original documents to the verification location designated by the Secondary Education Department, Bikaner.
How to Check RPSC Senior Teacher Result 2026 Online?
The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher result has been uploaded on the official website in pdf format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the RPSC Senior Teacher 2026 exam result PDF.
-
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
-
Step 2: Scroll down and search for the ‘News and Events’ section
-
Step 3: Click on the ‘New Icon16/10/2026 Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks (Provisional List for Eligibility Checking) for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu.) Comp. Exam - 2025 (Science)’ link.
-
Step 4: The result PDF will appear in a new window.
-
Step 5: Take the printout for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.