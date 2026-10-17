RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 Out: Check Direct Link to Download Science Teacher Scorecard PDF Here

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the RPSC Senior Teacher Result 2026 PDF for Senior Teacher (Science) Competitive Examination-2025. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the provisionally shortlisted list of candidates suitable for their eligibility. The Commission had conducted the written objective exams for Group-C General Knowledge and Science were conducted on July 14, 2026 across the state. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their result status through the result pdf available on the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 Download PDF Link

Candidates can view their individual scores, category wise cut off marks and their qualifying status through the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-