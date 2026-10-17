IOCL Executive Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDF at iocl.com
IOCL Executive Result 2026: IOCL has officially released the Executive Result 2026 on October 16, 2026, on its official website, iocl.com. Candidates who appeared for the CBT examination can now check their scores by using their registration number and password.
Key Points
- IOCL Executive Result 2026 scorecard was released on 16 October 2026.
- Scorecard is available for download from 16 October 2026 to 31 October 2026.
- Candidates can check results on iocl.com using registration number and password/DOB.
IOCL Executive Result 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the IOCL Executive Result 2026 scorecard on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the executive recruitment exam can now check their marks online. The scorecard shows the marks scored by the candidate in the exam. To download it, candidates need to log in with their registration details on the official careers page. Those who qualify will be called for the next stage of selection. It is a good idea to save a printout of the scorecard for future use. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to check the scorecard, and other key details.
IOCL Executive Result 2026 @iocl.com
IOCL has released the scorecard for its Executive Recruitment 2026 through the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can check their marks on the official website.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
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Recruitment Name
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Recruitment of Executives through CBT 2026 (Advt. No. IOCL/CO-HR/Rectt/2026/01)
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Application Dates
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14 August 2026 to 3 September 2026
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Result Type
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CBT Result / Scorecard
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Result Status
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Declared / Out
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Result Date
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16 October 2026
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Scorecard Availability
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16 October 2026 to 31 October 2026
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Login Details Needed
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Registration Number / Roll Number and Password / Date of Birth
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Mode of Result
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Online
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Official Website
Indian Oil Corporation Executive Result Download Link
The IOCL Executive Result 2026 Download Link is now active on the official website, iocl.com, for candidates who appeared in the online examination. Candidates can check their results by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY) on the login page. They have to enter the captcha code shown on the screen to access their results. The direct link to check the IOCL Executive Result 2026 is provided below.
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IOCL Executive Result 2026
How to Download the IOCL Executive Result 2026?
Candidates can download the IOCL Executive Result 2026 scorecard online by following a few simple steps.
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Visit the official IOCL website, iocl.com.
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Open the "Careers" section and click on "Latest Job Openings".
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Under "Recruitment of Executives in Indian Oil Corporation Limited through CBT - 2026", find the scorecard link.
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Click on the link to open the login page.
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Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.
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Fill in the captcha, if asked, and click on "Submit".
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Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com