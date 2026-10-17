IOCL Executive Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDF at iocl.com

IOCL Executive Result 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the IOCL Executive Result 2026 scorecard on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the executive recruitment exam can now check their marks online. The scorecard shows the marks scored by the candidate in the exam. To download it, candidates need to log in with their registration details on the official careers page. Those who qualify will be called for the next stage of selection. It is a good idea to save a printout of the scorecard for future use. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to check the scorecard, and other key details.

IOCL Executive Result 2026 @iocl.com

IOCL has released the scorecard for its Executive Recruitment 2026 through the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can check their marks on the official website.