Which Hill Has the Longest Name in the World?
Which hill has the longest name in the world? Learn about Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu in New Zealand, its meaning, location and interesting facts.
The world has many unique places. One such place is a hill in New Zealand that has a name which has 85 characters. It is the longest single word geographical names in the world. Located in the Hawke’s Bay region of New Zealand’s North Island this hill is known for its extraordinary Maori name. It tells a story about a legendary figure and his flute. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Hill Has the Longest Name in the World?
The hill commonly cited as having the longest name in the world is Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu, located in New Zealand. Key facts about the hill include:
|Attribute
|Detail
|Location
|Near Pōrangahau, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand
|Island
|North Island
|Language
|Māori
|Name Length
|Commonly written as 85 characters
|Short Name
|Taumata or Taumata Hill
|Elevation
|Approximately 305 metres above sea level
What Is the Full Name of the Hill?
The 85 character version of the hill’s name is Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu. The name comes from the Māori language, spoken by the Indigenous Maori people of New Zealand. The shorter name Taumata is easier to pronounce and remember.
What Does the World’s Longest Hill Name Mean?
The long name refers to a hilltop where Tamatea, described in Māori tradition as a traveller and explorer, played his flute to his loved one. The place where Tamatea played his flute. Tamatea is described through expressions referring to his travels and his encounters with mountains and land.
Where Is the Hill Located?
The hill is located near Porangahau in the Hawke’s Bay region of New Zealand’s North Island.
|Feature
|Details
|Name
|Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu
|Short name
|Taumata Hill
|Country
|New Zealand
|Island
|North Island
|Region
|Hawke’s Bay
|Nearest locality
|Pōrangahau
|Elevation
|Approximately 305 metres
|Language of the name
|Māori
Who Was Tamatea?
Tamatea is a figure associated with Maori traditions and ancestral stories. The long place name refers to him as a traveller who journeyed across the land and played a traditional flute.
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