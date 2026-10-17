The world has many unique places. One such place is a hill in New Zealand that has a name which has 85 characters. It is the longest single word geographical names in the world. Located in the Hawke’s Bay region of New Zealand’s North Island this hill is known for its extraordinary Maori name. It tells a story about a legendary figure and his flute. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Hill Has the Longest Name in the World? The hill commonly cited as having the longest name in the world is Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu, located in New Zealand. Key facts about the hill include: Attribute Detail Location Near Pōrangahau, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand Island North Island Language Māori Name Length Commonly written as 85 characters Short Name Taumata or Taumata Hill Elevation Approximately 305 metres above sea level

What Is the Full Name of the Hill? The 85 character version of the hill’s name is Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu. The name comes from the Māori language, spoken by the Indigenous Maori people of New Zealand. The shorter name Taumata is easier to pronounce and remember. What Does the World’s Longest Hill Name Mean? The long name refers to a hilltop where Tamatea, described in Māori tradition as a traveller and explorer, played his flute to his loved one. The place where Tamatea played his flute. Tamatea is described through expressions referring to his travels and his encounters with mountains and land. Where Is the Hill Located? The hill is located near Porangahau in the Hawke’s Bay region of New Zealand’s North Island. Feature Details Name Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu Short name Taumata Hill Country New Zealand Island North Island Region Hawke’s Bay Nearest locality Pōrangahau Elevation Approximately 305 metres Language of the name Māori