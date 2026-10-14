Maharashtra Board Exam Dates 2027 Out: Check HSC, SSC Exam Schedule

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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the overall examination dates for the 2027 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. According to the schedule, the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 theory examinations will take place from February 8 to March 16, 2027. The SSC Class 10 theory examinations will be held from February 15 to March 11, 2027. The board has also announced the dates for practical, oral, graded and internal assessments. Students can check the detailed subject-wise timetable on the official website, mahahsscboard.in, once it is released. Also read: TN Public Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Class 10th 12th Exam Schedule PDF At dge.tn.gov.in - Link Active Shortly CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in

Students appearing for the Class 12 board examinations should note the following dates: - Practical, oral, graded and internal assessments: January 20 to February 6, 2027

- Written theory examinations: February 8 to March 16, 2027 Practical exams test students' hands-on skills, while oral exams assess their knowledge through spoken questions and answers. Internal assessments are conducted as part of the evaluation process. Maharashtra SSC Exam Dates 2027 The board has also announced the overall schedule for the Class 10 examinations. - Practical, oral, graded and internal assessments: January 28 to February 13, 2027

- Written theory examinations: February 15 to March 11, 2027 Students should use these dates to plan their preparation. However, they must check the detailed timetable for the exact date and time of each subject's examination.