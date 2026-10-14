Maharashtra Board Exam Dates 2027 Out: Check HSC, SSC Exam Schedule
MSBSHSE has announced the overall dates for the Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. HSC theory exams will begin on February 8, while SSC theory exams will start on February 15, 2027. The detailed subject-wise timetable is awaited.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the overall examination dates for the 2027 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.
According to the schedule, the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 theory examinations will take place from February 8 to March 16, 2027. The SSC Class 10 theory examinations will be held from February 15 to March 11, 2027.
The board has also announced the dates for practical, oral, graded and internal assessments. Students can check the detailed subject-wise timetable on the official website, mahahsscboard.in, once it is released.
Also read:
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Maharashtra HSC Exam Dates 2027
Students appearing for the Class 12 board examinations should note the following dates:
- Practical, oral, graded and internal assessments: January 20 to February 6, 2027
- Written theory examinations: February 8 to March 16, 2027
Practical exams test students' hands-on skills, while oral exams assess their knowledge through spoken questions and answers. Internal assessments are conducted as part of the evaluation process.
Maharashtra SSC Exam Dates 2027
The board has also announced the overall schedule for the Class 10 examinations.
- Practical, oral, graded and internal assessments: January 28 to February 13, 2027
- Written theory examinations: February 15 to March 11, 2027
Students should use these dates to plan their preparation. However, they must check the detailed timetable for the exact date and time of each subject's examination.
How to Download Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 PDF
Students will be able to download the official date sheet by following these steps:
1. Visit the Maharashtra Board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.
2. Check the latest notifications section on the homepage.
3. Find the link for the HSC or SSC timetable for 2027.
4. Select the relevant link for Class 12 or Class 10.
5. Open the PDF and check the subject-wise examination dates.
6. Download the file and save it for future reference.
Students should rely on the official website for the final timetable and any changes announced by the board.
Maharashtra Board Exams 2027: Important Guidelines for Students
Students should keep a few important points in mind while preparing for the board examinations:
- Check the detailed timetable: The overall examination dates do not provide the schedule for individual subjects. Check the official PDF once it is released.
- Plan revision in advance: Prepare a study timetable according to the subject-wise examination dates.
- Keep track of practical exams: Students should note the separate schedule for practical, oral and internal assessments.
- Verify exam timings: Check the reporting time and examination duration mentioned on the official timetable.
- Follow official updates: Regularly visit the Maharashtra Board website for notifications, instructions and timetable changes.
The announcement gives students an initial timeline for the 2027 board examinations. The detailed date sheet will help them confirm their paper dates and organise their final revision.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.