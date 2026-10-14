Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix Out Today: How To Download, Seat Allotment Details

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is scheduled to release the seat matrix for the NEET UG 2026 online stray vacancy round today, October 14. The seat matrix will provide details of vacant MBBS and BDS seats available for admission in medical and dental colleges across the state. The stray vacancy round is being conducted to fill seats remaining vacant after the earlier rounds of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling. Eligible candidates will be able to check the available seats and submit fresh college preferences during the choice-filling window. According to the announced schedule, choice filling for the first stray vacancy round will take place on October 15 and 16, 2026. The seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on October 17, 2026.

Candidates can download the seat matrix on the official Maharashtra CET Cell counselling portal at medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login or at cetcell.mahacet.org. How to Download Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Seat Matrix Candidates can follow these steps to check the seat matrix: 1. Visit the official website at medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login. 2. Open the notification section on the homepage. 3. Look for the MBBS/BDS online stray vacancy round seat matrix link. 4. Click the link to open the PDF file. 5. Check the college-wise and course-wise vacant seats. 6. Download and save the PDF for future reference. Direct Link To Official Website - Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Seat Matrix Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Round: Seat Allotment Details After the seat matrix is published, eligible candidates can fill in their college and course preferences from October 15 to 16. Candidates must submit fresh choices for this round, as preferences entered during Round 3 will not be considered for stray vacancy allotment.