Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix Out Today: How To Download, Seat Allotment Details
The Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat matrix is scheduled to be released on October 14. Candidates can check vacant MBBS and BDS seats, fill fresh college preferences from October 15 to 16, and check the seat allotment result on October 17 at the official CET Cell website medical2026.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is scheduled to release the seat matrix for the NEET UG 2026 online stray vacancy round today, October 14. The seat matrix will provide details of vacant MBBS and BDS seats available for admission in medical and dental colleges across the state.
The stray vacancy round is being conducted to fill seats remaining vacant after the earlier rounds of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling. Eligible candidates will be able to check the available seats and submit fresh college preferences during the choice-filling window.
According to the announced schedule, choice filling for the first stray vacancy round will take place on October 15 and 16, 2026. The seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on October 17, 2026.
Candidates can download the seat matrix on the official Maharashtra CET Cell counselling portal at medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login or at cetcell.mahacet.org.
How to Download Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Seat Matrix
Candidates can follow these steps to check the seat matrix:
1. Visit the official website at medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login.
2. Open the notification section on the homepage.
3. Look for the MBBS/BDS online stray vacancy round seat matrix link.
4. Click the link to open the PDF file.
5. Check the college-wise and course-wise vacant seats.
6. Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Direct Link To Official Website - Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Seat Matrix
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Round: Seat Allotment Details
After the seat matrix is published, eligible candidates can fill in their college and course preferences from October 15 to 16. Candidates must submit fresh choices for this round, as preferences entered during Round 3 will not be considered for stray vacancy allotment.
The seat allotment result is scheduled for October 17. Candidates who receive seats must report to their allotted colleges with the required original documents and admission fees.
As per the schedule, college reporting for Round 1 of the online stray vacancy round will continue from October 18 to October 20, 2026, up to 5:30 pm. Candidates should check the official notice for eligibility conditions and instructions before participating.
The CET Cell is conducting the process for MBBS and BDS admissions for the 2026–27 academic year. Candidates should regularly visit the official portal for updates on vacant seats, allotment results and admission deadlines.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.