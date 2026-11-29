Online shopping in India is set for a change from January 1, 2027. The government has amended the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, requiring platforms to be more transparent about discounts, paid listings, search results and seller information. The changes aim to help shoppers make informed decisions and curb misleading practices. The Department of Consumer Affairs notified the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, on September 9. They take effect on January 1, 2027. Online Shopping Rules 2027: Discount Must Show the Earlier Price Whenever a platform announces a price reduction, it must display both the discounted price and the prior price. The prior price means the lowest price at which the product or service was offered during the 30 days before the discount announcement.

This should make inflated “discounts” harder to present as genuine bargains. Shoppers will have a clearer reference point when comparing offers during major sales. E-Commerce Rules: Paid Listings and Search Rankings Products promoted through paid placements must be clearly labelled as sponsored. Customers should be able to distinguish advertisements from ordinary search results. Platforms will also be barred from manipulating search results in ways that mislead users or make results less relevant to their queries. The rules require compliance with the 2023 guidelines on preventing dark patterns. E-commerce entities must conduct an annual self-audit and prominently display a certificate of compliance. Product Information, Charges and Consumer Consent Marketplaces must provide product information, including best-before or use-before dates, return and refund conditions, warranty, delivery and payment details. For imported goods, the importer’s details and country of origin must also be disclosed.

The key amendments restrict the use of consumer information for specified purposes without express and affirmative consent. Platforms cannot impose bundled charges for services unrelated to e-commerce, subject to an exception for qualifying loyalty or membership programmes. Rule Area All E-Commerce Entities (General & Inventory-Based) Additional Rules for Marketplace Platforms Pricing & Discounts Must show the lowest price from the last 30 days next to any discounted price claim. Same 30-day lowest price rule applies across all third-party seller listings. Dark Patterns & Audits Must follow dark pattern guidelines, run an annual self-audit, and display a compliance certificate. Same audit and anti-dark-pattern rules apply to platform checkout and UI flows. Fees & Bundling Standard pricing and fee transparency rules apply. Cannot charge bundled fees for services unrelated to the platform (excluding loyalty/membership programs). Data & Associated Brands Standard data privacy and consumer protection rules apply. Cannot use consumer data to benefit sellers sharing a common brand/name or promote them as associated without express consent. Search & Promotions Must clearly label sponsored listings and avoid misleading search ranking manipulation. Must clearly separate paid seller promotions from organic search results. Seller & Product Details Must display country of origin and importer details for imported goods. Must display seller identifiers (GSTIN/Udyam), expiry/use-before dates, return/warranty terms, and put the seller's name on invoices. Grievance Redressal Must record consumer complaints, provide a copy of the record, and resolve grievances within timelines. Must ensure third-party sellers have a designated grievance officer and clear dispute resolution.

Online Shopping Redressal and Refund Rules: Complaints and Accountability When a grievance officer records a consumer complaint, the e-commerce entity must provide the complainant with a copy. Platforms must also partner with the National Consumer Helpline’s convergence process. Also Read;December 2026 to Mark Major Rule Changes: From Fuel, GST, Banking to Medicines, Vehicles - Key Dates, Details, Who's Affected The scale of complaints explains the focus. The government said the helpline received 1,771,622 grievances in 2025, including 511,196 related to e-commerce—about 29 per cent. For shoppers, the changes mean clearer price comparisons, visible advertising labels and more information before payment. They do not guarantee every seller or listing will be accurate, so buyers should still check product details and return terms. From January 2027, however, platforms will face clearer disclosure and complaint-handling obligations.